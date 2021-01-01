« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Referee: Jonathan Moss.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood.
Fourth official: Kevin Friend.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.
So, back to the bread and butter, after a wonderful diversion that saw us claim our first domestic trophy in 10 years and progress to the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup.

I've mentioned before how I quite like West Ham due to going to a few of their games in my younger days, however I've lost a bit of that love due to the clubs piss weak response in respect of Kurt Zouma's acts of animal cruelty. I do hope the home crowd will not miss this opportunity to let him know what they think of his despicable actions.

Their defeat to Southampton with a more or less full strength line up in the FA Cup was their first defeat since the injury time loss to Man Utd at the end of January. In between they beat Kidderminster with a very late comeback in the previous round of the FA Cup and managed a couple of draws with Leicester and Newcastle bookended by 1-0 wins over Watford and Wolves. So while not in sparkling form they have ground out a few results while being tough to beat. At least until last night.

Clearly they were looking at the chances of gaining some silverware themselves by playing such a strong line up, but it could well backfire, given most of our first team line up will have had the week to recuperate after the tough 120 mins last Sunday.

One of only two teams to beat us this season (since last April actually), we know how good they can be and that this won't be straight-forward, but when we played them at the start of November they were in better form and we weren't firing as consistently. We also know more about what each game means at this stage of the season with Man City 6 points ahead (albeit having played once more). And with home advantage and that knowledge, I do think we'll put in a stronger performance this time round. That said they were a little fortunate with certain decisions in the last game - so if the PGMOL wanted to even the score for that and the recent non-penalty that gifted Man City 2 extra points I won't complain.

In terms of the team I guess we'll know tomorrow whether Thiago is ready, but it seemed more likely he'd be back for Inter or Brighton. Assuming he's still out I hope Keita plays again alongside henderson & Fabinho. Up front I'd go with the 3 who started last Sunday, with Jota ready on the bench - he didn't again look at his best against Norwich. The back five pretty much picks itself at the moment.

I'm not one for scorelines but I do think we'll win, hopefully it won't be too nervy - although at this stage of the season we should probably get used to games being like that more often than not.



Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Thanks Duvva!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Big big match this ..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Think it may come too soon for Thiago, so Keita with Hendo and Fab in the middle.  Just win redmen, and it puts pressure on city for Sundays manc derby
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Nabby looked good on Sunday. Hoping he can get a string of good games together and stay fit. There's a real player in there, no question, but he's had so many issues with fitness and consistency.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Darren England on VAR again? We'll get nothing from that quarter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Alisson
Trent Matip VVD Robertson
Naby Fabinho Henderson
Salah Mane Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Massive match! Think we win comfortably though as West Ham havent been in great form lately

Alisson

Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Keita
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliot, Minamino, Jota
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
They are decent side that can cause us problems. I certainly wouldn't be underestimating them. Moyes the c*nt will have them well fired up too. Any win will do!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Seems no one does a good VAR for us!
Hopefully the FA cup game against Southampton took a bit out of them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Games are coming thick and fast. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Thanks D. I thought they looked a bit knackered against Southampton. Hopefully we can get on top and get them thinking about their trip to Spain midweek.
They will be threat from corners and after the first game Zouma and Dawson will be primed to assault the goalie. Mr. Moss will allow this no doubt so maybe well need Konate to give them some back.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Come on Redmen!!
Great OP thanks Duvva. I think this should be a good time to play them as they are not as hot and we are on it and for most starters will be first time on the pitch with an Anfield welcome since the Wembley win.
Naby sounds a decent option alongside Fab but I think it will be Elliott or Jones (if fit) as Hendo played Wednesday.
Jots looked sharper on Wednesday so I would start him with Mo and Sadio. They have obvious threats and we need to avoid t(em bullying Alisson and Trent particularly.
Looking forward to watching this one from Lower Main, Kop end. Think we win by two clear.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Theyll be on their best behaviour after last weeks shit show, too much scrutiny now
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
I hope the Anfield Cat makes a long awaited reappearance ...we can all give it the welcome song back  a cat , a cat , a cat a cat a cat ,
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
I was surprised Moyes went full strength midweek and still lost to Southampton's second string.

They look a bit laboured but will still make it tough. Typical Moyes it'll be a set piece bombardment. Can we recall Big Nat for this?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
WIN.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Absolutely huge game. Win it and put pressure on City who play a United team that cant afford not to play hard.

West Ham will set up to counter and they have smart midfielders who can play it from back to front quickly. I was at the London Stadium earlier this season and it was the most uncomfortable Ive felt watching us for a long while. Of course they got away with a red card non-call and they fouled Ali for their first goal but they carry enough threat to be dangerous. Were on an upcurve and they have dropped off somewhat.

Full strength without Thiago so:

Ali

Trent
Virg
Matip
Robbo

Fab
Hendo
Keita

Diaz
Mane
Salah

Love our options off the bench now so we can afford to be patient.

So excited about this season. I do think if we overhaul City it would be our greatest league title. Thats not to say this team is better than the great teams of the 70s and 80s but they didnt face financial cheats with three times the budget as us. The PL would be facing an existential crisis if it werent for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Be surprised if it wasn't the same team as the League Cup final, bar Alisson in for Kelleher. Fixture lineup has been fairly kind to us - most of the first XI getting six days without a game in the lead up to this. Then, with our lead over Inter, we can likely rotate a little on Tuesday (Konate for Matip, Jota for Mane/Diaz, that kind of thing). Then we should be fine to go full strength against both Brighton (Sat lunchtime) and Arsenal (Wed night) before going close to full rotation for the Forest/Huddersfield game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Huge game this. West Ham are a very good outfit, more than capable of getting something if we're not at our best.

