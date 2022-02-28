« previous next »
Author Topic: Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia  (Read 494 times)

Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia
« on: February 28, 2022, 12:20:07 pm »
This is a great initiative  in Chelsea Cup Final thread - 'Weʼre raising £15,000 to Help Friends and Family of the Ukraine, specifically those who helped fans with accommodation for the 2018 Champions League Final.':-

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ynwakiev2018           

 - while FIFA decision yesterday to allow Russia to play in March WC Qualifiers is a joke as Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic have all said they will not play any Russian team - whatever they are called.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/27/anger-as-fifa-decide-russia-can-continue-bid-to-qualify-for-world-cup

I think it is time to start a grassroot campaign with our fellow supporters across the globe to Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - to support Ukraine and bring about removing Russia from the sporting world

Sports washing is also impacting the situation and ways we can bring about change. Although as this Guardian article says Russia and Putin have built up their sportswashing influence over the years and the FFA, UEFA,  IOC, F1 (& other  sports) are acting too late and too little to really have an influence. 
Russia sportswashing is a bad as that of middle east and oligarchs buying influence in all cultural, sports, business, politics and property capitals of the world.   https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/25/uefa-and-fifa-are-too-late-russias-sportswashing-has-served-its-purpose


Does anybody have ideas on how we can do this?

https://www.fifaworldcupnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-sponsors-list/
World Cup 2022 sponsors   @FIFAWorldCup
Budweiser @Budweiser
Hisense
Mc Donalds @McNasty's 
Vivo
FIFA Partners
Adidas  @adidas 
Coca-Cola  @CocaCola
Wanda Group
Hyundai
Qatar Airways
Visa



New sponsor added in FIFA 2022
Qatar Airways has added a new sponsor of the 2022 World cup and FIFA, as a partnership with FIFA Qatar Airline is Marketing and promoting for the upcoming tournament. The agreement between FIFA and Qatar Airlines is the worlds largest in the airlines history.

The Secretary-General of FIFA Mr. Fatma Samoura said that FIFA is very happy with the partner like Qatar Airways, and this is the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Countdown to #WorldCup2022 ⏳ @adidas, @McNasty's & @Budweiser are among sponsors for @FIFAWorldCup.

...only 1 sponsor -@CocaCola- has issued a statement on worker rights in Qatar.

Find #HumanRights info on sponsors & more: #Qatar2022 Parallel Portal 👉 https://bit.ly/2Z7vq06

I will contact the @CancelQatar2022  https://cancelqatar.nl/en 

« Last Edit: February 28, 2022, 12:31:47 pm by dutchkop »
Re: Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia
« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2022, 01:15:42 pm »
I agree. And it needs a bigger campaign.

There's also UEFA still taking blood money from Gazprom.
Re: Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia
« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2022, 03:03:10 pm »
no need FIFA suspended Russia indefinitely after IOC suspended them

Source BBC  live News breaking news report.. link to follow  :wanker

https://www.bbc.com/sport/athletics/60560567   IOC suspension gives cover for FIFA

Heads and governing bodies of all sports have been asked to not allow athletes or officials from Russia and Belarus to participate in any organised international competitions by the International Olympic Committee.

In a statement, the IOC's executive board made the recommendation because of a "breach of the Olympic Truce" by the Russian and Belarusian governments.

It said that wherever this was not possible for organisational or legal reasons, such athletes should be classed as neutrals and not compete under the name Russia or Belarus.

The International Paralympic Committee is to meet on Wednesday to discuss Russia, just two days before the start of the Beijing Winter Games.

The IOC said it had made its recommendations "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants", adding that "the current war in Ukraine puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma".

"While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country," an IOC statement read.
Re: Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia
« Reply #3 on: February 28, 2022, 03:05:10 pm »
Hopefully more than Sportwashing .. at some point we need to negotiate an end so having someone with an ear to Putin could help.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60552754

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea's Russian owner 'speaking with Ukraine'


Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been asked by Ukraine to help support their attempts to reach a "peaceful resolution" with Russia, the billionaire's spokesperson says.

They added Abramovich was contacted by Ukrainian officials and "has been trying to help ever since".

Ukraine has called for a ceasefire before peace talks in Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion began.

Live updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine and the region
Ukraine conflict: Half a million flee as fighting rages
'Totally unacceptable' - anger as Fifa decide Russia can continue World Cup qualification
Abramovich announced on Saturday that "stewardship and care" of the club was being given to trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation.

Abramovich - who remains Chelsea's owner with £1.5bn loaned to the club - did not reference Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his statement.

The 55-year-old is one of Russia's richest people and is believed to be close to Russian President Putin.

The spokesperson added: "Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement."

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky confirmed the Chelsea owner's involvement in attempts to reach a peaceful resolution, but added he is unsure of the impact it will have.

"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," said Rodnyansky.

"They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help. Abramovich has been trying to mobilize support for a peaceful resolution ever since.

"Although Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.

"If this will have an impact or not, I don't know, but I am in contact with [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky's staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts."

It is not known yet if Abramovich will be sanctioned as part of the UK government's measures against Russia, and the trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation have not yet agreed to take control of the club.
Re: Boycott FIFA & Qatar World Cup sponsors to bring about change - Ukraine-Russia
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:46:24 am »
I will be boycotting it simply over where it is being held and the human rights abuses and corruption that are allowing it to take place there.
Made that decision way before Putin kicked off.
