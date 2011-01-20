Unbelievable. Growing up in Melbourne in the 90s he was a living god.



One of my fondest Christmases I got a how to bowl like Warne kit that had the grips on the ball and an accompanying VHS. I remember watching it hundreds of times just to see his flipper to Alec Stewart. Many hours spent playing Shane Warnes cricket 99 on PlayStation.



When making his comeback from one of various layoffs it got around town that he was going to play for St Kilda at Windy Hill in Essendon in a grade match. My mates dad took us along and it was the biggest grade match Windy Hill would have ever seen. Warnie signed a ton of autographs that day. When it was my turn I had nothing to hand him so I gave him my mobile phone, not thinking about Warnies not so distant texting scandals. I handed him the phone and he looked up at who gave it to him thinking it might be a piss take, when he saw it was just a kid he turned it over, signed the back and gave it back to me. Was rapt.



This year at the Ashes Test in Hobart nearly 20 years later Warnie was still at it, taking the arduous journey back to the commentary box passed all the people wanting selfies. He stopped for all the kids and families, always had a smile for them. It was great to watch.



A flawed human and an absolutely genius cricketer who knew that he owed the game what it had given him.



Cant do justice to how important he was to me growing up. Terribly sad for his kids.



Rest In Peace, Warnie.