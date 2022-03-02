« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)  (Read 7985 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm
If level after 90 minutes do we have extra time or straight to penalties? I should know, I watched the United v Boro shoot out.

Extra time
Offline PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm »
Were City knocked out of the FA cup last season right after winning the League cup? Ending their search for the quadruple.
The quick turnaround, followed by one of many must win league games at the weekend shows why nobody's managed it before.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
Were City knocked out of the FA cup last season right after winning the League cup? Ending their search for the quadruple.
The quick turnaround, followed by one of many must win league games at the weekend shows why nobody's managed it before.

No, they lost to Chelsea in the semis.
Online OOS

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

Yes. Seeing Henderson lift two trophies. Plus we are 7 Fa Cup wins behind Arsenal, we need to close that gap!
Offline meady1981

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

Given that weve only got Klopp for another 2 years, and the strength of City, Id say no.
We have to get another league or champions league with him, this is as good a chance as we might have for many years.
Offline newterp

« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Hope our team sees that both City and spurs (out) struggled today - and approach this with the requisite focus.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm »
Alisson starting tomorrow, Klopp confirms.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:30:01 pm
Then he'd need the Conference League.

We're overdue some luck in the FA Cup. We've only won it twice in the Premier League years, spanning 30 years since winning it in 1992. Arsenal and Chelsea have won a ton of them.

Compared to all our glory in the other competitions, 7 FA Cups in our history is low compared to Arsenal's 14 and United's 12 and Chelsea and Spurs with 8. Villa have even won 7 and last won it in the 1950s.

Next you be saying the papa John's trophy! In terms of the fa cup we haven't taken it seriously for years and the draw hasn't been kind either. With a bit of luck hope we get through and then hope City get Chelsea in the quarters. I think Klopp has started to take the cups a tad more seriously as this team deserves more than what we have won. Still a great haul though.
Offline Realgman

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 11:15:39 am
If we won the FA Cup to add to the League cup but nothing else, would that be a successful season?

Id take that to be honest
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Alisson starting tomorrow, Klopp confirms.

Some tired minds and tired legs. It would be a squad pieced together with those players that had not played on Sunday. I think well see a rather disjointed performance from players who hardly played together.
Offline PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Next you be saying the papa John's trophy! In terms of the fa cup we haven't taken it seriously for years and the draw hasn't been kind either. With a bit of luck hope we get through and then hope City get Chelsea in the quarters. I think Klopp has started to take the cups a tad more seriously as this team deserves more than what we have won. Still a great haul though.
Slightly more seriously and much more squad depth.
Do we have any squad players that would look out of place against mid table opposition?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Would have more than welcomed Kelleher playing again but happy Alisson will play, especially when plenty of changes will be made it's always good to go with the best you have and probably the best there is around right now. Defensively we should be solid as you'd expect Gomez and Konate at centre half too.

There's been games where Minamino and Divock have struggled for chances but the League Cup game against Norwich in September was easy work for them, hopefully if they play tomorrow similar chances fall their way. Midfield probably the hardest to predict for me but I'd still like to see something strong and balanced. I think Keita and Henderson could be due a half each maybe or Milner starts. Should have Oxlade or Curtis starting too. Importantly as well a strong bench as we can't take anything for granted here, might just tip it in our favour if we're struggling.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm »
Best team possible please. We aren't far away.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
Would have more than welcomed Kelleher playing again but happy Alisson will play, especially when plenty of changes will be made it's always good to go with the best you have and probably the best there is around right now. Defensively we should be solid as you'd expect Gomez and Konate at centre half too.

There's been games where Minamino and Divock have struggled for chances but the League Cup game against Norwich in September was easy work for them, hopefully if they play tomorrow similar chances fall their way. Midfield probably the hardest to predict for me but I'd still like to see something strong and balanced. I think Keita and Henderson could be due a half each maybe or Milner starts. Should have Oxlade or Curtis starting too. Importantly as well a strong bench as we can't take anything for granted here, might just tip it in our favour if we're struggling.
Kelleher is our cup keeper isn't he?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Kelleher is our cup keeper isn't he?

