What got me was the Chelsea rest periods.

Every time we got a head of steam up, one of their players would go down with a serious life threatening injury only to rise like Lazarus once they had their collective breaths back.

Silva, Kovacic, to name but two.

Mason mount complaint that Naby lad had messed his latest hair incarnation up when he went down in instalments was as bad



yes, it became more and more apparent as the game went on (for obvious reasons) until extra time as did the 'professional' foulsim not having this narrative im hearing from punditry that chelsea were the much better team, there's an argument that they edged it over the whole game excluding pens, which for me is around where it's at as they were more dominant in extra time, as their subs made them better, our subs made us weaker and it showed. I thought the 90 was pretty even in a good final with really poor finishing from both teams.The other narrative that is utter shite is red card for naby, laughable, it's a 50/50 where both players clash and both get hurt with one getting a touch on the ball the other not, just cos naby caught him in his nutsack doesn't make it a red. It's a 50/50, shit happens, Raúl Jiménez suffered a terrible head injury, there's no red card, it's a clash.