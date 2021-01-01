« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties  (Read 38609 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,507
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 04:32:14 am »
I'm still buzzing...

I cant quote myself from the pre-match thread, somewhat jokingly, but I said this: "We've got this, no sweat. Kelleher with the winner from a corner in stoppage time." OK, I didn't get that right, but I've got something right - it was well past stoppage time and it wasn't a corner, but he got the winner. :)

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 05:15:57 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:32:14 am
I'm still buzzing...

I cant quote myself from the pre-match thread, somewhat jokingly, but I said this: "We've got this, no sweat. Kelleher with the winner from a corner in stoppage time." OK, I didn't get that right, but I've got something right - it was well past stoppage time and it wasn't a corner, but he got the winner. :)



I remember reading that - nice one
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 06:42:56 am »
That's Amore

When you're sat in row z and the ball hits your head then it's Kepa, Chelsea's Kepa.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 09:09:24 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:53:52 am
Before the very first penalty was taken...he was doing star jumps right on the penalty spot, obviously hoping to "nobble" the ground with his studs. It was so blatant, he should have been carded for this straight away IMHO!!

IMHO...goalkeepers should be set in place on their line (booked if they come off it, the lines-man to monitor..) and then the ref invites the pen taker forward to set himself up.

I'd also outlaw any pre-kick "cross-bar" touching or twanging from the keeper...(Jordan Pickford would be naturally exempt from such temptation..)

I love a bit of gamesmanship and theatre in sport, but this modern thing where the keeper walks right up to the kick-taker and tries to intimidate him is not very sportsman-like. We get it....as a keeper it's your job to try and unsettle the kicker as much as you can and exacerbate any nerves or doubts they may have. You make yourself look "big" in the goal etc....you try and blur the target area by moving about a bit.

Even Grobbelaar's "wobbly legs" are fine by me....because at least he did this on the goal line!!

I think the ref was on to Kepa yesterday....and knew that unmonitored, he would try and stand near the spot on EVERY kick we had as our guy's approached. Another thing also....when they've scored THEIR pen....our keeper needs to retrieve the ball and send it to our next taker. Don't let THEIR KEEPER use the guise of "delivering the ball back to the spot" to try and get near it! (And thus right in the face of the next kicker)

A good ref will be all over these little tricks and will just get the keeper to give him the ball, and send him back between the sticks!!

There's a lot more goes on in penalties than many realise, and at this level...keepers try everything and anything they can get away with.

 :P

Yes he was trying everything he could to put off our kickers but nothing worked. Milner in particular remained calm and got on with his job. Kelleher was also calm and tried to focus on his job rather than worrying about their players. Maybe this resulted in Kepa being too wound up and then skying his penalty.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 09:10:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:42:56 am
That's Amore

When you're sat in row z and the ball hits your head then it's Kepa, Chelsea's Kepa.

I think it's time to give the Zamora song a new lease of lfe.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 10:45:00 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:09:24 am
Yes he was trying everything he could to put off our kickers but nothing worked. Milner in particular remained calm and got on with his job. Kelleher was also calm and tried to focus on his job rather than worrying about their players. Maybe this resulted in Kepa being too wound up and then skying his penalty.

Jota's one is worth watching back. Having got no change out of the ref/our lot by attempting to do a jig on the penalty spot [and have to say - credit to the ref for not having any of it, he managed him really well], Kepa attempts to spend an age doing his socks up etc. Jota just does the same. Takes all the time in the world etc.

If I was being critical/cold about it I would probably say that Kelleher didn't do great with their penalties at times. He was pretty close to Werner, Alonso and to an extent James. I do wonder if Ali might have had some of theirs.

All a moot point however, as by the time Kepa stepped up his head was absolutely CHOCKA. Was only going one way really.

Edit - it is funny, mind, talking about some of these mind games/keepers tricks etc. In 2005 Jerzy Dudek did EVERYTHING. He was practically fronting Milan's players as they ran up to take their kicks, and he pretty much handed every single one the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:51 am by Sharado »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,027
  • Bam!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 10:47:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:45:00 am
Jota's one is worth watching back. Having got no change out of the ref/our lot by attempting to do a jig on the penalty spot [and have to say - credit to the ref for not having any of it, he managed him really well], Kepa attempts to spend an age doing his socks up etc. Jota just does the same. Takes all the time in the world etc.


