I wish keepers wouldn't dive so early when Jorginho takes penalties, that technique is stupid and he rarely puts them into the corner.



Yea, it's all about the timing because of his "jump, skip." Alisson stopped one of his last year (the 2-0 at the Bridge). I'm also not surprised Pickford saved his at the Euros. He scored against Pickford last spring, and given that he's Chelsea's penalty taker, I'm sure Pickford, like Ali, has had to study and prepare for his kicks. Probably even has teammates do it in training just to get the timing down. Unai Simon couldn't even move against it for Spain in the Euros, but that might be because he may not have much experience with it. Pickford did and made the save look easy.It reminds me of Reina against Oscar Cardozo. For such a good penalty stopper, Reina was beaten by Cardozo twice when we played Benfica in 2010. They weren't powerful penalties either (one was just Cardozo sending Reina the wrong way early). But for Spain-Paraguay at the World Cup, he worked with Casillas in training and on video, and Casillas made that penalty save look easy against what seemed like a good penalty taker.I'm sure for Kelleher it was difficult yesterday as he hasn't seen Jorginho's in action yet, but if you have and get the timing down, it's more savable as it's not really in the corners.