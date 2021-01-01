If I was being critical/cold about it I would probably say that Kelleher didn't do great with their penalties at times. He was pretty close to Werner, Alonso and to an extent James. I do wonder if Ali might have had some of theirs.
Think you need to watch the shootout back.
Kelleher went the right way for Alonso, James, Werner, Chalobah, and Kepa. He was very close to Alonso and Werner's, not too far from Chalobah or James, and obviously no chance of saving Kepa's
Kepa (a supposed 'specialist' who tried every trick in the book) went the right way for Virgil, Trent, and Konate, and was nowhere near saving two of those.
Four of Chelsea's players delayed their run ups and feinted so that Kelleher would commit first, and then just stroked the ball into an empty net. So out of 11 penalties faced, Kelleher guessed right for 5 of the 11, and didn't have a chance in 4 of the 11 due to the taker's delayed run tactics (cheating in my view).