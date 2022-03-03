« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)

Jon2lfc

Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« on: March 3, 2022, 11:16:21 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt73YrU2Vxg

This is actually a really funny and interesting debate!

"You can have Hilda Ogden and Coronation Street!"  ;D

Where do you stand on some of the questions?

Q. Best city for music scene?
Q. Best city for TV programmes?
Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D )
Q. Best city for night out?
Q. Best city for footballer from the city?
Q. Best city for accent?  :o
Q. Best city for pundit?
Q. Best city for shopping?
Q. Best city for tourist attractions?
Q. Best European footy game comeback?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #1 on: March 3, 2022, 11:39:52 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March  3, 2022, 11:16:21 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt73YrU2Vxg

This is actually a really funny and interesting debate!

"You can have Hilda Ogden and Coronation Street!"  ;D

Where do you stand on some of the questions?

Q. Best city for music scene?
Q. Best city for TV programmes?
Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D )
Q. Best city for night out?
Q. Best city for footballer from the city?
Q. Best city for accent?  :o
Q. Best city for pundit?
Q. Best city for shopping?
Q. Best city for tourist attractions?
Q. Best European footy game comeback?
Interesting. As a Liverpool lad it would be easy for me to have some inbuilt biases, but I've a lot of love for Manchester having done my Masters there and spent my wilder partying years there too.

Q. Best city for music scene? - Local, smaller bands, Liverpool for sure. We have better and more accessible smaller venues and even famous venues (Cavern, Arts Club) willing to give smaller bands and artists stage time and bookings. Manchester has the smaller academy rooms and did have Jimmy's and Day and Night, but they tend to have the same smaller non-local bands there. The Apollo and Arena undoubtedly get better national and international bookings than the M&S does here, but I'd go Liverpool if we're looking from a more locally-situated level.

Q. Best city for TV programmes? - Manchester. Countless stuff's been filmed there. Liverpool for film itself given it's always posing as Manhattan,

Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D ) Don't suppose we can go with Bob can we!  ;D Joe Fagan, Walton lad.

Q. Best city for night out? Sorry, but Manchester (for my scene anyway). Liverpool has better bars but the clubs are packed with nobheads and when I was in my early 20s, Manchester had better bars for the indie scene and clubs like 42's that primarily played the type of music I liked. Liverpool has Mojo and Heebie Jeebie's which will always have a place in my heart, but Manchester just seemed to have a cracking indie/alternative scene that was much bigger than Liverpool's. I'm talking purely from my experience and the context of about 7/8 years ago.

Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Steven Gerrard hands down.

Q. Best city for accent?  :o Scouse. I lived in Manchester for two years but the proper thick Manc accent I associate with the east side of the City still grates on me to this day.

Q. Best city for pundit? Both got a load of shite-talkers. Stephen Warnock the best of a shit bunch? Liverpool.

Q. Best city for shopping? Liverpool - One is compact, has most of what you need, a boss cinema and some decent restaurants all within walking distance. Manchester is split over the Arndale, Deansgate and the Northern Quarter and is a pain to get around if you want to stay on foot.

Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Liverpool without a shadow of a doubt. The Cavern, Beatles Museum, the Docks, Tate Modern, Pierhead, Anfield, Town Hall, the Walker etc etc. Manchester has the Lowry which is underwhelming and some other good sites but can't compete with the rich heritage of our home town.

Q. Best European footy game comeback? Silly question, Liverpool have Istanbul and the Barca comeback. End of.

So despite my personal experiences actually helping Manchester out, I count that as 8-2 Liverpool.
Jon2lfc

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #2 on: March 3, 2022, 11:44:37 am »
My answers off the top of me head, for what it's worth...

Q. Best city for music scene? -- Manchester - too many bands over the decades
Q. Best city for TV programmes? -- Liverpool, mainly cos I can't stand the Manc accent!
Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D ) -- Paul Jewell!
Q. Best city for night out? -- Really, really tough this! I'd say Manchester (just!) due to it being more diverse
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? -- gotta be Gerrard
Q. Best city for accent?  :o -- deffo not Manc, so Libpool by default
Q. Best city for pundit? -- Can't think of any, so will go for GazNev
Q. Best city for shopping? -- Manchester
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? -- Libpool....waterfront, docks, shops, parks, people etc.
Q. Best European footy game comeback? -- Istanbul - because it was a massive shock to the footy world. We were underdogs.

Sooo, Liverpool 6 - Manchester 4
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #3 on: March 3, 2022, 11:51:01 am »
I was born in Liverpool and lived in both city centres (8 in Manc, 6 in Liverpool). I've been going out with a Manc for over 5yrs and live a little outside of Manc centre now. So close to both cities.

