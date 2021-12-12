Arsenal's kit looks slightly different. The sleeves I think?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Watford 0 - [1] Arsenal; Martin Odegaard 5' - https://streamgg.com/v/xkg7nc2w
great flick there by Odegaard.
Why are Arsenal in red shorts? Took me a while to work out what looked so weird.
Yeah the white on the sleeves and side of the kit. Doesn't look like an Arsenal shirt
Watford [1] - 1 Arsenal; Cucho Hernández bicycle kick goal on 11' - https://streamgg.com/v/k728408y & https://ziscore.com/ds56
Saka is brilliant.
Yeah, was wondering why they suddenly looked exactly like Ajax
They look like Ajax but have playing like Cillit Bang since Watford equalised.
