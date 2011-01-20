« previous next »
Author Topic: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(  (Read 5296 times)

Offline Persephone

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:50:39 pm »
Terribly sad news, he was a legend of the game. Wishing his family and friends strength during this terrible time.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm »
Awful news, so young. Never been the biggest cricket fan but always watched him if I had the chance, absolute box office and come across great in interviews and stuff too.

Really sad news.
Offline MadErik

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 pm »
Shocking news. Arguably the greatest of all time. As an England fan, you were petrified when he was thrown the ball because you knew he could turn it on glass.

R.I.P.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:59:28 pm »
Bad day for the Aussies losing two greats. RIP
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm
Absolutely dreadful news. 52 really is no age at all. I wont claim to be the biggest cricket fan by any stretch but he was one of the very first (perhaps the very first) cricketer who I can remember watching and thinking Christ, thats very good.

Two giants of Australian sport have passed within a matter of hours. Horrible.

One brings two as Warney might have said.

So shocked by this, just completely out of the blue. Arguably the biggest name in the sport in terms of his impact (arguably Tendulkar because of the population). Not many names truly transcend their sport but hes most definitely one of them.
Offline bahrainexpat

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm »
Simply the best. Any true cricket fan, irrespective of nationality, was privileged to watch you bowl.
RIP Warney.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:46:54 pm »
A true giant of the game, someone I grew up watching and who you thought would be around forever. Very sad news.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm »
No age that.  Very sad to read his passing.  I absolutely loved watching him growing up!  Head and shoulders the greatest spinner of all time and probably the greatest bowler of all time.  Not to mention a top slip fielder, and a very good "tail ender" too (the only player to score 3000 runs without making a century).

What a cricketer he was!



Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:53:28 pm »
Was thinking that Rod Marsh was too young to go, now this shocking news. Warnie was an absolute genius who transcended the sport and national allegiances. Whilst others expended massive energy bowling quick and nasty, Shane only needed a few steps and a flick of his wrist to bamboozle batsmen. Totally changed the way the game thought about spin bowling. We had never seen anything like it...and probably won't see his likes again. RIP Warnie  :'(
Offline slaphead

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:57:12 pm »
I hate cricket. Don't understand it and don't intend to....but I really loved watching and listening to Shane Warne. That show's you the personality of the man. There's not too many Sports men who would interest you if you didn't follow their sport. Very sad news. Awful, RIP
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm »
A truly great sportsman. This is so sad.

RIP Warnie - the greatest
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:18:55 pm »
Such a shame , fantastic cricketer & always good to listen to on commentary

RIP
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm »
I remember initially thinking that the ball that took Gatting's wicket must have hit some rough for it to deviate so much. But after watching it again & again I realised it was all down to a master craftsman at work. The greatest spin bowler I've ever seen in nearly 60 years of watching cricket. A legend in every sense of the word. Taken from us far too soon.

RIP Shane
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm »
Saw his 700th Test wicket in the MCG, along with 100,000 others. The roar will live with me forever.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:39:06 pm »
Worth remembering that he was on a ventilator suffering from covid last year, so he clearly suffered really badly form it.  Theres a great increase in heart attacks amongst this group of covid sufferers dont forget
For me though, he was an icon of the game.  Like Ali for boxing.  A genius in all he did.
Offline Sangria

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:45:46 pm »
We only wish you were English.
Offline 12C

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:19:28 pm
One brings two as Warney might have said.

So shocked by this, just completely out of the blue. Arguably the biggest name in the sport in terms of his impact (arguably Tendulkar because of the population). Not many names truly transcend their sport but hes most definitely one of them.
Nick, there are a small number of sportsmen whose names are synonymous with their sport.
Take the phrase used to have a go at someone trying to do stuff
Who do you think you are [replace sport with name]

Cycling - Eddie Merckx
Football - Pele.
Swimming -Johnny Weissmuller
Golf -Jack Nicklaus
Running - Mo Farah
The top of their sport
Anyone attempting to bowl outrageous leg spin would get that line with Shane Warnes name inserted.
The guy was a one off.


Offline stockdam

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 06:14:43 pm »
One of the best and far too young to go.

RIP Shane
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 02:28:57 pm
That's absolutely shocking news.

Australians will still be asleep, they'll wake up to this in a few hours time. What grim news to see on your phone as you open your eyes.

I'm absolutely shocked. Can't believe it.

I just woke up here in Melbourne and went to check Cricinfo on my phone to see how the Pak vs Aus day ended up, and see a photo of Warne on the front page... "what's going on here then?" and read he's died. I literally said out loud WHAT THE FUCK.

RIP Warney.
Offline Persephone

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm »
https://twitter.com/willis_macp/status/1499794370240954385?s=20&t=k0HWyFx6JOpTrrniTQSAAw

Have a look at this video if you have time. Great little snippet of a Warne interview.
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm
Saw his 700th Test wicket in the MCG, along with 100,000 others. The roar will live with me forever.

