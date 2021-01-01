« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76  (Read 8541 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm »
The main thing was winning last night and we did that relatively easily.

Performance over the 1st 60 minutes was pretty good with some excellent contributions from players who would generally be considered squad players. We got a little ragged in the final 30 minutes. Felt like we lost a bit of control in midfield and the front 3 didn't hold up the ball or utilise it as well. In the end it didn't matter too much since Norwich still couldn't;t really sustain any pressure on our goal.

I think one of the challenges we had in the last 30 minutes was midfield. Having an 18 and 19 year old in midfield alongside AOC wasn't ideal for closing out the game. It should be a good learning experience for Morton and Elliott though.  Understandably I think young players are going to have ups and downs. It's what everyone should expect.  However, I think Elliott is still feeling his way back after injury. Feel like he's been a bit off the pace, particularly off the ball. Morton has struggled a bit in most of his last few appearances - Spurs, Leicester (League cup, and last night.

I'm not necessarily saying this to criticise the younger player. They need the space and time to grow. Equally it probably was a partial explanation for why we lost a bit of control as the 2nd half wore on.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:21:44 pm
The main thing was winning last night and we did that relatively easily.

Performance over the 1st 60 minutes was pretty good with some excellent contributions from players who would generally be considered squad players. We got a little ragged in the final 30 minutes. Felt like we lost a bit of control in midfield and the front 3 didn't hold up the ball or utilise it as well. In the end it didn't matter too much since Norwich still couldn't;t really sustain any pressure on our goal.

I think one of the challenges we had in the last 30 minutes was midfield. Having an 18 and 19 year old in midfield alongside AOC wasn't ideal for closing out the game. It should be a good learning experience for Morton and Elliott though.  Understandably I think young players are going to have ups and downs. It's what everyone should expect.  However, I think Elliott is still feeling his way back after injury. Feel like he's been a bit off the pace, particularly off the ball. Morton has struggled a bit in most of his last few appearances - Spurs, Leicester (League cup, and last night.

I'm not necessarily saying this to criticise the younger player. They need the space and time to grow. Equally it probably was a partial explanation for why we lost a bit of control as the 2nd half wore on.

I think your comments are valid about teh last 30 mins. we did not controld the midfield , we do need to give the players space and time to grow and learn. I thought some of the Norwich subs also made a difference and slight tactic change. Sargent and even Glimour created some possession and created a few chances and limited us.

the main thing was the win - rest the other players as we have a heavy schedule of matches and playing 120 mins and taking  pens was mentally and physically tiring for a lot of the players.  Our kids and squad players are really making a difference this season . Also having 5 subs also makes a difference.

Elliott, Gomez and even Ox getting some minutes is also very important

Bring on West Ham
Hopefully we get another home draw and avoid the necessary evil in next round of FA Cup. BUt I think this team is not scared of any teams. Others will be hoping to avoid us as well
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:31 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,276
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm »
Jookie and Dutchkop, do you think it's simply lack of experience in the youngsters that meant we lost some of the control we had?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:14:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:02:58 pm
Jookie and Dutchkop, do you think it's simply lack of experience in the youngsters that meant we lost some of the control we had?

My personal opinion is that Elliott has struggled a bit since he cam back from injury. He hasn't been poor or anything but I feel like he's been struggling to influence games on and off the ball. All understandable and not a criticism.

In the same way, I think Morton has struggled recently in his 1st team games. Spurs away in the league was a really difficult situation and he struggled a bit. He got taken off at half-time against Leicester in the League cup (probably because of scoreline and that he was on a yellow). Last night he struggled to get to grips with the game as a sub. It's fair to say he did well away at Milan so it's not all doom and gloom.

This up and down nature of a young players development is all part of the natural progression. I understand why we needed to have Morton and Elliott together last night. Being 2-0 up and with our schedule we need to protect players like Henderson. But we ended up with 2 young players in midfield, who lack experience and who are both arguably feeling their way back to fitness and/or form. Combined with AOC, who isn't necessarily one of the midfielders we have who can control tempo and possession, it felt like we struggled both individually and collectively as a midfield 3 in the last 30 minutes.

I'm not concerned about it but I think it was partially the reason why the last 30 minutes was a bit more of a struggle.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:02 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:36:23 pm »
Is there an FA cup draw thread?. Hope we get as easy a draw as possible in order to use the squad and play our better players in the league and champs league.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:36:23 pm
Is there an FA cup draw thread?. Hope we get as easy a draw as possible in order to use the squad and play our better players in the league and champs league.

Boreham Wood please.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Forrest away (assuming they beat Huddersfield). Be good to rekindle the old battles we had with them in 70s and 80s.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 03:55:28 pm
Forrest away (assuming they beat Huddersfield). Be good to rekindle the old battles we had with them in 70s and 80s.

Couldn't disagree more. Forgetting about the existence of this horrible shower for 20 years has been remarkably pleasant.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:04:22 pm »
Quote from: BeepBeepImAJeep on Today at 04:01:59 pm
Couldn't disagree more. Forgetting about the existence of this horrible shower for 20 years has been remarkably pleasant.

They seemed to have the ability to beat us 1~0 on a regular basis.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:47:06 pm »
What time's the draw again please?
Logged

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Norwich Taki 27 38 Rupp 76
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:54:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:36:23 pm
Is there an FA cup draw thread?. Hope we get as easy a draw as possible in order to use the squad and play our better players in the league and champs league.

Hope we get an easy draw, however we must beat Chelsea and/or City to win it, so might as well beat them now.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 