I think any Liverpool fan who remembers Istanbul shouldn't be too criticial of Kepa's behavior...

I don't know if Dudek was the one who started this trend of clowning goalkeepers, but he certainly made it more popular.



Can't agree fully with that to be honest, I think the two are a bit different. Dudek was passing each the ball in that shootout but with a genuine smile and not making anyone wait for him either, all the shit on the line is fair game just like stuttering a run up is too. The one thing he did do is almost literally end up at the edge of his 6 yard box for a couple of pens, especially Pirlo's I remember, but that's the refs faultFor me what Kepa and Martinez (who is way worse) do is try and shithouse as best they can by standing in front, goading, spouting shit off and making the player wait while they back off onto the line as slow as possible. Quite different in my opinion.