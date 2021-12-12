« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar  (Read 1765 times)

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:30:52 pm »
Why is Forest v Huddersfield next week instead of this week?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm »
Looks like Spurs have chucked in the towel for 4th place and are throwing all of their eggs into the FA Cup basket, or are all of their players outside of the favoured XI, such utter shite that Conte doesn't trust them
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:34:02 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:14:14 pm
even when he plays for England I really don't get the hype. Apart from getting fouled I really don't see the point of him in general.
what pisses me off is when the comms see him drawing a foul and talk about the skill he's showing.

getting kicked is a skill, apparently.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:30:52 pm
Why is Forest v Huddersfield next week instead of this week?
TV I imagine, ITV want to show all games with no clashes on their channels, although seems a bit odd the date as I imagine both will be playing on Saturday and on the Monday
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:32:31 pm
Looks like Spurs have chucked in the towel for 4th place and are throwing all of their eggs into the FA Cup basket, or are all of their players outside of the favoured XI, such utter shite that Conte doesn't trust them

Not sure why the woundn't play a strong team regardless, they are not in European competition. They can surely cope with playing their best available players mostly all the way through now.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:35:47 pm »
Draw is Thursday before Everton play

If we go through then it is same weekend as United match
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm »
LOL Spurs' Docherty just skies a shot at a - literally - open goal after the Boro  keeper chased a long ball and missed it completely.

Boro definitely holding their own.  Spurs getting pinned back repeatedly.

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:30:38 pm
that's a jinx if ever I saw one
yep. there ya go.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 01 Mar - 03 Mar
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:35:29 pm
Not sure why the woundn't play a strong team regardless, they are not in European competition. They can surely cope with playing their best available players mostly all the way through now.
forgot they weren't in Europe! 🤦‍♂️

Not going to be in the Cup much longer either if they keep missing chances like the Doherty one
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:39:02 pm »
Danny Murphy saying there was nothing wrong with that tackle, then not willing to back down on seeing the replay sums him up.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:41:14 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:24:59 pm
A draw or win for Burnley would see Everton in the relegation places tonight.
0-0 at half time   :)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:42:35 pm »
Boro-Spurs 0-0 HT
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:43:08 pm »
Could be a relative strong QF line up if we qualify.

City
Chelsea (will beat Luton)
Boro / Spurs
Saints / West Ham
Palace / Stoke
Everton (surely the won't lose)
Huddersfield / Forest

« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:47:01 pm »
Burnley were played off the park there. Going to need a 2nd half improvement to see Everton where they belong.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:47:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:42:35 pm
Boro-Spurs 0-0 HT
I loathe and despise the Smoggie bastards.  Come on you Spurs  :)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:47:01 pm
Burnley were played off the park there. Going to need a 2nd half improvement to see Everton where they belong.

They don't concede may though.

Horrible side to play.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:49:14 pm
They don't concede may though.

Horrible side to play.

Mees gone off injured which wont help.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:01:46 pm »
Kane !
hahahahahahahahahahaha
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:03:47 pm »
Spurs FK at edge of box, comm has his hand down his pants "if anyone can punish them it's Kane" as Kane's shot dribbles along the ground into the wall.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:04:47 pm »
If Burnley could just get one of these deliveries right to WagonHorse then they might have a chance here.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:03:47 pm
Spurs FK at edge of box, comm has his hand down his pants "if anyone can punish them it's Kane" as Kane's shot dribbles along the ground into the wall.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

He had his hand in his pants but 'twas only a dribble into the wall.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:05:30 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:47:52 pm
I loathe and despise the Smoggie bastards.  Come on you Spurs  :)
no way mate.

1 - fukk Spurs.

2 - better to have Boro go through than them

3 - fukk Spurs
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:06:39 pm »
damn.  Boro striker free header, over the top.

damn.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:06:49 pm »
Has to score that FFS.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:07:55 pm »
ah handbags  :)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:06:39 pm
damn.  Boro striker free header, over the top.

damn.

Eminem?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Terrible miss.
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
Not sure Kane was definitely off there.
