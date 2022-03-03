https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt73YrU2Vxg



This is actually a really funny and interesting debate!



"You can have Hilda Ogden and Coronation Street!"



Where do you stand on some of the questions?



Q. Best city for music scene?

Q. Best city for TV programmes?

Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell )

Q. Best city for night out?

Q. Best city for footballer from the city?

Q. Best city for accent?

Q. Best city for pundit?

Q. Best city for shopping?

Q. Best city for tourist attractions?

Q. Best European footy game comeback?



Interesting. As a Liverpool lad it would be easy for me to have some inbuilt biases, but I've a lot of love for Manchester having done my Masters there and spent my wilder partying years there too.Q. Best city for music scene? - Local, smaller bands, Liverpool for sure. We have better and more accessible smaller venues and even famous venues (Cavern, Arts Club) willing to give smaller bands and artists stage time and bookings. Manchester has the smaller academy rooms and did have Jimmy's and Day and Night, but they tend to have the same smaller non-local bands there. The Apollo and Arena undoubtedly get better national and international bookings than the M&S does here, but I'd go Liverpool if we're looking from a more locally-situated level.Q. Best city for TV programmes? - Manchester. Countless stuff's been filmed there. Liverpool for film itself given it's always posing as Manhattan,Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell) Don't suppose we can go with Bob can we!Joe Fagan, Walton lad.Q. Best city for night out? Sorry, but Manchester (for my scene anyway). Liverpool has better bars but the clubs are packed with nobheads and when I was in my early 20s, Manchester had better bars for the indie scene and clubs like 42's that primarily played the type of music I liked. Liverpool has Mojo and Heebie Jeebie's which will always have a place in my heart, but Manchester just seemed to have a cracking indie/alternative scene that was much bigger than Liverpool's. I'm talking purely from my experience and the context of about 7/8 years ago.Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Steven Gerrard hands down.Q. Best city for accent?Scouse. I lived in Manchester for two years but the proper thick Manc accent I associate with the east side of the City still grates on me to this day.Q. Best city for pundit? Both got a load of shite-talkers. Stephen Warnock the best of a shit bunch? Liverpool.Q. Best city for shopping? Liverpool - One is compact, has most of what you need, a boss cinema and some decent restaurants all within walking distance. Manchester is split over the Arndale, Deansgate and the Northern Quarter and is a pain to get around if you want to stay on foot.Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Liverpool without a shadow of a doubt. The Cavern, Beatles Museum, the Docks, Tate Modern, Pierhead, Anfield, Town Hall, the Walker etc etc. Manchester has the Lowry which is underwhelming and some other good sites but can't compete with the rich heritage of our home town.Q. Best European footy game comeback? Silly question, Liverpool have Istanbul and the Barca comeback. End of.So despite my personal experiences actually helping Manchester out, I count that as 8-2 Liverpool.