Q. Best city for music scene? Liverpool
Q. Best city for TV programmes? If we're including as being used as a filming location then Liverpool, if purely off TV shows based there then prob Manchester
Q. Best footy manager from the city? Liverpool, although Neville very nearly edged it  ;D
Q. Best city for night out? It's a close one for me but probably Manchester
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Liverpool (Gerrard)
Q. Best city for accent?  The Manc accent grates on me massively, so Liverpool
Q. Best city for pundit? I mean who have we got to pick between? Neville or Carra/Macca? I abstain.
Q. Best city for shopping? Manchester
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Liverpool easily
Q. Best European footy game comeback? Liverpool easily

6 for Liverpool, 2 for Manchester, 1 draw, 1 abstain.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #4 on: March 3, 2022, 11:51:23 am »
Q. Best city for music scene? -- Manchester
Q. Best city for TV programmes? -- Who cares
Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D ) -- Paul Jewell!
Q. Best city for night out? -- Hardly ever been for a night out in Liverpool. I was lucky enough to live in Manchester during the "Madchester" era, so have to go with Manchester
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? --  Gerrard
Q. Best city for accent?  :o -- Liverpool
Q. Best city for pundit? -- Can't think of any
Q. Best city for shopping? -- who cares
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? -- Liverpool
Q. Best European footy game comeback? -- Istanbul and Barcelona

Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #5 on: March 3, 2022, 12:25:53 pm »
Why do people keep saying Paul Jewell when Joe Fagan was born 5 minutes north of Anfield and there's Roy Evans too.
Jon2lfc

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #6 on: March 3, 2022, 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  3, 2022, 12:25:53 pm
Why do people keep saying Paul Jewell when Joe Fagan was born 5 minutes north of Anfield and there's Roy Evans too.
2 reasons..

1. we say whatever first pops into our little heads........ and Paul Jewell was mentioned by Carra so it's like subliminal haha
2. I forgot about Joe and Roy! Otherwise deffo them! Then again, surely Gerrard also counts nowadays cos of his success at Rangers and he doing ok at Villa.. hmmm
rob1966

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #7 on: March 3, 2022, 01:56:38 pm »
Q. Best city for music scene? -- Liverpool
Q. Best city for TV programmes? -- Manchester
Q. Best footy manager from the city? -- Liverpool (Fagan, Evans, and unbeaten League winner Gerrard)
Q. Best city for night out? -- Liverpool, had too much shit being Scouse to ever like the place - missus well prefers Liverpool too, says its a nicer night out/scousers way more friendly and welcoming than Mancs
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? --  Liverpool (Gerrard, TAA, Thommo, McDermott)
Q. Best city for accent?   -- Liverpool. The Salford one does have hints of Scouse in it, what with the Lancashire/Irish mix but is fucking horrible to hear
Q. Best city for pundit? -- Draw, as they are all wank
Q. Best city for shopping? -- Liverpool
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? -- Liverpool
Q. Best European footy game comeback? --  Barcelona as we dominated them, being honest we got fucking battered in Istanbul
Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #8 on: March 3, 2022, 02:50:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2022, 01:56:38 pm

Q. Best city for night out? -- Liverpool, had too much shit being Scouse to ever like the place - missus well prefers Liverpool too, says its a nicer night out/scousers way more friendly and welcoming than Mancs

Admittedly my accent is not that strong at all as I moved from Liverpool when I was only about 11, but I retain a bit of an accent and have only ever had one or two people comment on it in Manchester. The being said, I was mainly restricted to more of the crowd I hung around with from the uni and they were from all over.

 I've had more close-shaves and near misses in Liverpool itself on nights out, but it goes on everywhere. Scousers are without a doubt more friendly than Mancs and I've had loads of good conversations with strangers in Liverpool whereas Manchester becomes increasingly - 'Londonified' with head phones in, heads down and ignore you.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #9 on: March 3, 2022, 03:49:31 pm »
Q Best? Liverpool

Q Worst? Manchester
Capon Debaser

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #10 on: March 3, 2022, 05:19:36 pm »
Q. Best city for music scene? Manchester
Q. Best city for TV programmes? Wouldnt know. Award it to Manchester as Liverpool produced Brookside and Bread
Q. Best footy manager from the city? Fagan
Q. Best city for night out? Manchester
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Liverpool - Gerrard
Q. Best city for accent?  Liverpool
Q. Best city for music scene? Manchester
Q. Best city for pundit? Dont know
Q. Best city for shopping? Manchester
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Fuck knows an Im not arsed
Q. Best European footy game comeback? corner taken quickly day
Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #11 on: March 3, 2022, 05:19:38 pm »
Where do you stand on some of the questions?

