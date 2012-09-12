Tottenham manager Antonio Conte: "For sure the result is not good and we have to be frustrated. It was a pity because in these type of game you have to start and kill your opponent. If you give them hope, they will take confidence and improve during the game. Then anything can happen.



"First of all, it is important to say that Middlesbrough played a good game, deserves respect and congratulate them for the win. We have to reflect on our performance and on the game we played. These type of games, in these trophies away from home, you have to try to kill the game quickly. Your opponent has to understand that the night will be difficult, instead we can do much better and in the end Middlesbrough deserved to go to the next round.



"This is part of our process. I repeat, we have to try to avoid the up and down up and down and there is only one way to improve the situation is to work and learn about the defeat. We have to go ahead and we will try to do our best this season.



"We have to give our best for the rest of the season, then we will see what is our position and the evaluation of our season. It is early to say something about this."