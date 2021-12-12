« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March  (Read 8765 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:02:43 pm
Arsenal's kit looks slightly different. The sleeves I think?

Yeah the white on the sleeves and side of the kit. Doesn't look like an Arsenal shirt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:05:28 pm »
Nice goal that.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:05:35 pm »
Arsenal lead, ahead of Man Utd in 4th, Hodgson losing. Not bad.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »

Watford 0 - [1] Arsenal; Martin Odegaard 5' - https://streamgg.com/v/xkg7nc2w
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
Saka is brilliant.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:09:04 pm »
Arsenal look favourite to finish 4th. Will be a tough game for us week after next
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:06:56 pm
Watford 0 - [1] Arsenal; Martin Odegaard 5' - https://streamgg.com/v/xkg7nc2w
great flick there by Odegaard.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
Wow
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
What a goal.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
Striker! What a goal from Watford!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Commentator talking about that settled defensive partnership for Arsenal while Gabriel gives it away twice.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:11:40 pm »
SHIT! Did you see that?!!
AHA!

Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Wow. That was brilliant
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
What a goal.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Great goal
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Very un-Hodgson moment of footballing quality.
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:13:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:57 pm
great flick there by Odegaard.
Filthy backheel.

Great goal by Hernandez. Good match!
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Eternalsungod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:13:26 pm »
Owlball!
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm »
One of the goals of the season that.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:13:53 pm »

Watford [1] - 1 Arsenal; Cucho Hernández bicycle kick goal on 11' - https://streamgg.com/v/k728408y & https://ziscore.com/ds56

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Why are Arsenal in red shorts? Took me a while to work out what looked so weird.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:16:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Why are Arsenal in red shorts? Took me a while to work out what looked so weird.

They must've forgotten their white socks and shorts.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Credit where its due Uncle Hodgson has made a difference to this Watford Team.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:03:26 pm
Yeah the white on the sleeves and side of the kit. Doesn't look like an Arsenal shirt

Yeah, wonder what the reason for it is.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm »
They look like a non-league team in that kit.
Online gaztop08

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:53 pm
Watford [1] - 1 Arsenal; Cucho Hernández bicycle kick goal on 11' - https://streamgg.com/v/k728408y & https://ziscore.com/ds56



I see Harry the Hornet joined in the goal celebrations
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm »
Cant be a clash so really weird the red shorts.

Saka is class though.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Why are Arsenal in red shorts? Took me a while to work out what looked so weird.

Yeah, was wondering why they suddenly looked exactly like Ajax
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:07:18 pm
Saka is brilliant.

Hes a real menace. But then so is Watfords Dennis...

Ill get me coat.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #229 on: Today at 02:20:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Why are Arsenal in red shorts? Took me a while to work out what looked so weird.

Maybe they think it will make them look 'bigger'?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #230 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:18:34 pm
Yeah, was wondering why they suddenly looked exactly like Ajax

They look like Ajax but have playing like Cillit Bang since Watford equalised.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
« Reply #231 on: Today at 02:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:21:12 pm
They look like Ajax but have playing like Cillit Bang since Watford equalised.

 ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