Q. Best city for music scene? For my type of music, Manchester shades it. Overall, Liverpool shades it. Liverpool also sets trends Mancs can't help trying to copy. So yes, Liverpool.

Q. Best city for TV programmes? Manchester. Though Liverpool itself is far more cinematic.

Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D ) Joe Fagan. Liverpool.

Q. Best city for night out? Liverpool, by far. Apart from Canal Street, Manchester is a horrible, unfriendly place to go for a night out. People I know who live between the two cities cite Liverpool as unquestionably the better night out too. I enjoy Leeds and Liverpool far more than Manchester.

Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Liverpool. This one is not even close.

Q. Best city for accent?  :o  To be honest, I'm not keen on either accent, especially when laid on thick. A soft Scouse accent is still easier on the ear than a Manc accent though.

Q. Best city for pundit? A 0-0 bore draw here.  :boring :boring

Q. Best city for shopping? I won't give Manchester my money, so it has to be Liverpool by default. Even when I did spend in Manchester it was pretty much only in Afflecks Palace and the odd other alternative type of place. I can't vouch for the present day, but Manchester did have more diverse shopping than Liverpool in the days I did bother going there.

Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Liverpool, without question.

Q. Best European footy game comeback? Liverpool again. The only one I recall from the Mancs was in '99, where they got annihilated but played ok for two minutes and won. We got annihilated in Istanbul, but managed to play well for 6 minutes and came back from a bigger deficit. We also have Dortmund and, the unbeatable, 4-0 against Messi's Barcelona. No contest here.


Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #12 on: March 3, 2022, 05:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  3, 2022, 05:19:38 pm
Even when I did spend in Manchester it was pretty much only in Afflecks Palace and the odd other alternative type of place.

I used to work in Afflecks Palace
Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #13 on: March 3, 2022, 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March  3, 2022, 05:25:35 pm
I used to work in Afflecks Palace
Good stuff. I don't even know if it's still going, but I used to really enjoy going in there.
Jon2lfc

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #14 on: March 3, 2022, 06:10:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2022, 01:56:38 pm

Q. Best city for night out? -- Liverpool, had too much shit being Scouse to ever like the place - missus well prefers Liverpool too, says its a nicer night out/scousers way more friendly and welcoming than Mancs

Q. Best city for accent?   -- Liverpool. The Salford one does have hints of Scouse in it, what with the Lancashire/Irish mix but is fucking horrible to hear

How do you cope with your missus having the manc accent though?  :o

to be honest, I don't mind the Manc accent on women. But that might be because I'm a blokle who likes women...?
So it's a hetero thing.
Can't stand it on men hahaha
Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #15 on: March 3, 2022, 08:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  3, 2022, 05:26:42 pm
Good stuff. I don't even know if it's still going, but I used to really enjoy going in there.
Its not what it once was. Loads of shite overpriced concessions now where as it used to be proper independents with some decent stuff available that you couldnt get in mainstream shops.

A lot of marketplace-grade tat now.
Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #16 on: March 3, 2022, 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  3, 2022, 08:24:58 pm
Its not what it once was. Loads of shite overpriced concessions now where as it used to be proper independents with some decent stuff available that you couldnt get in mainstream shops.

A lot of marketplace-grade tat now.
That's a shame. It used to be brilliant.
rob1966

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #17 on: March 3, 2022, 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March  3, 2022, 06:10:14 pm
How do you cope with your missus having the manc accent though?  :o

to be honest, I don't mind the Manc accent on women. But that might be because I'm a blokle who likes women...?
So it's a hetero thing.
Can't stand it on men hahaha

She doesn't really have a Manc accent, it's hard to describe, it's quite soft, so easy to listen to, until she is nagging.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #18 on: March 4, 2022, 12:42:37 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  3, 2022, 05:19:36 pm

Q. Best city for night out? Manchester


:lmao :lmao
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #19 on: March 4, 2022, 12:44:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2022, 09:53:13 pm
She doesn't really have a Manc accent, it's hard to describe, it's quite soft, so easy to listen to, until she is nagging.

Does she sound like Clinton Baptiste?
JohnnoWhite

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #20 on: March 8, 2022, 08:25:16 pm »
Where do you stand on some of the questions?

Q. Best city for music scene? No effin' idea - too bleedin' old!


Q. Best city for TV programmes?  Nowt  to rave about in either.


Q. Best footy manager from the city? (Paul Jewell  ;D ) Got to be yours that - Joe Fagan


Q. Best city for night out? Never been on a night out in Liverpool


Q. Best city for footballer from the city? Paul Scholes


Q. Best city for accent?  :o Liverpool Awrr eh lad - gorra lorra time for the Scouse accent me.My Irish forebears landed in Liverpool before emigrating to Manchester. I once blagged me way into a 21st birthday party pretending I was a Scouse distant cousin - an I was doin' alright until one fella come over and said "So hey lad where are youse from then?"  Out the door then sharpish me!!


