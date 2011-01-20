« previous next »
CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm
Not sure there's ever been anything more "mentality monster" than the entire starting 11 stepping up and sticking their pens away. Has that ever happened before? I know goalies have taken the winning penalty many times but the whole team scoring? Madness. What a team.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:23:35 pm
FA getting involved in the very serious matter of Harvey picking up a flare to celebrate with. They really do know the priorities to stick their noses into.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:25:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:06:44 am
Best penalty of the night for me. Kepa asks him to slot it to the tightest of gaps and Virgil duly obliges.
Fuck you Martin Tyler.
Fuck you Gary Neville.
Fuck you Jimmy Floyd Wankerbank.
Fuck you Nathan Chalkboard.
Fuck you Terry and Lampard.
Fuck you Dennis Wise, Ruud Gullit, Marcel Desailly and Frank LeBeouf. Fuck every fucking c*nt that's ever been employed by Chelsea Football Club.

Is right
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:58:21 am
I just wanted to add my best wishes at the difficult time. I hope that Liverpool winning the final at least gave you some happiness and hope that you and your family will never walk alone. All my best wishes to you mate. Stay safe and keep posting here to let us know you are OK.

Thank you mate, very appreciated.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:20:27 pm
I think the key thing they have over us is in midfield. I'd say our forwards are better, or certainly more of a threat, than theirs and our back 4 offers more in all areas of the park - but in midfield they seem to have the 'engine' to really cause us problems. It was why Thiago was such a huge loss for us. In the moments where Chelsea were on top they were rushing us [the first 15 probably the best example of this] and Thiago always seems to have so much time on the ball he would have been perfect in those moments. It's for another day of course but suspect that's where we'll see recruitment focussed in the summer.

I'm not so sure. I thought we regained midfield control for huge portions of the first and second halves with Fabinho and Keita and latterly Milner key to doing so.

Think it's a case of when you're playing opposition of the quality of Kante and Kovacic, with the way all of Mount, Havertz and Pulisic dropped in as well, teams are going to have their share of a game.

Klopp's post match video (the longer one on YouTube) he mentions one of the key developments for us is Experience. We don't panic when things don't go precisely our way, we stay in the game and fight our way back. We did that twice and then dug in for extra time when we were knackered.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:23:25 pm
Not sure there's ever been anything more "mentality monster" than the entire starting 11 stepping up and sticking their pens away. Has that ever happened before? I know goalies have taken the winning penalty many times but the whole team scoring? Madness. What a team.

Middlesbrough came close. Bamford missed first time round, scored second time round. Adomah scored first time round, missed second time round. Sterling missed first time round, didn't get another opportunity. Both keepers scored theirs. So of the 22 players, only Sterling didn't score a penalty.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:28:08 am
I much prefer that angle then showing the stands angle, zooming out a little or being just a little higher would have been better but it not the worst angle

I'd prefer it if they put an even greater distorting lens on the camera so that the goal was just a pin-prick. The current 'postage stamp' goal makes it look too easy for the kicker. In fact anything that can help this rubbish game of soccer feel more exciting.  I'm thinking maybe the goalies should choose the music they want over the PA system when the pens are being taken. In fact why not scrap the pen shoot out altogether and settle things with a karaoke contest?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:53 pm
I'd prefer it if they put an even greater distorting lens on the camera so that the goal was just a pin-prick. The current 'postage stamp' goal makes it look too easy for the kicker. In fact anything that can help this rubbish game of soccer feel more exciting.  I'm thinking maybe the goalies should choose the music they want over the PA system when the pens are being taken. In fact why not scrap the pen shoot out altogether and settle things with a karaoke contest?

Are you trying to get Michael Owen back in the team?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:34:15 pm
This'll need updating. They only just finished it too. ;D

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm
Stating the obvious, but if Kepa starts the game we win that in normal time.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:35:39 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 12:34:30 pm
Stating the obvious, but if Kepa starts the game we win that in normal time.

100%. Probably by a couple.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1011 on: Today at 12:40:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:06:54 am
My son watched half of them in a reflection from a picture frame so everything was in reverse!