It's Klopp who's said Kelleher won't be playing tomorrow. Wouldn't be surprised to see him start in a later round if we go through tomorrow night though.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
Yeah, not sure what to expect out of tomorrow until we actually see the lineups. Though even a heavily rotated side will still have some regulars. Granted Norwich really have only this to play for now so it could be intense but regardless we should have enough to advance.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
It's Klopp who's said Kelleher won't be playing tomorrow. Wouldn't be surprised to see him start in a later round if we go through tomorrow night though.
Thanks mate. Didn't know that.

He needs time off to celebrate   ;)
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:29:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Kelleher is our cup keeper isn't he?

Yes but I dont think Klopp likes sitting out starers for too long and Alisson hasnt played since Wednesday so if he doesnt play tomorrow he would not have played for 9 days. So not shocked hes playing this game to get him fresh for Saturday.

Same reason why I wouldnt be shocked if Jota started and brought off after 60mins

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:43:21 am »
Yeah it's more to keep Ali in rhythm than any tiredness on Caomhin's part.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:49:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:43:21 am
Yeah it's more to keep Ali in rhythm than any tiredness on Caomhin's part.
I miss Jerzy Dudek mate...  ;D  ;D  Can't forget his double save against Andriy Shevchenko (was it extra time, or no? Can't remember)... Boss that.  8)  8)
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:04:35 am »
Allison

Milner
Tsimikas
Konate
Gomez

Ox
Jones
Minamino

Elliott
Origi
Jota
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:17:28 am »
DIV DIV DIV
Offline keyop

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:00:22 am »
Rest everyone that played 120 minutes on Sunday, play everyone who needs minutes or rhythm, and have a strong bench as backup.

Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Origi, Minamino

Should be enough to get the job done, with the likes of Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane and Diaz off the bench if needed.

Read an interesting stat that this is the furthest we've been in all 4 competitions at this stage of the season - our previous best was 20th Feb before the quadruple bid was over. Still a very tall order to achieve it, but it's another nice milestone to set.
Offline kezzy

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:24:41 am »
Allison, Gomez, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Ox, Milner, Jones, Taki, Div, Jota.  Strong bench with the likes of Henderson, Mane, Keita and Elliot to make a difference if needed.  Twat of a kick off time as well.  See you all at Anfield.  Come on the redmen. 
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:29:54 am »
Really excited for this match for some reason. Think its always such a high after we win a trophy and wanting them to kick on.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:46:44 am »
Lots of proposed lineups lacking a proper #6. I really don't want to see Milner played there. On TAW they were suggesting Jones for the role. I guess that could work, but my preference would be for Hendo to start at #6 and play 60 mins or thereabouts.

Alisson - Bradley Gomez Konaté Tsimikas - Elliott Henderson Jones - Ox Origi Jota.

Harsh on Taki, maybe he can replace Elliott at HT and Ox can drop back to midfield.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:38:45 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm
Given that weve only got Klopp for another 2 years, and the strength of City, Id say no.
We have to get another league or champions league with him, this is as good a chance as we might have for many years.

Really it's City and/or Chelsea standing in our way for all 3. As much as the two domestic cups would be a good season it means City win the league and City or Chelsea win the CL.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:47:55 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:29:54 am
Really excited for this match for some reason. Think its always such a high after we win a trophy and wanting them to kick on.

Feels like 2001 when the games kept coming and it felt like we were playing in a different competition every game.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:49:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:38:45 am
Really it's City and/or Chelsea standing in our way for all 3. As much as the two domestic cups would be a good season it means City win the league and City or Chelsea win the CL.

Agree with the first part but those two are always (for now!) going to be competing. Do we have to win all 4/stop them winning anything for it to be a good season?
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:53:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:49:01 am
Agree with the first part but those two are always (for now!) going to be competing. Do we have to win all 4/stop them winning anything for it to be a good season?

As I say it would still be a season.

With a couple of years left of Klopp we want at least another league or CL while he's here.
