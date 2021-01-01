« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports

Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #120 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:48:18 pm
Klopp said he didnt know if Keita would be available right. So its possible he will be.

Beautiful. That really helps.
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #121 on: Today at 04:32:07 pm
Nabyyyyy, don't think the score will get crazy but think we'll be reasonably comfortable overall. (As long as the ref doesn't allow UFC moves on Alisson at corners anyway)
Desert Red Fox

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm
Naby starts and Curtis is on the bench - bodes well! At least neither of them is injured so much as not even being in the squad

hopefully Thiago and Bobby aren't too far off.
El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:33:12 pm
So the tantrums about Naby were completely unnecessary then
xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:33:57 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 04:32:34 pm
Naby starts and Curtis is on the bench - bodes well! At least neither of them is injured so much as not even being in the squad

hopefully Thiago and Bobby aren't too far off.

klopp playing a bit of the guessing game with us and the media.

strongish line up. hope the officials doesn't fuck the game up. it seems like we start the game off with a negative goal difference every time.
paisley1977

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:34:14 pm
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Diaz, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliott.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm
Nice side

Pleased Jones is on bench too
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:35:57 pm
Their XI: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio

No Rice
Desert Red Fox

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #128 on: Today at 04:36:29 pm
No Rice for them and Noble is on the bench.
KevLFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #129 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:35:57 pm
Their XI: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio

No Rice

Chips instead?
Dim Glas

Reply #130 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm
A nice surprise that Keita is fit! And great to see Curtis is ok too after having to go off in the cup game.

Makes for a decent bench with Naby able to start. Options then for Curtis or Elliott off the bench.
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm
As expected for us I think. Nice comfortable 4-0 win please.
cipher

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 04:36:29 pm
No Rice for them and Noble is on the bench.

So one positive and one negative.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:32:07 pm
Nabyyyyy, don't think the score will get crazy but think we'll be reasonably comfortable overall. (As long as the ref doesn't allow UFC moves on Alisson at corners anyway)

Thats a cert and theyll probably be awarded a penalty for dragging Allison down.
Samie

Reply #134 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm
Samie

Reply #135 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm
Hopefully the ref keeps an eye on the point of contact of Cresswells challenges!
xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:55 pm


okoflex going to score a consolation goal against us isn't it. i can just feel it ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:53:23 pm
Very attacking lineup from Moyes. No defensive minded players in midfield.
Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:53:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:33:12 pm
So the tantrums about Naby were completely unnecessary then

Yep. Although, and I say this as a big fan of his, pessimism when it comes to Keita's fitness is probably not unwarranted!
Magix

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:57:45 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:53:23 pm
Very attacking lineup from Moyes. No defensive minded players in midfield.

Feels like their aim is to their flood the midfield with their ball-playing midfielders and to be resistant against our press.
gemofabird

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #141 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm
Early goal be nice to calm the nerves
Dave McCoy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #142 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm
Basically theyre playing with no midfield. Theyll sit deep and try to counter. We should have too much for them.
4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Reply #143 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