I constructed a sort of camera obscura affair in the chimney pot which I attached to a kind of dumb-waiter that travelled up and down the chimney every time a penalty was taken. I then chiselled out various holes all the way up the chimney breast so that I could catch glimpses of the penalties as the dumb waiter carried the camera obscura up and down the chimney shaft. It gave it a sort of stroboscopic effect, but was strangely calming on the nerves. Since it evidently worked I've decided to watch all of Liverpool's games this way in the future.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:59 pm
I constructed a sort of camera obscura affair in the chimney pot which I attached to a kind of dumb-waiter that travelled up and down the chimney every time a penalty was taken. I then chiselled out various holes all the way up the chimney breast so that I could catch glimpses of the penalties as the dumb waiter carried the camera obscura up and down the chimney shaft. It gave it a sort of stroboscopic effect, but was strangely calming on the nerves. Since it evidently worked I've decided to watch all of Liverpool's games this way in the future.

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:45:34 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:05:30 am
Ha ha, yep I stood up about a metre away from the tv for the first penalty and then stayed in the same spot not daring to move the whole way

I did the same, but ready to immediately switch off if Chelsea had have won.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:47:24 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:23:34 am
What got me was the Chelsea rest periods.
Every time we got a head of steam up, one of their players would go down with a serious life threatening injury only to rise like Lazarus once they had their collective breaths back. 
Silva, Kovacic, to name but two.
Mason mount complaint that Naby lad had messed his latest hair incarnation up when he went down in instalments was as bad

yes, it became more and more apparent as the game went on (for obvious reasons) until extra time as did the 'professional' fouls

im not having this narrative im hearing from punditry that chelsea were the much better team, there's an argument that they edged it over the whole game excluding pens, which for me is around where it's at as they were more dominant in extra time, as their subs made them better, our subs made us weaker and it showed. I thought the 90 was pretty even in a good final with really poor finishing from both teams.

The other narrative that is utter shite is red card for naby, laughable, it's a 50/50 where both players clash and both get hurt with one getting a touch on the ball the other not, just cos naby caught him in his nutsack doesn't make it a red. It's a 50/50, shit happens, Raúl Jiménez suffered a terrible head injury, there's no red card, it's a clash.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:47:24 pm
yes, it became more and more apparent as the game went on (for obvious reasons) until extra time as did the 'professional' fouls

im not having this narrative im hearing from punditry that chelsea were the much better team, there's an argument that they edged it over the whole game excluding pens, which for me is around where it's at as they were more dominant in extra time, as their subs made them better, our subs made us weaker and it showed. I thought the 90 was pretty even in a good final with really poor finishing from both teams.

The other narrative that is utter shite is red card for naby, laughable, it's a 50/50 where both players clash and both get hurt with one getting a touch on the ball the other not, just cos naby caught him in his nutsack doesn't make it a red. It's a 50/50, shit happens, Raúl Jiménez suffered a terrible head injury, there's no red card, it's a clash.

A piss poor argument, but an argument nonetheless
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:59 pm
I constructed a sort of camera obscura affair in the chimney pot which I attached to a kind of dumb-waiter that travelled up and down the chimney every time a penalty was taken. I then chiselled out various holes all the way up the chimney breast so that I could catch glimpses of the penalties as the dumb waiter carried the camera obscura up and down the chimney shaft. It gave it a sort of stroboscopic effect, but was strangely calming on the nerves. Since it evidently worked I've decided to watch all of Liverpool's games this way in the future.

I'm not sure I believe this.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1017 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:59 pm
I constructed a sort of camera obscura affair in the chimney pot which I attached to a kind of dumb-waiter that travelled up and down the chimney every time a penalty was taken. I then chiselled out various holes all the way up the chimney breast so that I could catch glimpses of the penalties as the dumb waiter carried the camera obscura up and down the chimney shaft. It gave it a sort of stroboscopic effect, but was strangely calming on the nerves. Since it evidently worked I've decided to watch all of Liverpool's games this way in the future.

I imagine this being said in a Lazlo Cravensworth voice, all thats missing is a reference to his lovely wife, Nadja.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1018 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:34:15 pm
This'll need updating. They only just finished it too. ;D




Seems it'll be very soon mate (they must be on a rolling contract updating all those Walls! Nice work if you can get it) ;D

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1019 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:23:25 pm
Not sure there's ever been anything more "mentality monster" than the entire starting 11 stepping up and sticking their pens away. Has that ever happened before? I know goalies have taken the winning penalty many times but the whole team scoring? Madness. What a team.

awesome result, so happy for team, squad , fans and club.

Madness is the correct term.

So cool to win this one - I think having a deep squad and all the youngsters, squad players and then the 16 players on the pitch and all those behind the scenes. A great team effort!.

