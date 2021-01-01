« previous next »
CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1120 on: Today at 06:33:45 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:47:13 pm
I would go as far to say if we had not spent the money on Luis Diaz in January we would not have wont this given that Firmino is out and Jota was not fit to start.

We must thank Daniel Levy for his fine work to deliver us this cupeth.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1121 on: Today at 06:35:38 pm
Lifting the trophy in front of a bunch of emotionless people in suits holding their phone :puke2
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1122 on: Today at 06:47:46 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:33:49 pm



All the penalties are in this extended clip.

Have to say that's some incredible calm from our boys in the face of Kepa there. No one's ever rushed, everyone takes that moment out to let Kepa do his little act. Then slots it past him.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1123 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:06:20 pm
;D  ;D  Harvey!!!  8)  8) Boss that.

Rudiger is insufferable. One good season and he carries himself like he's Ramos.

And Havertz - most overrated footballer on the planet.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1124 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm
Quote
Quote
When a member of Liverpools backroom staff asked Luis Diaz outside the Wembley dressing room if he had enjoyed himself on Sunday, Diazs reply said it all.

Si, pero estoy muerto, he grinned. (Yes, but Im dead.)[@neiljonesgoal]
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1125 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1126 on: Today at 07:02:55 pm
Brilliant Video...

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:33:49 pm
The best moment for me was this one.





Milner just standing there waiting to get the job done. The oldest man on the team leading by example.
Kepa then tries to put him off by prancing about like a pony but James just keeps his focus and, if anything, becomes more determined to score (see 34 seconds in).

Watch the first 90 seconds of this video to see how brilliant Milner is. It is hard to take the first penalty (it's hard to take any) but Milner just would not be put off. A heck of a player and deserves all the praise that we can give him.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RK5sEKjM1a8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RK5sEKjM1a8</a>



All the penalties are in this extended clip.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1127 on: Today at 07:03:31 pm
I wonder if the Putin FC players who did the Shhhhhushhh! gestures after their penalties are as embarrassed as they should be today?   :tosser

« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:38 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1128 on: Today at 07:03:56 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1129 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1130 on: Today at 07:08:18 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1131 on: Today at 07:08:33 pm
He kiss his mother with that mouth.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1132 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:08:33 pm
He kiss his mother with that mouth.

I suspect he probably does
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1133 on: Today at 07:10:44 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:08:33 pm
He kiss his mother with that mouth.

Does more then just that.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1134 on: Today at 07:13:55 pm
Knew that was going to happen ;D
