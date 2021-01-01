« previous next »
Author Topic: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(  (Read 1188 times)

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,600
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm »
Christ...just had a little tear in my eyes.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,400
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:35:15 pm »
Huge huge loss. What a shock.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
Oh no

Unbelievable, so young, so brilliant, what a character, absolute genius.

Just heard someone on radio say Shane Warne was, I couldnt listen anymore , it doesnt sound right to talk about him in the past tense . Horrible news, gutted

RIp
Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,386
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:28:57 pm
That's absolutely shocking news.

Australians will still be asleep, they'll wake up to this in a few hours time. What grim news to see on your phone as you open your eyes.

I was just checking twitter before going to bed to see if any news had happened, not in my wildest nightmares did I think I'd read what I did. For us, Cricket is our national sport and Warnie was the best player in my living memory. Always hits harder when it's a childhood hero, they're supposed to be immortal. Thoughts are with his family and especially his kids, having your father pass away at just age 52 is just way too soon. Rest in Peace.
Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 615
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
Just in total shock at the news.
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »
Proper gut-puncher that.

RIP.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 83,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm »
Wow that is truly shocking!

RIP a legend.
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,694
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:41:20 pm »
RIP Shane.
The greatest I've ever seen.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:34:30 pm


Thanks Denzil.

That was on a Lords Pitch against possibly one of the best players of spin I have ever seen.
The skill involved is ridiculous.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,919
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
By far the best bowler of my lifetime - probably of all time? RIP. Still so young.
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,257
  • JFT96
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm »
Hard to take in and so sad. I've not been a huge cricket fan for quite some time but one thing is certain there was and will only ever be one Shane Warne - a unique cricketer and personality. Rest in peace Shane.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 94,029
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:42:30 pm
Thanks Denzil.

That was on a Lords Pitch against possibly one of the best players of spin I have ever seen.
The skill involved is ridiculous.

Old Trafford.

His first ball in an English Test. No wonder we were petrified of him from then on.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,396
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Big part of my childhood :(

RIP Warnie. You'll be missed
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm »
Shocking...  RIP, just unreal to think it happened.
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
As has already been said, absolutely shocked and gutted. 52 is no age.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • Truthiness
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:44:38 pm
Old Trafford.

His first ball in an English Test. No wonder we were petrified of him from then on.
That's not the ball of the century clip. That clipped the bail.

12C/ Denzel - who's the batsman here?
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:46:42 pm »
I remember being a kid and all I knew was watching England get beaten, the players being grey, reserved and bland. Then one day there was a young punk on the TV with bleached blonde hair who was playing the game on a different planet. I was enthralled but also angered by what he did to our batsman. Every now and then, some rough diamond comes out of nowhere and obliterates their field, changing it forever. Brando, Elvis, Best, Bowie, Maradonna, OSullivan. Warne. Would love to have heard him commentating for many years to come.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:44:38 pm
Old Trafford.

His first ball in an English Test. No wonder we were petrified of him from then on.

Age getting to me.   :-\

The revs on that ball are ridiculous.
What was even more incredible was his ability to do it time and again and hit the wickets with outrageous angles of turn.
Stunned. Loved seeing him bowl even if he did usually skittle the English.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 94,029
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:46:29 pm
That's not the ball of the century clip. That clipped the bail.

12C/ Denzel - who's the batsman here?

Good point. Mike Gattings changed!

Looks like the 2005 with that Vodafone logo. All a bit grainy but he got Strauss with a beauty at Edgbaston I think.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 83,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm »
Some great battles with our SA batsman.

Really a legend in the game. So sad.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:44:38 pm
Old Trafford.

His first ball in an English Test. No wonder we were petrified of him from then on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOVei8iTyM8

Gatting was right handed - jeez sadness and old age causing real errors of memory
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,355
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
What!! I am in shock.

RIP Warney. One of the greatest cricketers ever in one of the the world's greatest games.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,325
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:54:33 pm »
 :'(

Terrible and shocking news. An amazing player and larger than life character. I'm totally shocked by this.

He's someone of my era, close to my age, so it hits that bit harder
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:51:44 pm
Good point. Mike Gattings changed!

Looks like the 2005 with that Vodafone logo. All a bit grainy but he got Strauss with a beauty at Edgbaston I think.

Slimmer and with a left handed stance.

I think we are all just stunned.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOVei8iTyM8
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,396
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
That world cup semi against South Africa in 99 is his best spell for me
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:54:15 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOVei8iTyM8

Gatting was right handed - jeez sadness and old age causing real errors of memory

Absolultey incredible. One of those that no matter how many times you see it you're not 100% sure it's possible. The greatest ever.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
52 wow.

Shocked.

RIP
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:51:44 pm
Good point. Mike Gattings changed!

Looks like the 2005 with that Vodafone logo. All a bit grainy but he got Strauss with a beauty at Edgbaston I think.

Yep. England with a 100 run first innings lead. Tres and Strauss looking comfy against the Aussie opening bowlers. People daring to believe. Warne comes on and does that, quivers down the spine of every English batsmen and spectator. England from 20 odd for 0 and looking like a lead could be built to something like 60-5 and everyone thinking here we go again.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: Shane Warne, dies of suspected heart attack, aged 52 :'(
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:04:29 pm »
That's really sad news.
RIP Shane.
