Touch the TIA sign..Back before the Anfield Main Stand was rebuilt. When you did the tour through the old changing room and visitors changing room which were 5 yards apart in that cramped area, lol. You came out to the steps that went down, then back up to the pitch. The TIA sign was there. When on a tour, they would allow you to touch it and have pics taken. They would then turn on a recording of the ground singing YNWA nice and loud. So, you could get the atmosphere as you went down those steps of what it was like to walk out onto the pitch before a match.Magical.