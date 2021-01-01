Wish Newcastle would just fuck off.
people like big dick nick.
2-0 Newcastle now. Schar.
We finished Wolves off , they were 10 mins away from going above us, now potentially 11 points behind . One less team going for 4th, I expect West ham will exit the race tonight.
Such a shame that Newcastle will stay up.
Agreed - in theory its a still a 3-horse race but one of the horses is Spurs.
I am all for authoritarian rule
So it appears fucking Chelsea are allowed to wear their CWC badge for more than one PL game - why weren't we? When was the announcement made that the league had changed their stance on this since we won it? And why did they change their stance?I'd really rather not have a constant reminder of that grotesque club's purchase of a world title.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.74]