Now we start again with FA Cup and keep on winning all those other important cup final games over the upcoming weeks.


Hold on it is going to be a rollercoaster
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:54:12 pm
I imagine this being said in a Lazlo Cravensworth voice, all thats missing is a reference to his lovely wife, Nadja.

I was thinking more Rowley Birkin QC
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1021 on: Today at 12:58:53 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:52:47 pm
I'm not sure I believe this.

You got me. It wasn't that calming I admit.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1022 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:56:23 pm

Seems it'll be very soon mate (they must be on a rolling contract! Nice work if you can get it) ;D



:D ;D :thumbup
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1023 on: Today at 01:11:31 pm
I thought there was also a champions wall at the training ground reception like at Melwood? There used to be before they moved to the new training ground anyway. Also in the tunnel area where the players come out
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1024 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:11:31 pm
I thought there was also a champions wall at the training ground reception like at Melwood? There used to be before they moved to the new training ground anyway. Also in the tunnel area where the players come out
Yorkykopite also has one in his living room, behind a swivelling bookcase.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1025 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm
Still buzzing from yesterday.

One thing that I noticed - the Demba Ba / Gerrard take on Stevie;s song - how long are they going to sing that?

We won the league since!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1026 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:35:55 pm
Still buzzing from yesterday.

One thing that I noticed - the Demba Ba / Gerrard take on Stevie;s song - how long are they going to sing that?

We won the league since!

They have nothing else to sing thats the issue, they have to fill the silence with something and their fans are shit so they go back to that and 'chelsea, chelsea, chelsea'
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1027 on: Today at 01:37:32 pm
They should award the trophy on the pitch at Wembley. It's much better that way.

It was great at the old Wembley but this new walkway looks so boring by comparison. Way harder to see the players.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1028 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:35:55 pm
Still buzzing from yesterday.

One thing that I noticed - the Demba Ba / Gerrard take on Stevie;s song - how long are they going to sing that?

We won the league since!
Cardiff sang it for most of the match when we played them in the FA Cup. Cardiff!

It's strange but honestly I'm just glad that all of our songs revolve around our actual players. Seems to be a rarity these days.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1029 on: Today at 01:42:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:34:15 pm
This'll need updating. They only just finished it too. ;D



Should probably wait until the end of the season as hopefully they'll have to change a few of them
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1030 on: Today at 01:55:21 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
I mean. Really!?

Kepa deliberately missed the penalty to protect his ego? How does that work? He's directly responsible for the loss, yet his ego survives that? He misses and the other keeper scores. That protects his ego!?

Yes.

If you watch his PK from Linda Pizzutis angle, which is on her Instagram account, you can see clearly that Kepa takes a goal kick, not a penalty kick. Big strides, leans back, hits it hard and high. Perfect technique. Then he does a little hop.

This could be because he doesnt know the difference between a goal kick and a penalty kick, but given that he is a  penalty specialist who was brought on precisely for the shoot-out, and the most expensive professional player in his position in the history of the world, I doubt it.

I would post a link to her video but the restraining slapped on me by Lindas lawyers and the stupid judge who believed them means I might get into trouble if they find out I started following her again. 

(If you can get a message through to her, please tell her that I meant every word ,that I will never, ever stop loving her, and that I will wait for her forever. Thanks, mate).
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1031 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:58:43 pm
I was thinking more Rowley Birkin QC

When he was very, very drunk?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1032 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm
Is there a link anywhere for good downloadable extended highlights of the game? I might have missed it.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1033 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:56:23 pm

Seems it'll be very soon mate (they must be on a rolling contract updating all those Walls! Nice work if you can get it) ;D


No hanging about. Get that number 9 up there!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1034 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 12:34:30 pm
Stating the obvious, but if Kepa starts the game we win that in normal time.
We did win it in normal time. Matip scored the winner. Theres no way they could have found a reason to chalk that off
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1035 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:23:25 pm
Not sure there's ever been anything more "mentality monster" than the entire starting 11 stepping up and sticking their pens away. Has that ever happened before? I know goalies have taken the winning penalty many times but the whole team scoring? Madness. What a team.

One I very much enjoyed...an almost mirror image of last nights...
Villareal against united, with de gea missing his... I watched that with united fans, a treasured memory :)
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1036 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #1037 on: Today at 02:36:53 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:42:22 am


I'm seeing so many of these, mainly from Twitter, where fans were happy about the weak team against Leicester as it might mean we go out early.
