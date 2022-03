That's an absolutely crazy shout. And also you're not really showing any respect to Forest or Huddersfield.



You think the reserves can't beat United?It's a crazy shout, I know. But look at the schedule until the end of the season. I'd ask myself are the CL and PL more important than the FA Cup, and IMHO, there is no comparison. But we won't have any breather if we postpone the United game that would slot somewhere, then likely the semifinal game would cause another postponement, and if we reach the final, there could be a third game postponed. With us playing in the CL and hopefully going all the way, there are not that many free weekends. Would the FA agree to postpone the FA Cup final a week after the end of the season? (I don't know when it's scheduled to begin with.) But it's a tough schedule ahead, and playing twice a week won't benefit our title push.