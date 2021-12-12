Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
even when he plays for England I really don't get the hype. Apart from getting fouled I really don't see the point of him in general.
Why is Forest v Huddersfield next week instead of this week?
Looks like Spurs have chucked in the towel for 4th place and are throwing all of their eggs into the FA Cup basket, or are all of their players outside of the favoured XI, such utter shite that Conte doesn't trust them
that's a jinx if ever I saw one
Not sure why the woundn't play a strong team regardless, they are not in European competition. They can surely cope with playing their best available players mostly all the way through now.
A draw or win for Burnley would see Everton in the relegation places tonight.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Boro-Spurs 0-0 HT
Burnley were played off the park there. Going to need a 2nd half improvement to see Everton where they belong.
They don't concede may though. Horrible side to play.
people like big dick nick.
Spurs FK at edge of box, comm has his hand down his pants "if anyone can punish them it's Kane" as Kane's shot dribbles along the ground into the wall.
I loathe and despise the Smoggie bastards. Come on you Spurs
damn. Boro striker free header, over the top.damn.
