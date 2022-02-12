1st game of next season, which isn't that far off really, will Frank still be their Manager?



Yep. And I think he will be even if they get relegated.Honestly I don't see where they go from here. They've tired the up and coming manager, they've tried the experienced manager, the attacking manager, the defensive manager, the world class manager. Now they're in place where they were genuinely happy at hiring Lampard - where can you go from there?