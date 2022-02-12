So Leeds got a new manager, and hes american?? Any other week I would know.
1st game of next season, which isn't that far off really, will Frank still be their Manager?
Yep. And I think he will be even if they get relegated. Honestly I don't see where they go from here. They've tired the up and coming manager, they've tried the experienced manager, the attacking manager, the defensive manager, the world class manager. Now they're in place where they were genuinely happy at hiring Lampard - where can you go from there?
Gordon is a right petulant little brat.
I thoroughly enjoyed that
Blackpool and Co will enjoy playing at Bramley-Moore😉
Whats the fulll fixture list ?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Why hasnt Dele Ali come back to haunt his old club? Might even get a standing ovation from the Spurs fans for saving them a couple of quid.
All the best to you and yours too.
Big Dunc or Rooney probably.
With Uncle Bill turning up in this, & his expensive yacht
Help me understand the thinking behind this, you are playing away against a team, whose main threats are Son and Kane getting space to run in, and you decide that playing the high line is the way to go? Am I seeing this right?
So, why cant all these new Everton managers understand that Pickford is a huge part of why they are defensively crap?
Pound shop Alan Ball without the ability or class, just the attitude.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
