I'm seeing so many of these, mainly from Twitter, where fans were happy about the weak team against Leicester as it might mean we go out early.





Have to say we played this competition so well. We didn't go strong from the off in attempt to make sure we got the trophy, we played fringe and youth players until the moment we needed to go strong to win. With the brilliance of yesterday, it's easy to forget Gordon, Beck, Koumetio and others all played roles in getting to the final.Sublime work from Jurgen and the coaching team in creating such an atmosphere and team that enables them to step in the team so easily.