Q. Best city for pundit? I've no real comparisons - If it comes down to Carra v Nev - Nev shaves it


Q. Best city for shopping? Can't be arsed going shopping in either - then again already told yers I'm an auld get.


Q. Best city for tourist attractions? Well I wouldn't bother me arse going to look at anything in Manchester


Q. Best European footy game comeback? That's easy - Liverpool
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:43:03 am »
What are the geographical parameters?  Is one of the greatest ever players of the modern era, who from Knowsley now from Liverpool,
Are Happy Mondays (salford)  Stone Roses (Altrincham)  from Manchester?

I lived in Manchester on and off for years, lived in Wavertree (off smithdown near the cemetery) for 12 months

Q. Best city for music scene? -- as it says scence, Manchester
Q. Best city for TV programmes? -- draw
Q. Best footy manager from the city? -- Liverpool Fagan,
Q. Best city for night out? Both very good, I find Mancs more friendly, but have a weird pseudo scouse accent, this might put scousers off a bit. I prefer Scouse old people though - Liverpool
Q. Best city for footballer from the city? --  Liverpool TAA or Rooney
Q. Best city for accent?   -- Manc is friendlier accent, but can sound a bit thick.  Scouse girl like Alex Curran  accents are like nails on a blackboard
Q. Best city for pundit? -- dont know any
Q. Best city for shopping? -- Manchester - easy one that
Q. Best city for tourist attractions? -- Liverpool  just as easy
Q. Best European footy game comeback? --  hahaa  as if you can ask that   Liverpool
rob1966

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 am »
^

Salford is a city of its own, so the Mondays are definitely not Mancs and Altrincham is about as far outside Manchester as Ormskirk is from Liverpool, I personally don't class them as Mancs. My missus and eldest were both born in Trafford General and I say to both they're not really Mancs. Youngest was born Salford Royal and Salford is on his passport, so I tell him he's a Salfordian, but both kids are half scouse.
AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
Hmmmm, some tough questions there. Despite being a scouser, I've spent a lot of time in both cities, so......

Q. Best city for music scene? -- Had I been a child of the 60s it would have been Liverpool, no doubt, but I grew up listening to Oasis and Stone Roses, so Mancs 0-1

Q. Best city for TV programmes? -- Liverpool is one of the most architecturally stunning places on this planet, Wetherfield isn't....... 1-1

Q. Best footy manager from the city? -- Fagan 2-1

Q. Best city for night out? I used to see a girl from Romiley near Stockport, we'd spend many a happy night around Didsbury and Fallowfield. My ex was a vet and one Saturday afternoon got called to go back in for a couple of hours. I parked myself in The Famous Crown, Didsbury and watched the horses. Some fella asked me what the places were in a race and after telling him he threw his slip away. We ended up watching a couple of races together and made small talk, told him why I was there etc. When I asked him what he done for a living he pulled a face and said, "don't you know", turns out he was the fella who played Les Battersby in Corrie, I don't watch that stuff so genuinely didn't know him. Nice fella though. Still, Liverpool on a Saturday/Sunday afternoon, a place like no other. Liverpool for me. 3-1

Q. Best city for footballer from the city? --  Gerrard 4-1

Q. Best city for accent?   -- Neither, don't like those scally screeching types who say 'lad' or 'lid' and don't like the Manc accent. 4-1

Q. Best city for pundit? -- Gary Neville, do enjoy him sometimes. 4-2

Q. Best city for shopping? -- Liverpool, never been the Trafford Centre or Arndale Centre in my life. 5-2

Q. Best city for tourist attractions? -- Liverpool. 6-2

Q. Best European footy game comeback? --  Stop it! 7-2  LIBPOOL ALL DAY LONG
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool versus Manchester (city debate)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
^

Salford is a city of its own, so the Mondays are definitely not Mancs and Altrincham is about as far outside Manchester as Ormskirk is from Liverpool, I personally don't class them as Mancs. My missus and eldest were both born in Trafford General and I say to both they're not really Mancs. Youngest was born Salford Royal and Salford is on his passport, so I tell him he's a Salfordian, but both kids are half scouse.

Its a bit closer than that isnt it? Is it Trafford or Cheshire (I know its right in the edge of both when it suits!). Manchester itself is pretty small though isnt it if youre taking out all the parts that make up Greater Manchester.
