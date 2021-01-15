Luton [2] - 1 Chelsea; Harry Cornick goal on 40' - https://streamgg.com/v/twr3m39v
Did they flip the camera angle in Kenilworth Road, or did they develop that side that was basically a row of boxes on one side that I remember from out 5-3 win and the 1-1 draw of recent FA Cup visits?
people like big dick nick.
Like a Conservatory showroom wasnt it?
Camera must be flipped.There's not really any space to develop on that side of the ground as it sits right up against the Luton-Dunstable busway plus the road most cars use going from town in that direction (which includes to the hospital and the M1).And most here probably don't know, but Kenilworth's days are numbered as a new ground has had approval closer to the town centre, a place called Power Court.
Shame Luton couldn't finish the job.
Probably ran out of steam. Draw should be us, Chelsea, City, Boro, Saints, Everton (surely they wont lose), Palace and Forest / Huddersfield
I would never underestimate the BS to surprise us.
Probably ran out of steam. Draw should be us, Chelsea, City, Boro, Saints, Everton (surely they wont lose), Palace and Forest / Huddersfield
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Broja looks like a good one for Chelsea. They loan a load but not that many do much of an impact on the loans. He's clearly very useful.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]