Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March

Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:12:13 pm
Wish Newcastle would just fuck off.

Why even care about them ?
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm
2-0 Newcastle now. Schar.
a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:16:23 pm
2-0 Newcastle now. Schar.

It's mad how much I've come to absolutely despise them.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:20:48 pm
Wolves 0-1 Palace. Mateta.

Few early goals around today.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:21:49 pm
We finished Wolves off , they were 10 mins away from going above us, now potentially 11 points behind . One less team going for 4th, I expect West ham will exit the race tonight.
kaesarsosei

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #85 on: Today at 03:23:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:21:49 pm
We finished Wolves off , they were 10 mins away from going above us, now potentially 11 points behind . One less team going for 4th, I expect West ham will exit the race tonight.

Agreed - in theory its a still a 3-horse race but one of the horses is Spurs.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #86 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm
Such a shame that Newcastle will stay up.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #87 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:13 pm
Such a shame that Newcastle will stay up.

Theyll finish top half at this rate.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #88 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:23:10 pm
Agreed - in theory its a still a 3-horse race but one of the horses is Spurs.

I can see them finishing 4th in a 3 horse race
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #89 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm
I think Watford and Norwich are gone, and the third place will be between Brentford and Leeds. Burnley and Everton outside chances but theyll do enough.
J_Kopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #90 on: Today at 03:27:06 pm
So it appears fucking Chelsea are allowed to wear their CWC badge for more than one PL game - why weren't we? When was the announcement made that the league had changed their stance on this since we won it? And why did they change their stance?

I'd really rather not have a constant reminder of that grotesque club's purchase of a world title.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 05 - 07 March
Reply #91 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:27:06 pm
So it appears fucking Chelsea are allowed to wear their CWC badge for more than one PL game - why weren't we? When was the announcement made that the league had changed their stance on this since we won it? And why did they change their stance?

I'd really rather not have a constant reminder of that grotesque club's purchase of a world title.

They asked and the PL agreed.
