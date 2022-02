After yesterday’s Wembley excitement. We welcome Norwich City for the 2nd time in a fortnight, this time in a FA Cup 5th round tie.



Another step in our attempt to complete a quadruple. I don’t know about anybody else but yesterday has really whetted my appetite to return to Wembley and claim a FA Cup; 2006 is too long, but I think we now have the squad to cope with fighting on multiple fronts.



Liverpool v Norwich City

8.15pm, Wednesday 2 March

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt & Nick Hopton

Fourth Official: Michael Dean

VAR: John Brooks

AVAR: Marc Perry



We last met Norwich in the FA Cup in 1990 winning in an Anfield replay 3-1 with goals from Nicol, Barnes and Beardsley. I can’t remember much about this game which is unusual for me….maybe somebody of a similar age to me can recall it more vividly.



Of course we played Norwich a week last Saturday and won 3-1 after Norwich did give us a bit of a scare taking the lead.



Norwich are currently bottom of the Premier League , and may well prioritise a massive home game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, so I’d expect a changed Canaries line up. I’d say the Brentford game is the priority.



Liverpool….we have a real momentum going at the moment and all the squad are making contributions. We play West Ham on Saturday which is an important game so I would guess that we will make a number of changes.



Does Alisson play to get his eye back in for Saturday. Gomez at right back or centre back. Konate will play. Kostas also.



Will Jones play ? Who else in midfield..Morton gets a run out ?



Minamino, Origi and Jota play or would anybody go stronger ?



I don’t know…without disrespecting Norwich I’m sure we’ll have enough to beat them leaving us just 90 minutes from another Wembley trip.



Finally I am loving this season. I’m in my mid fifties but this Liverpool team has got me like a kid at Christmas. I can’t wait for the next game. Roll on Wednesday!