The mind boggles.



The more I think about it, the worse the decision seems to sub Mendy seems. So far he's shown he's got a strong mentality, which is pretty much the polar opposite of what Kepa has shown. It'd be like us subbing Pepe Reina off for Charles Itandje. He's just a mentally weak goalkeeper and it showed throughout the whole shootout.



Its as simple as Tuchel having evidence that Kepa is slightly better at penalties than Mendy, therefore he made the substitution (this was his explanation for it), its worked in the past so hes obviously happy enough with his mentality etc.For what its worth I agree with you, but the decision comes down to whether you go on the side of objective(ish) evidence (as Im unsure how you can ever really measure such a thing objectively) or on the more subjective side of trying to evaluate things like momentum as Mendy had played, and been excellent for, the entire 120 minutes as well as what sort of affect it may have on our players, some of whom would possibly have been a touch more wary as to how good of a keeper he was having played against him all match.Nevertheless the reason for the decision is a fairly straightforward one so I dont know why people like Redknapp seem so perplexed by it, even if they dont agree with it.As I say, I wouldnt have done it myself but its easy to see why Tuchel did.