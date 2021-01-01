West Ham are almost on their knees.



It feels like every good result they are getting recently is an absolute slog for them. I actually can't remember the last time they put in a convincing performance - even the Wolves game at the weekend, brilliant result but very very hard for them. Their first 11-13 players are really good but they look like a group who have played and given as much as they can. Their squad is nowhere near good enough to compete at the level they are currently occupying and the ambitions they had at Christmas time - no investment in Jan and injuries have done them. Be surprised if they finish top 6 if I am honest.



They are definitely a side that can set up well and have players to win games but it's just not there for them at the moment. Antonio, despite a goal and assist in his last 2 games, has looked like a Championship player for a few months. He was contributing very little to a side that relied so heavily on him at one stage. Everything was off about him - him and Soucek are clear examples of players who have played too much football in the last 2 years. Bowen and Rice have been their stand outs, and credit to Lanzini who has looked like he has found a second wind at West Ham after everyone had written him off. Dawson for the tiny sum has been brilliant for them - I would say those players are the reason they are still so high in the table, and Moyes' ability to organise a side and keep things tight. There are a lot of players there who haven't really shown up this season, or been below par - Coufal, Soucek, Antonio (despite a brilliant start), Benrahma all been disappointing.



I personally think we will have far too much for them. I am normally quite worried about this game - especially at their ground and the fact Moyes can set them up to get a result but everything I have seen in the last 2-3 months suggests the rest of the season is going to be a struggle for them. Maybe their European game gives them a bit of an injection of something and lifts them and the crowd but it's not tomorrow IMO.



Think this will be a comfortable one for us if we can show up and apply ourselves 100%.



This would have been a lovely game for Tiago to drag them around the pitch and run their legs off but in his absence I would have Elliott or Oxlade-Chamberlain starting in there and have them just running at their middle. Unless they are going to completely shut up shop and sit in, there should be plenty of space for us through the middle. Not sure Dawson, Diop and Zouma will fancy Diaz, Mane and Salah running round them. Their fullbacks definitely wont. Not sure where Cresswell was the other night, or Fredericks but they can't come to Anfield and have Fornals playing LWB like the did against Southampton. Salah would have a field day.



I would sit Jota down for this one after his injury and after the Norwich game. I'd start Mane, Salah and Diaz (unless he went with all 4?!) and have Jota in good shape for Inter.



Turn up, be the best versions of ourselves and we win this without any issue IMO.



