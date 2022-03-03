« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties  (Read 43580 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1280 on: March 3, 2022, 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on March  1, 2022, 12:23:08 pm
I think any Liverpool fan who remembers Istanbul shouldn't be too criticial of Kepa's behavior...
I don't know if Dudek was the one who started this trend of clowning goalkeepers, but he certainly made it more popular.

Can't agree fully with that to be honest, I think the two are a bit different. Dudek was passing each the ball in that shootout but with a genuine smile and not making anyone wait for him either, all the shit on the line is fair game just like stuttering a run up is too. The one thing he did do is almost literally end up at the edge of his 6 yard box for a couple of pens, especially Pirlo's I remember, but that's the refs fault  ;D

For me what Kepa and Martinez (who is way worse) do is try and shithouse as best they can by standing in front, goading, spouting shit off and making the player wait while they back off onto the line as slow as possible. Quite different in my opinion.
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1281 on: March 3, 2022, 09:11:01 pm »
I seem to remember reading after Istanbul that Dudek handing the ball to the Milan players was a deliberate ploy on his part as he wanted them to see how tall he was and to try to put some doubt in their mind as he backed away towards the line. All the other stuff thats gone on in recent years with boot laces being tied and gloves being adjusted needs clamping down on though.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,358
  • The first five yards........
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1282 on: March 3, 2022, 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on March  3, 2022, 09:11:01 pm
I seem to remember reading after Istanbul that Dudek handing the ball to the Milan players was a deliberate ploy on his part as he wanted them to see how tall he was and to try to put some doubt in their mind as he backed away towards the line. All the other stuff thats gone on in recent years with boot laces being tied and gloves being adjusted needs clamping down on though.

Easily fixed. Once the penalty taker signals to the ref he is ready, the goalie has 5 seconds to be ready as well. Otherwise it's a goal.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1283 on: March 3, 2022, 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  3, 2022, 09:15:30 pm
Easily fixed. Once the penalty taker signals to the ref he is ready, the goalie has 5 seconds to be ready as well. Otherwise it's a goal.

Better again Yorkie let the ref just concentrate on the taker and the ball. It is to be assumed the goalie is on the line. When the ref is satisfied with the ball and gives the nod to the taker then he blows the whistle. Never looks at the goalie at all. If the goalie is off the line then book him and retake the spotter if he saves it. All sorted.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,910
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 12:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March  3, 2022, 06:17:41 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TIblQGjo6c

"Chel-sea! Chel-sea! Chel-sea! Chel-sea! ...ohhhhhhh!!!"

 ;D

:lmao

Love the lone voice shouting "Chelsea reject" at the start!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Akako

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 03:28:01 am »
Still laugh at Kepa's shit penalty
Hilarious
He just subbed up for save 0 and score that
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:05 am by Akako »
Logged
Lets be honest no one wants the left back's shirt
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 