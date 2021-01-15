Did they flip the camera angle in Kenilworth Road, or did they develop that side that was basically a row of boxes on one side that I remember from out 5-3 win and the 1-1 draw of recent FA Cup visits?



Camera must be flipped.There's not really any space to develop on that side of the ground as it sits right up against the Luton-Dunstable busway plus the road most cars use going from town in that direction (which includes to the hospital and the M1).And most here probably don't know, but Kenilworth's days are numbered as a new ground has had approval closer to the town centre, a place called Power Court.