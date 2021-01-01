Jookie and Dutchkop, do you think it's simply lack of experience in the youngsters that meant we lost some of the control we had?



My personal opinion is that Elliott has struggled a bit since he cam back from injury. He hasn't been poor or anything but I feel like he's been struggling to influence games on and off the ball. All understandable and not a criticism.In the same way, I think Morton has struggled recently in his 1st team games. Spurs away in the league was a really difficult situation and he struggled a bit. He got taken off at half-time against Leicester in the League cup (probably because of scoreline and that he was on a yellow). Last night he struggled to get to grips with the game as a sub. It's fair to say he did well away at Milan so it's not all doom and gloom.This up and down nature of a young players development is all part of the natural progression. I understand why we needed to have Morton and Elliott together last night. Being 2-0 up and with our schedule we need to protect players like Henderson. But we ended up with 2 young players in midfield, who lack experience and who are both arguably feeling their way back to fitness and/or form. Combined with AOC, who isn't necessarily one of the midfielders we have who can control tempo and possession, it felt like we struggled both individually and collectively as a midfield 3 in the last 30 minutes.I'm not concerned about it but I think it was partially the reason why the last 30 minutes was a bit more of a struggle.