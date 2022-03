The Jorginho thing is mad though as everyone knows he's going to do it at this point but no one just fucking stands there and collects it.



Yeah I don't get this myself. There must be some reason why no goalkeeper waits for him to take the shot first - maybe if they did, Jorginho would just blast the ball I don't know. It's just mad that everyone expects him to do it and yet very few keepers have been able to save his penalties (Pickford being in the surprising minority).