An absolutely insane moment, and another for the list for what Warne would call his scriptwriters.
Offline masher

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm »
Shocked and extremely sad. For me the greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm »
Sad news, RIP.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm »
Wow, so unexpected.

Unplayable on his day, which used to be quite often.
Offline Filler.

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm
Saw his 700th Test wicket in the MCG, along with 100,000 others. The roar will live with me forever.

Ah lovely memory to have.


Hard to fathom today. Hard to fathom anything these days am I right, but this too? Marsh... then Warne? Marsh goes with Lillee, Thomson and Alderman, not Warne. Awful news.

Beer raised towards Australia. Two of your finest.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:10:16 pm »
Legends and World Class are thrown around way to lightly in Pro-sports.  Shane Warne was both. RIP.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:16:34 pm »
Absolutely masterful bowler. Don't watch cricket anymore but back in 2003 when we were all schoolkids, we all used to try and spin the ball like him. He inspired many.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm »
Didnt realised how great he was until he retired. Very lucky to have seen him play.

RIP Warnie.
Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm »
Genuine legend. Shocking loss. I feel privileged to have seen him bowl many times in the 1990s and 2000s. A genuinely insightful commentator as well.
Offline Rosario

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm »
Damn Im lost for words and feel numb having just woken up to this incredibly sad news. Having been a kid growing up in Australia during 90s & 00s Warney was one of my first childhood idols and I cant fathom him passing.

The greatest of a generation. RIP King 👑
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm »
Shocked at the news, the man was a true legend. Loved when he was on commentary, a brilliant player and a great character. Hell be dearly missed by everyone.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm »
Only found out about 90 minutes ago and I am still trying to comprehend it all. It's given me similar feelings of disbelief I got a couple of years ago when Kobe Bryant died. Just these thoughts of it not being true.

He was arguably the best cricketer of his generation and probably of my lifetime.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm »
Hard to imagine anyone picking an all time world XI that doesnt have him in it.
Offline Robinred

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm »
As a cricketer and competitor, a one off, a genius. I was no fan of his as a commentator, but that matters none - he was a lovely bloke by common consent, and this is very sad news indeed. He was a winner, and more importantly, a good loser. RIP.
Offline Armand9

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm »
incredible spinner and icon of the sport, whenever he rocked up it was 'shit', can we get through a warne spell

it's hard to think of many 'greater' names in cricket and even when i think of a few, he stands there right next to them, a genuine giant of his sport and very few reach that kind of distinction

through test cricket i watched his emergence and then his domination, nothing but respect for what that man could do with a ball

everyone dies in the end, few leave a legacy such as his, howzat indeed
Online Trim0582

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:04:19 am »
I spent summers in the mid 90's watching test matches with my dad on TV. The sun would be shining through the patio doors (at least in my memory that is the case) and we would settle into our chairs to watch the days play. There are two dear enemies that stayed with me, Jonty Rhodes for his unbelievable fielding and Shane Warne. Warne was always my favourite, I loved and hated him all at once and was exciting, I wanted to see his spectacular deliveries, but was furious every time England lost a wicket to one. I think that is why he was so special, a sportsman so talented that you couldn't help but admire and cheer even as he handed your team their arse. He was real, relatable, fun and peerless. It's funny really, all these years later, whenever my kids and I play cricket, if they do a good delivery, I shout "Bowling, Warney", they have no idea what the hell I'm on about, but it makes me smile.

The man was a legend, larger than life and unrivalled in skill. Massive loss. He was everything I like in a sportsperson, irreverent at times, cocksure, cheeky, roguish and supremely gifted, he looked liked he loved every minute of it and that was always palpable.
Online Shankly998

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:00:38 am »
Greatest bowler of all time no one else even comes close for me.
RIP Warnie we wish you were english.
Online nicholasanthony

Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:08:14 am »
Unbelievable. Growing up in Melbourne in the 90s he was a living god.

One of my fondest Christmases I got a how to bowl like Warne kit that had the grips on the ball and an accompanying VHS. I remember watching it hundreds of times just to see his flipper to Alec Stewart. Many hours spent playing Shane Warnes cricket 99 on PlayStation.

When making his comeback from one of various layoffs it got around town that he was going to play for St Kilda at Windy Hill in Essendon in a grade match. My mates dad took us along and it was the biggest grade match Windy Hill would have ever seen. Warnie signed a ton of autographs that day. When it was my turn I had nothing to hand him so I gave him my mobile phone, not thinking about Warnies not so distant texting scandals. I handed him the phone and he looked up at who gave it to him thinking it might be a piss take, when he saw it was just a kid he turned it over, signed the back and gave it back to me. Was rapt.

This year at the Ashes Test in Hobart nearly 20 years later Warnie was still at it, taking the arduous journey back to the commentary box passed all the people wanting selfies. He stopped for all the kids and families, always had a smile for them. It was great to watch.

A flawed human and an absolutely genius cricketer who knew that he owed the game what it had given him.

Cant do justice to how important he was to me growing up. Terribly sad for his kids.

Rest In Peace, Warnie.
