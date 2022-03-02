Feels edgy when there's no Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Keita or Thiago to even come on. Norwich attack stronger than some expected
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Ian Wright loves us
Two goalkeepers on the bench? Why? Kelleher coming on to take a penalty?
It is a little disappointing Milner is getting minutes at RB instead of Bradley in a game like this. The team is full of experience, so we could've chanced him.
We know Klopp trusts young players when they're ready and will aim to mix in some experience to protect them, if Bradley isn't starting it's likely with good reason, I can see him getting half an hour if we're cruising though.