We're on a roll though, and all of a sudden anything seems possible this season. 2-0 to the Reds
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Really want to smash these lot for giving us our first loss of the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Yet another shithouse kick off time.

Fuck the Premier League, the FA, Sly Sports and all the rest of these dickheads.

And fuck Darren England the cheating bellend.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Whats he done to us before?

At least weve got Sian Massey getting the offsides right.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Just spoke to my mate at work who supports West Ham and he's not confident. Says the fans are all annoyed about the lack of investment over the January period when they were playing well and that seems to have had a knock on their form and feeling around the club.

Was boss to reply to that that I honestly can't remember feeling so positive about the fanbase, the manager and our club at the moment, wake up with a smile on my face every day about it to be honest.

Hard game this but I really fancy us against these, if anything else we owe them!

Can't wait to watch it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
West Ham are almost on their knees.

It feels like every good result they are getting recently is an absolute slog for them. I actually can't remember the last time they put in a convincing performance - even the Wolves game at the weekend, brilliant result but very very hard for them. Their first 11-13 players are really good but they look like a group who have played and given as much as they can. Their squad is nowhere near good enough to compete at the level they are currently occupying and the ambitions they had at Christmas time - no investment in Jan and injuries have done them. Be surprised if they finish top 6 if I am honest.

They are definitely a side that can set up well and have players to win games but it's just not there for them at the moment. Antonio, despite a goal and assist in his last 2 games, has looked like a Championship player for a few months. He was contributing very little to a side that relied so heavily on him at one stage. Everything was off about him - him and Soucek are clear examples of players who have played too much football in the last 2 years. Bowen and Rice have been their stand outs, and credit to Lanzini who has looked like he has found a second wind at West Ham after everyone had written him off. Dawson for the tiny sum has been brilliant for them - I would say those players are the reason they are still so high in the table, and Moyes' ability to organise a side and keep things tight. There are a lot of players there who haven't really shown up this season, or been below par - Coufal, Soucek, Antonio (despite a brilliant start), Benrahma all been disappointing.

I personally think we will have far too much for them. I am normally quite worried about this game - especially at their ground and the fact Moyes can set them up to get a result but everything I have seen in the last 2-3 months suggests the rest of the season is going to be a struggle for them. Maybe their European game gives them a bit of an injection of something and lifts them and the crowd but it's not tomorrow IMO.

Think this will be a comfortable one for us if we can show up and apply ourselves 100%.

This would have been a lovely game for Tiago to drag them around the pitch and run their legs off but in his absence I would have Elliott or Oxlade-Chamberlain starting in there and have them just running at their middle. Unless they are going to completely shut up shop and sit in, there should be plenty of space for us through the middle. Not sure Dawson, Diop and Zouma will fancy Diaz, Mane and Salah running round them. Their fullbacks definitely wont. Not sure where Cresswell was the other night, or Fredericks but they can't come to Anfield and have Fornals playing LWB like the did against Southampton. Salah would have a field day.

I would sit Jota down for this one after his injury and after the Norwich game. I'd start Mane, Salah and Diaz (unless he went with all 4?!) and have Jota in good shape for Inter.

Turn up, be the best versions of ourselves and we win this without any issue IMO.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
After reading Ciara's post I'm confident we are getting the job done after the hour mark, seems the Cockney's are gassed, I was worried it might have been one of those horrible scrappy 2-1 wins.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
The 5 subs versus Inter should help. Like you say, 2 or 3 changes to the starting XI from Saturday (maybe Elliott, Konate and Jota coming in) and then the ability to make 5 2nd half substitutions if we still maintain a heathy lead.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
For some reason I thought this match was Sunday, so Saturday 530pm is a pleasant surprise.

Also of the opinion that this is a great time to play West Ham - their form and fitness both seem to have gone out the window going back even for a month or more.

I'd just go with exact same outfield 10 that started the League Cup (Alisson coming in ofc), assuming Firmino and Thiago are unavailable. A fully fit-again Jota is the only one I would consider bringing back in to that team, but not sure who for (Mane and Diaz both played much better than Salah in the League Cup so it would be harsh to drop either of them).

I'll be disappointed if this game is even close after an hour to be honest. Yes I would have said the same ahead of the Leicester debacle at Christmas, but we're playing on a different plane to where we were 2 months ago even.

3-0 to the Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Thanks Duvva.  Them being one of our two defeats this season is galling (although not as galling as us losing at a Leicester team playing like a Conference team in the FA Cup!).  If football was rock/paper/scissors West Ham's style would be the paper to our rock, or something like that.

I'm hoping that whoever plays as the #9 for us is conservative in their hold up play.  Most of West Ham's chances seemed to come from us losing the ball midway inside their half and them breaking out whilst we were committed to breaking ourselves.  I think the cool kids call it transitions  ;D

Fab, Naby and Gini midfield please.  If it turns out Gini is unavailable as he's transferred to a despotic club for a big pay day then Hendo.  I think the only other debatable selection is which two of Mane, Jota and Diaz start.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Come on Redmen .. a good 3 points and if possible a clean sheet.
Upwards and onwards
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v West Ham Sat 5th March 17:30 Sky Sports
Darren England again  :butt
