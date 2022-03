Stunned. Huge cricket fan. Grew up in absolute marvel and admiration of things he could do with the cricket ball and the way he inspired the teams he played in to be better and never give up. As a pundit and broadcaster he was second to none. When he spoke, you listened. He was engaging, knowledgable and his tactical nous was intriguing to hear. What a huge hole he has left in the game. Truly gutted to hear of his passing.



Bowling Shane….