I would go as far to say if we had not spent the money on Luis Diaz in January we would not have wont this given that Firmino is out and Jota was not fit to start.
All the penalties are in this extended clip.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Harvey!!! Boss that.
QuoteWhen a member of Liverpools backroom staff asked Luis Diaz outside the Wembley dressing room if he had enjoyed himself on Sunday, Diazs reply said it all.Si, pero estoy muerto, he grinned. (Yes, but Im dead.)[@neiljonesgoal]
https://mobile.twitter.com/yoniweisberg/status/1498223862215057408?t=V2XRxx3FclbnMCOK1cYvPw&s=04&fbclid=IwAR2zakqmrhLKMnMktfa5SZbhuC687IdSCQ4IImvwuas5oJTtqpR5YerwjWA
The best moment for me was this one.Milner just standing there waiting to get the job done. The oldest man on the team leading by example.Kepa then tries to put him off by prancing about like a pony but James just keeps his focus and, if anything, becomes more determined to score (see 34 seconds in).Watch the first 90 seconds of this video to see how brilliant Milner is. It is hard to take the first penalty (it's hard to take any) but Milner just would not be put off. A heck of a player and deserves all the praise that we can give him.
people like big dick nick.
He kiss his mother with that mouth.
