Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: The North Bank on March  5, 2022, 12:06:44 pm
So Leeds got a new manager, and hes american??

Any other week I would know.


Yes. They should have beat Leicester City. The xG was something crazy like 0.5 to 2.8 in Leeds favor. If they can get Bamford and Phillips fit they should get enough points to stay up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Watching Holgates career going nowhere is my favourite part
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
I thoroughly enjoyed that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Van Der Beek playing like hes been on the beak all day
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Blackpool and Co will enjoy playing at Bramley-Moore😉
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
All Rafa's fault this. Can't believe how much damage he did ::)

HAHAH get relegated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
They are going down and never coming back.

If Newcastle beats them its over.

Coleman there at half time  "Stop calling me camping equipment names damn it. "  Mr tough guy. Losing it because hes the shitist player on a shit team thats been exceptionally shit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Why hasnt Dele Ali come back to haunt his old club? Might even get a standing ovation from the Spurs fans for saving them a couple of quid.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:49:38 pm
1st game of next season, which isn't that far off really, will Frank still be their Manager?

Yep. And I think he will be even if they get relegated.

Honestly I don't see where they go from here. They've tired the up and coming manager, they've tried the experienced manager, the attacking manager, the defensive manager, the world class manager. Now they're in place where they were genuinely happy at hiring Lampard - where can you go from there?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
When even Tim Howard is putting the boot in on Pickford then you know it's bad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Well I for one am shocked that a manager who has now conceded 86 goals in 42 Premier League games, and a goalkeeper who has conceded 296 goals in 200 Premier League games, dont seem to be a good combination.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:47 pm
Yep. And I think he will be even if they get relegated.

Honestly I don't see where they go from here. They've tired the up and coming manager, they've tried the experienced manager, the attacking manager, the defensive manager, the world class manager. Now they're in place where they were genuinely happy at hiring Lampard - where can you go from there?

Big Dunc or Rooney probably.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:44:07 pm
Gordon is a right petulant little brat.
Pound shop Alan Ball without the ability or class, just the attitude.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:49:38 pm
1st game of next season, which isn't that far off really, will Frank still be their Manager?

What, against Rotherham?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:50:42 pm
I thoroughly enjoyed that

There's cake later too ;D



^ Number of candles above is probably going to be representative of number of goals Pickford lets in tonight on his birthday...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:51:34 pm
Blackpool and Co will enjoy playing at Bramley-Moore😉

With Uncle Bill turning up in this, & his expensive yacht ;D



Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Pickford looks like a beached whale.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Ive just seen Evertons run in.

MAKE US DREAM
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:04 pm
Whats the fulll fixture list ?

Fucking BBC website

Wolves (H)
Newcastle (H)
West Ham (A)
Utd (H)
Palace (A)
Liverpool (A)
Chelsea (H)
Leicester (A)
Brentford (H)
Arsenal (A)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:52:44 pm
Why hasnt Dele Ali come back to haunt his old club? Might even get a standing ovation from the Spurs fans for saving them a couple of quid.

He nearly lamped him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Help me understand the thinking behind this, you are playing away against a team, whose main threats are Son and Kane getting space to run in, and you decide that playing the high line is the way to go? Am I seeing this right?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:47 pm
Yep. And I think he will be even if they get relegated.

Honestly I don't see where they go from here. They've tired the up and coming manager, they've tried the experienced manager, the attacking manager, the defensive manager, the world class manager. Now they're in place where they were genuinely happy at hiring Lampard - where can you go from there?

Was genuinely shocked how widely he was embraced by their fans. He's almost certainly the worst "manager" they've hired and that's saying something.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:54:41 pm
Big Dunc or Rooney probably.

When will the penny drop with Evertons hierarchy that the one constant in this shitshow, despite countless different managers, is big Dunc?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:56:07 pm
With Uncle Bill turning up in this, & his expensive yacht ;D




😂😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
So, why cant all these new Everton managers understand that Pickford is a huge part of why they are defensively crap?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:57:58 pm
Help me understand the thinking behind this, you are playing away against a team, whose main threats are Son and Kane getting space to run in, and you decide that playing the high line is the way to go? Am I seeing this right?

Without a midfield putting any pressure on the opposition too... wide open.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:56:07 pm
With Uncle Bill turning up in this, & his expensive yacht ;D



Hes the only one who has done well out of it all. Hes sold his shares to Moshiri.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
How bad must this lad from Rangers be, if he cant get a game ahead of a three year plus finished Coleman and Jonejoe bloody Kenny?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:58:54 pm
So, why cant all these new Everton managers understand that Pickford is a huge part of why they are defensively crap?

Same reason that every United manager seems to fail to realize that Maguire is a Championship defender at best. He's English and the spin is off the charts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:55:11 pm
Pound shop Alan Ball without the ability or class, just the attitude.
My Da used to tell me about Alan Ball, he said he had an excellent World Cup for England in 66.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
This is like watching that scene in Cinderella Man when James Braddock fucks his hand up and has his license taken off him an aint allowed to fight anymore.

These are going down LOL
