Klopp said he didnt know if Keita would be available right. So its possible he will be.
Naby starts and Curtis is on the bench - bodes well! At least neither of them is injured so much as not even being in the squadhopefully Thiago and Bobby aren't too far off.
Their XI: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Vlasic, AntonioNo Rice
No Rice for them and Noble is on the bench.
Nabyyyyy, don't think the score will get crazy but think we'll be reasonably comfortable overall. (As long as the ref doesn't allow UFC moves on Alisson at corners anyway)
So the tantrums about Naby were completely unnecessary then
Very attacking lineup from Moyes. No defensive minded players in midfield.
