FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm »
what a goal from Roman Perraud to put Saints ahead.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm »
Thats a corker for Southampton
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
Luton [2] - 1 Chelsea; Harry Cornick goal on 40' - https://streamgg.com/v/twr3m39v
Always liked his Christmas albums.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm »
Did they flip the camera angle in Kenilworth Road, or did they develop that side that was basically a row of boxes on one side that I remember from out 5-3 win and the 1-1 draw of recent FA Cup visits?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm »
Absolute banger
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
Did they flip the camera angle in Kenilworth Road, or did they develop that side that was basically a row of boxes on one side that I remember from out 5-3 win and the 1-1 draw of recent FA Cup visits?

Like a Conservatory showroom wasnt it?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm »

Southampton [1] - 0 West Ham; Romain Perraud great goal 31' - https://streamgg.com/v/bh0w5kas
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm »
Keane absolutely ripping Spurs a new one. That was quite funny
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 08:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm
Like a Conservatory showroom wasnt it?

Yeah, like a weird series of ancient weird glass boxes?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 08:12:21 pm »


Hahaha the conservatory showroom indeed.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
Did they flip the camera angle in Kenilworth Road, or did they develop that side that was basically a row of boxes on one side that I remember from out 5-3 win and the 1-1 draw of recent FA Cup visits?

Camera must be flipped.

There's not really any space to develop on that side of the ground as it sits right up against the Luton-Dunstable busway plus the road most cars use going from town in that direction (which includes to the hospital and the M1).

And most here probably don't know, but Kenilworth's days are numbered as a new ground has had approval closer to the town centre, a place called Power Court.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:21:41 pm »
Kante and Kovačić do so much for Chelsea. If we could play them with just one of them out of the side we would batter them.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm
Camera must be flipped.

There's not really any space to develop on that side of the ground as it sits right up against the Luton-Dunstable busway plus the road most cars use going from town in that direction (which includes to the hospital and the M1).

And most here probably don't know, but Kenilworth's days are numbered as a new ground has had approval closer to the town centre, a place called Power Court.

Yes I read something about the new proposed ground in the Athletic so made it even more doubtful in my mind that Kenilworth Road had got a new stand in the last 15 years.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm »
Is that Kenilworth Road? For some reason I thought they might have repaired it by now after the Millwall fans wrecked it in the '80s. Apparently not.
 :-X
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »

Luton 2 - [2] Chelsea; Werner 68' - https://streamgg.com/v/72z94k0a

Luton 2 - [3] Chelsea; Lukaku 78' - https://streamgg.com/v/21gqdk9s


Southampton 1 - [1] West Ham; Antonio 60' - https://streamable.com/xhx45k

Southampton [2] - 1 West Ham; Ward-Prowse 69' (penalty) - https://streamable.com/w4mj1z

Southampton [3] - 1 West Ham; Broja 90+5' - https://streamable.com/nzdwce

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:16:42 pm »
Saints are 12 unbeaten
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm »
Shame Luton couldn't finish the job.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm
Shame Luton couldn't finish the job.

Probably ran out of steam.

Draw should be us, Chelsea, City, Boro, Saints, Everton (surely they wont lose), Palace and Forest / Huddersfield
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm
Probably ran out of steam.

Draw should be us, Chelsea, City, Boro, Saints, Everton (surely they wont lose), Palace and Forest / Huddersfield

I would never underestimate the BS to surprise us.  ;D
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
I would never underestimate the BS to surprise us.  ;D

Would want to avoid the two obvious teams.

Saints away would also be very tough.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm
Probably ran out of steam.

Draw should be us, Chelsea, City, Boro, Saints, Everton (surely they wont lose), Palace and Forest / Huddersfield
A Chelsea - City tie would be nice but City will obviously pull out Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the draw tomorrow
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
Broja looks like a good one for Chelsea. They loan a load but not that many do much of an impact on the loans. He's clearly very useful.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Broja looks like a good one for Chelsea. They loan a load but not that many do much of an impact on the loans. He's clearly very useful.
Conor Gallagher too. In fact i think both could start for Chelsea imo instead of that donkey Lukaku+Werner and they would be better team.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:02:52 pm »
Really nice piece that about Boreham Wood

Really touching and shows what an amazing occasion and opportunity it is for them
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:15:19 pm »
Everton playing "Imagine"

Nice touch.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:15:51 pm »
Quite the show here from a club that up until about 7 hours ago were being propped up pretty much entirely by Russian money.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »
How shit do you have to be to dive against Boreham Wood?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm »
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:26:12 pm »
Good practice for next season for the ev
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:29:48 pm »
I see wood army on the shirts, is that Boreham Wood or Everton?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:29:48 pm
I see wood army on the shirts, is that Boreham Wood or Everton?

;D
