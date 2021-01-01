Referee: Jonathan Moss.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: Kevin Friend.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Thanks 4pool

So, back to the bread and butter, after a wonderful diversion that saw us claim our first domestic trophy in 10 years and progress to the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup.



I've mentioned before how I quite like West Ham due to going to a few of their games in my younger days, however I've lost a bit of that love due to the clubs piss weak response in respect of Kurt Zouma's acts of animal cruelty. I do hope the home crowd will not miss this opportunity to let him know what they think of his despicable actions.



Their defeat to Southampton with a more or less full strength line up in the FA Cup was their first defeat since the injury time loss to Man Utd at the end of January. In between they beat Kidderminster with a very late comeback in the previous round of the FA Cup and managed a couple of draws with Leicester and Newcastle bookended by 1-0 wins over Watford and Wolves. So while not in sparkling form they have ground out a few results while being tough to beat. At least until last night.



Clearly they were looking at the chances of gaining some silverware themselves by playing such a strong line up, but it could well backfire, given most of our first team line up will have had the week to recuperate after the tough 120 mins last Sunday.



One of only two teams to beat us this season (since last April actually), we know how good they can be and that this won't be straight-forward, but when we played them at the start of November they were in better form and we weren't firing as consistently. We also know more about what each game means at this stage of the season with Man City 6 points ahead (albeit having played once more). And with home advantage and that knowledge, I do think we'll put in a stronger performance this time round. That said they were a little fortunate with certain decisions in the last game - so if the PGMOL wanted to even the score for that and the recent non-penalty that gifted Man City 2 extra points I won't complain.



In terms of the team I guess we'll know tomorrow whether Thiago is ready, but it seemed more likely he'd be back for Inter or Brighton. Assuming he's still out I hope Keita plays again alongside henderson & Fabinho. Up front I'd go with the 3 who started last Sunday, with Jota ready on the bench - he didn't again look at his best against Norwich. The back five pretty much picks itself at the moment.



I'm not one for scorelines but I do think we'll win, hopefully it won't be too nervy - although at this stage of the season we should probably get used to games being like that more often than not.