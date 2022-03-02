Would have more than welcomed Kelleher playing again but happy Alisson will play, especially when plenty of changes will be made it's always good to go with the best you have and probably the best there is around right now. Defensively we should be solid as you'd expect Gomez and Konate at centre half too.



There's been games where Minamino and Divock have struggled for chances but the League Cup game against Norwich in September was easy work for them, hopefully if they play tomorrow similar chances fall their way. Midfield probably the hardest to predict for me but I'd still like to see something strong and balanced. I think Keita and Henderson could be due a half each maybe or Milner starts. Should have Oxlade or Curtis starting too. Importantly as well a strong bench as we can't take anything for granted here, might just tip it in our favour if we're struggling.