I think he was completely ruined by Fabinho's dink and Van Dijk just blasting it past the side he was stood on. He didn't come close to anything apart from Konate's pen after that. No idea how he's meant to be a penalty speciality goalkeeper they bring on after 119 minutes.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,287
  • The first five yards........
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 10:48:47 am »
It's a pity we won't have the pleasure of entertaining Kepa at Anfield again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 10:52:45 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:45:00 am
Jota's one is worth watching back. Having got no change out of the ref/our lot by attempting to do a jig on the penalty spot [and have to say - credit to the ref for not having any of it, he managed him really well], Kepa attempts to spend an age doing his socks up etc. Jota just does the same. Takes all the time in the world etc.

If I was being critical/cold about it I would probably say that Kelleher didn't do great with their penalties at times. He was pretty close to Werner, Alonso and to an extent James. I do wonder if Ali might have had some of theirs.

All a moot point however, as by the time Kepa stepped up his head was absolutely CHOCKA. Was only going one way really.

Edit - it is funny, mind, talking about some of these mind games/keepers tricks etc. In 2005 Jerzy Dudek did EVERYTHING. He was practically fronting Milan's players as they ran up to take their kicks, and he pretty much handed every single one the ball.

That lunatic was pretty much stood next to Pirlo when he saved his pen :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:47 am
It's a pity we won't have the pleasure of entertaining Kepa at Anfield again.
Maybe not at Anfield, but Champions League final, Paris...  8)  8)
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
I wonder where the goal would have to be moved to....you know....to make Kepa's penalty look like it was on target and extremely well struck?

It's a little mental exercise I do with golf on TV. If somebody lands on the green but still miles away from the pin...I always think "where would the pin need to have been, for that to be deemed a great shot?"

Sometimes, you'd need to move the pin miles away from where it actually was....lol

My point being....there are no bad penalties really....but the best ones are when the kicker actually realises precisely WHERE the goal is, rather than where they'd (retrospectively) like it to have been!!....lol

 :D

« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:39 am by RAWK Meltdown #1 »
Logged
YNWA

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 10:54:31 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:52:45 am
That lunatic was pretty much stood next to Pirlo when he saved his pen :D

I think Dudek thought he was supposed to put in a challenge rather than save penalties.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,841
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 11:00:11 am »
I cant imagine, standing next to the left post, like right fucking next to it, and the opposition CB still puts it over your right shoulder.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:47 am
It's a pity we won't have the pleasure of entertaining Kepa at Anfield again.

Know what you mean. But I've no desire to play Chelsea again any time soon if we can avoid it. On the one hand their fans are as vile as any around, on the other they're a very good match up for the type of threat we offer. All 3 games have been a draining watch in different ways.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 11:07:25 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:00:11 am
I cant imagine, standing next to the left post, like right fucking next to it, and the opposition CB still puts it over your right shoulder.

The mind boggles.

The more I think about it, the worse the decision seems to sub Mendy seems. So far he's shown he's got a strong mentality, which is pretty much the polar opposite of what Kepa has shown. It'd be like us subbing Pepe Reina off for Charles Itandje. He's just a mentally weak goalkeeper and it showed throughout the whole shootout.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,346
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:07:25 am
The mind boggles.

The more I think about it, the worse the decision seems to sub Mendy seems. So far he's shown he's got a strong mentality, which is pretty much the polar opposite of what Kepa has shown. It'd be like us subbing Pepe Reina off for Charles Itandje. He's just a mentally weak goalkeeper and it showed throughout the whole shootout.

If it was a ploy to unsettle our players it had no effect, in fact it probably bouyed them to know they weren't facing Mendy.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 11:14:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:35 am
If it was a ploy to unsettle our players it had no effect, in fact it probably bouyed them to know they weren't facing Mendy.

Mendy was in with a shout for being MOTM and had just won AFCON via penalty shoot out. It was an atrocious decision.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,027
  • Bam!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:14:15 am
Mendy was in with a shout for being MOTM and had just won AFCON via penalty shoot out. It was an atrocious decision.

Did anyone see Redknapp after the game pointing out how it made no sense? I actually thought he made much better arguments against Carragher and Hasselbaink, yet Redknapps the one that got slaughtered for it on podcasts and on "the internet".
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 11:22:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:07:25 am
The mind boggles.

