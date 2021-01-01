I remember being a kid and all I knew was watching England get beaten, the players being grey, reserved and bland. Then one day there was a young punk on the TV with bleached blonde hair who was playing the game on a different planet. I was enthralled but also angered by what he did to our batsman. Every now and then, some rough diamond comes out of nowhere and obliterates their field, changing it forever. Brando, Elvis, Best, Bowie, Maradonna, OSullivan. Warne. Would love to have heard him commentating for many years to come.