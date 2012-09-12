« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar  (Read 5711 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,654
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Why are so many of the Tottenham players walking around like they have no care in the world?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm »
the mother of all Conte hissyfits incoming.  :)
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Why are so many of the Tottenham players walking around like they have no care in the world?

Because their manager has been doing it all night.

A team are a reflection of their manager. Its why Citys players are petulant twats and our lads are fucking mentality giants.

Been a great watch this. Jonny Howson has been unbelievable, all over the park.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm »
Boro goal scored by a teenager.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
Bamba?? Oh, I thought they said Bamber as in Gascoigne.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,601
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm »
The commentary is so biased :lmao
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,292
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Oh man. Boro should have put it away
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,909
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm »
Boro have been bloody brilliant.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm »
How the hell has Harry Winks played all of this match? :D

Still none the wiser what he is supposed to offer.
Logged
AHA!

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,601
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Spurs :lmao
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,909
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
How the hell has Harry Winks played all of this match? :D

Still none the wiser what he is supposed to offer.

Bang average.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
When is the draw?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,991
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
Boro have been bloody brilliant.

Yep, every single player to a man has been great but Lumley in particular has been absolutely fabulous.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,573
  • Truthiness
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm »
This is the Spursiest Spurs team of my lifetime watching Spurs teams doing Spursy stuff.

Still, thanks for beating City, Antonio.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,292
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
Amazing
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
Thats a shame.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm »
Haha fair play to Boro. That was no smash and grab. Defended brilliantly, aggressive in midfield and carried a threat.

Spurs. What a ridiculous side. Beat City, cause us problems, dreadful against almost everyone else.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,393
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
Yep, every single player to a man has been great but Lumley in particular has been absolutely fabulous.

:D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
Yep, every single player to a man has been great but Lumley in particular has been absolutely fabulous.

Boom.

Id have put my Howson Jonny being man of the match.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
this week is 2 days old .... already terrible for London clubs.

when do Arse play next?  :)
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,651
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Great cup game, Spurs could've conceded 5.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm »
 :wellin :thumbup :lmao

well done spurs, right on schedule :shite:
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Fair play to Boro, they've been excellent and fully deserved the win. Lumley, Howson and Jones in particular have been top class.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,102
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Bad luck Sir Harold, another wasted season
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Fair play to Boro, they've been excellent and fully deserved the win. Lumley, Howson and Jones in particular have been top class.
great display.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm
Bad luck Sir Harold, another wasted season

I was going to remind you that they could still win the conference league, but holy hell they didn't even make it out of the group stage. What a shower of shit they are. I bet Conte does not even finish the season.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
the mother of all Conte hissyfits incoming.  :)

He wants to leave when the lost. He wants to stay if they have won.

I have never seen such a big drama queen.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm »
guardian:
The only Spurs players whose performances were close to acceptable in that game were Dier, Davies and Kulusevski. Kane was wretched, Son sloppy, and Winks and Hojbjerg irrelevant. As for Boro, they were all excellent. Jones and Howson were especially notable, and Coburns goal will never be forgotten.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:43:29 pm
I was going to remind you that they could still win the conference league, but holy hell they didn't even make it out of the group stage.

didn't they get kicked out coz they couldn't (likely wouldn't imo) field a team due to Covid?

edit:  yep ...

Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA confirmed their postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,409
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Luis Diaz must be praying to all the God's of all the religions for us saving him from the clutches of Spurs.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm »
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte: "For sure the result is not good and we have to be frustrated. It was a pity because in these type of game you have to start and kill your opponent. If you give them hope, they will take confidence and improve during the game. Then anything can happen.

"First of all, it is important to say that Middlesbrough played a good game, deserves respect and congratulate them for the win. We have to reflect on our performance and on the game we played. These type of games, in these trophies away from home, you have to try to kill the game quickly. Your opponent has to understand that the night will be difficult, instead we can do much better and in the end Middlesbrough deserved to go to the next round.

"This is part of our process. I repeat, we have to try to avoid the up and down up and down and there is only one way to improve the situation is to work and learn about the defeat. We have to go ahead and we will try to do our best this season.

"We have to give our best for the rest of the season, then we will see what is our position and the evaluation of our season. It is early to say something about this."
Logged

Online ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm »
Going out against Boro in the Cup seems what Banter Clubs do this days. At least Spurs didn`t play at home.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
  • YNWA
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:17:45 am »
Yet another season with no trophy for Harry Kane and Spurs.

WhatAPity.gif
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:11:38 am »
I predicted Boro getting the upset, they played way too good against United and were going to be at home vs a struggling Spurs

I honestly think Luton Town might get an upset too.

Regardless means the quarters have MINIMUM two championship teams since Forest players Huddersfield. %30 chance we get a championship team if we beat Norwich would be nice.

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,583
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:04:47 am »
Conte will be gone at end of season.

Its a bad fit. Maybe the actual issue is the Spurs players?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:09:44 am »
Wilder doing a good job at Boro, such a good manager
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,476
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:18:36 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:11:38 am
Regardless means the quarters have MINIMUM two championship teams since Forest players Huddersfield. %30 chance we get a championship team if we beat Norwich would be nice.


Let's have Everton who are on their way down there anyway
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,357
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 09:18:36 am
Let's have Everton who are on their way down there anyway

Rather get Borehamwood ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 