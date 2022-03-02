« previous next »
Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)

Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:28:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
That was what I was thinking, although would you be surprised if they make 11 changes, I think I would. Given the game yesterday, our team's gonna be mixture of players as well. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't think it'll be all the comfortable.

Depends if Dean Smith does a Rodgers and goes flat out for the cup game at Anfield sensing a scalp knowing we'll make a load of changes. Ultimately though Norwich are not going to win the FA Cup even if they do beat us and survival is their priority.

Could very well be two second string teams out, they'll probably mix and match though. They'll have a few thousands who've travelled up a long way as well.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:56:36 am
I was really worried about playing Norwich in the League.


Nowhere near as worried in a Cup Match (is that wrong?)





Offline JohnSullie

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:08:25 am
We are gonna smash them, whatever team we put out
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool v Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round Wednesday 2/3/2022 (8.15pm ko)
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:08:29 am
Wonder if Alisson will play this one considering Kelleher played 120mins at the weekend. Or will Adrian see a rare outing?
