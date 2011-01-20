I spent summers in the mid 90's watching test matches with my dad on TV. The sun would be shining through the patio doors (at least in my memory that is the case) and we would settle into our chairs to watch the days play. There are two dear enemies that stayed with me, Jonty Rhodes for his unbelievable fielding and Shane Warne. Warne was always my favourite, I loved and hated him all at once and was exciting, I wanted to see his spectacular deliveries, but was furious every time England lost a wicket to one. I think that is why he was so special, a sportsman so talented that you couldn't help but admire and cheer even as he handed your team their arse. He was real, relatable, fun and peerless. It's funny really, all these years later, whenever my kids and I play cricket, if they do a good delivery, I shout "Bowling, Warney", they have no idea what the hell I'm on about, but it makes me smile.
The man was a legend, larger than life and unrivalled in skill. Massive loss. He was everything I like in a sportsperson, irreverent at times, cocksure, cheeky, roguish and supremely gifted, he looked liked he loved every minute of it and that was always palpable.