Rest everyone that played 120 minutes on Sunday, play everyone who needs minutes or rhythm, and have a strong bench as backup.
Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Origi, Minamino
Should be enough to get the job done, with the likes of Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane and Diaz off the bench if needed.
Read an interesting stat that this is the furthest we've been in all 4 competitions at this stage of the season - our previous best was 20th Feb before the quadruple bid was over. Still a very tall order to achieve it, but it's another nice milestone to set.