The more I think about it, the worse the decision seems to sub Mendy seems. So far he's shown he's got a strong mentality, which is pretty much the polar opposite of what Kepa has shown. It'd be like us subbing Pepe Reina off for Charles Itandje. He's just a mentally weak goalkeeper and it showed throughout the whole shootout.

Its as simple as Tuchel having evidence that Kepa is slightly better at penalties than Mendy, therefore he made the substitution (this was his explanation for it), its worked in the past so hes obviously happy enough with his mentality etc.

For what its worth I agree with you, but the decision comes down to whether you go on the side of objective(ish) evidence (as Im unsure how you can ever really measure such a thing objectively) or on the more subjective side of trying to evaluate things like momentum as Mendy had played, and been excellent for, the entire 120 minutes as well as what sort of affect it may have on our players, some of whom would possibly have been a touch more wary as to how good of a keeper he was having played against him all match.

Nevertheless the reason for the decision is a fairly straightforward one so I dont know why people like Redknapp seem so perplexed by it, even if they dont agree with it.

As I say, I wouldnt have done it myself but its easy to see why Tuchel did.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,668
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
I watched the whole game on my phone. That was painful despite the somewhat "large" screen of an iPhone 11 pro max.

I watched the whole game in the comfort of my living room.

Unfortunately Mrs P was catastrophising through the game, went into overdrive in extra time and as each of ours took their penalty went full gloom and doom expecting them to miss.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 11:24:10 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:00:11 am
I cant imagine, standing next to the left post, like right fucking next to it, and the opposition CB still puts it over your right shoulder.



Kepa gave VVD three-quarters of the goal to aim. Kepa only had to defend one-quarter of the goal and still couldn't do it. What a clown.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
Lukaku returning to Chelsea was an awful move for both player and club, he should've stayed at Inter because he was actually effective there and Serie A defenders had no idea how to deal with him - he scored over 20 goals in both seasons there.
He was basically forced out, the Chinese ownership are in a financial hole.

Him and Hakimi were sold to balance the books, it's why Conte left in a hurry.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:38 am
Did anyone see Redknapp after the game pointing out how it made no sense? I actually thought he made much better arguments against Carragher and Hasselbaink, yet Redknapps the one that got slaughtered for it on podcasts and on "the internet".

Yeah Carraghers argument literally seemed to be 'its worked before' as in 'Chelsea have won when they've subbed Kepa on before'. Which is just such a stupid argument. He had his stupid shit against Man City, which they lost. He was the keeper against us in the European Super Cup and didn't save one. It seems solely based on bringing him on against a poor Villareal side and saving a couple. To me its a stupid thing to consider regardless, a little bit like bringing someone on to take a penalty. But when the goalkeeper on the pitch is your number one goalkeeper and has already made a load of excellent point blank saves to keep you in the game? I still think we'd have won because our penalties were excellent but who knows. I can certainly say I was more confident with that clown in goal and I could easily imagine our players felt the same.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,896
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 11:46:27 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:00:11 am
I cant imagine, standing next to the left post, like right fucking next to it, and the opposition CB still puts it over your right shoulder.

Best part of that, that knees just fine thank you.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 11:57:37 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:45:00 am
If I was being critical/cold about it I would probably say that Kelleher didn't do great with their penalties at times. He was pretty close to Werner, Alonso and to an extent James. I do wonder if Ali might have had some of theirs.
Think you need to watch the shootout back.

Kelleher went the right way for Alonso, James, Werner, Chalobah, and Kepa. He was very close to Alonso and Werner's, not too far from Chalobah or James, and obviously no chance of saving Kepa's ;D

Kepa (a supposed 'specialist' who tried every trick in the book) went the right way for Virgil, Trent, and Konate, and was nowhere near saving two of those.

Four of Chelsea's players delayed their run ups and feinted so that Kelleher would commit first, and then just stroked the ball into an empty net. So out of 11 penalties faced, Kelleher guessed right for 5 of the 11, and didn't have a chance in 4 of the 11 due to the taker's delayed run tactics (cheating in my view).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:41 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • Just 5 points away
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
While Kepa subbing on for penalties has worked for Chelsea, it's based on garbled logic in an attempt to justify his record signing and place in the squad. All it takes is one bad shootout for the reasoning to unravel. Klopp's selection of Kelleher is clear and unambiguous and doesn't pit keeper against keeper. And it's helped by our players being good people sorts generally unlike Kepa who's objectively unlikeable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 