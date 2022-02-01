« previous next »
CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #960 on: Today at 11:08:13 am
Just watched the penalties again, and it's worth nothing what an 'honest' shootout it was from us.

Kelleher is on his line before any Chelsea player puts the ball on the spot. Kepa had to be told 11 times to get back.

Kelleher stays almost completely still, whereas Kepa is pointing, waving, standing off-centre, or moving up and down his line like a coked-up space invader.

All our players took traditional penalties using power or placement. Havertz, Lukaku, Jorginho, and even Silva all did a varation of a delay, skip, or a feint before striking the ball, with Kelleher already committed.

For me, the sooner the rules are changed on penalties the better. Hesitating so that the keeper starts their dive is basically cheating. The rule should be an uninterrupted movement towards the ball before striking it - anything else skews the odds massively in the takers favour, and isn't in the spirit of the game or what a penalty shootout is meant to be.

The shootout sums up one of the key differences between how each team approaches football and what's needed to win. The fact that 4 of Chelsea's 11 players took penalties like that just shows what a bunch of plastic shithouse cowards they truly are.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #961 on: Today at 11:08:15 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:49:26 am

Love to see a bit of passion, from both sets of players.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #962 on: Today at 11:14:09 am
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 11:08:15 am
Love to see a bit of passion, from both sets of players.
I thought Havertz played really well and he'll end up being like Son at Spurs in that he's a player I'll think could have done well for us if things had panned out differently.  Of the three big money splurges up-front for Chelsea - him, Werner and Lukaku - he looks by far the best one.  I was a bit surprised that he squared up like that as one thing he generally seems to lack is that bit of aggression but maybe that's just my perception because he's got a drippy looking face  ;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #963 on: Today at 11:17:04 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:05:44 am
Could so easily have been an unfortunate typo...

Im going to have to donate more money for the RAWK servers.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #964 on: Today at 11:23:20 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:09 am
I thought Havertz played really well and he'll end up being like Son at Spurs in that he's a player I'll think could have done well for us if things had panned out differently.  Of the three big money splurges up-front for Chelsea - him, Werner and Lukaku - he looks by far the best one.  I was a bit surprised that he squared up like that as one thing he generally seems to lack is that bit of aggression but maybe that's just my perception because he's got a drippy looking face  ;D

He did play well and yes hes an excellent player, so much talent. Its a typical case of how fans basically dismiss an opposition player who was a big signing, as being a bad buy after a few months as happened with him. But of what Ive seen this season hes really blossomed into the player anyone who did see a lot of him previously knew he would be.  And yes, he looks very innocent and a bit drippy  ;D But hes definately got a bit of an edge to him if needed!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #965 on: Today at 11:23:34 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:08:13 am
Just watched the penalties again, and it's worth nothing what an 'honest' shootout it was from us.

Kelleher is on his line before any Chelsea player puts the ball on the spot. Kepa had to be told 11 times to get back.

Kelleher stays almost completely still, whereas Kepa is pointing, waving, standing off-centre, or moving up and down his line like a coked-up space invader.

All our players took traditional penalties using power or placement. Havertz, Lukaku, Jorginho, and even Silva all did a varation of a delay, skip, or a feint before striking the ball, with Kelleher already committed.

For me, the sooner the rules are changed on penalties the better. Hesitating so that the keeper starts their dive is basically cheating. The rule should be an uninterrupted movement towards the ball before striking it - anything else skews the odds massively in the takers favour, and isn't in the spirit of the game or what a penalty shootout is meant to be.

The shootout sums up one of the key differences between how each team approaches football and what's needed to win. The fact that 4 of Chelsea's 11 players took penalties like that just shows what a bunch of plastic shithouse cowards they truly are.

What got me was the Chelsea rest periods.
Every time we got a head of steam up, one of their players would go down with a serious life threatening injury only to rise like Lazarus once they had their collective breaths back. 
Silva, Kovacic, to name but two.
Mason mount complaint that Naby lad had messed his latest hair incarnation up when he went down in instalments was as bad
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #966 on: Today at 11:25:02 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:23:34 am
What got me was the Chelsea rest periods.
Every time we got a head of steam up, one of their players would go down with a serious life threatening injury only to rise like Lazarus once they had their collective breaths back. 
Silva, Kovacic, to name but two.
Mason mount complaint that Naby lad had messed his latest hair incarnation up when he went down in instalments was as bad

Haha indeed, the state of Mount. Expected to be wearing braces and carrying a Filofax around with him. Proper 80s yuppie look.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #967 on: Today at 11:25:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:23:20 am
He did play well and yes hes an excellent player, so much talent. Its a typical case of how fans basically dismiss an opposition player who was a big signing, as being a bad buy after a few months as happened with him. But of what Ive seen this season hes really blossomed into the player anyone who did see a lot of him previously knew he would be.  And yes, he looks very innocent and a bit drippy  ;D But hes definately got a bit of an edge to him if needed!

He probably thought that TAA was smaller than him so he tried bullying him, only to find young Harvey going in like like Scrappy Do. Still chuckling over Milner backing down the other bully Rudiger.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #968 on: Today at 11:26:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm


The very definition of head and shoulders above him. ;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #969 on: Today at 11:26:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:52:10 am
I hate the narrative that surrounds Liverpool, a lot of it out of plain refusal to give the club, the manager and team its dues, that they get outplayed, or outcoached, or dont deserve results or whatever.

It's true, we could have won 4-0 yesterday with 80% possession and the narrative would still be that Chelsea were the better team. When we beat United 5-0 earlier in the season we were so in control and so ruthless, we honestly could have scored eight - yet City beat them 2-0 a few weeks later and everyone was claiming that was the better performance. People are loathe to give Liverpool any credit, everything we do is either lucky, invalid or corrupt.

That said, I don't think we really gave the best account of ourselves yesterday and we never seem to in finals which is a shame. I can't remember a single final in my lifetime that we've looked comfortable in, no matter who we play. But people making out like we were massively outplayed are peddling an agenda.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #970 on: Today at 11:26:57 am


Why are poeple saying this is onside? The red line is clearly closer to the goal than the blue line.

Personally I think it's bollocks that goals like this and Matip's are ruled out for such fine margins but that's what it is at the moment.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #971 on: Today at 11:27:51 am
Can anyone tell me the name of the track played after one kiss at the end of the match to which our end was bouncing to please ?
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #972 on: Today at 11:29:38 am
Chelsea match up well against our style...have done for a fair few years now. I hate our matches with them but they are always fascinating...last night's one was very entertaining.

They're all pricks, from the owners down to the players (Kante apart) and the fans. Especially their fans.

They should have buried one of 3 chances, last of which was early in the 2nd half and we had Mane's,  Salah's chances as well as the scramble from our corner. Couple of half chances and a lot of offsides from them inbetween....

We had zero composure in the box all night and the one time we did it was a ridiculous decision to chalk off Matip's goal
The ref let them get away with countless fouls in the middle of the park...was adamant not to show a card when he clearly should have a couple of times. Therefore, Chelsea got away with many situations where we were breaking 3v2 and 3v3..very annoying. Just ref what you see, how hard is it?!

I thought we dominated the first half for about 30 minutes after a dodgy opening spell. Chelsea looked more dangerous again until Salah's chance....and then we tired later on. We needed a change and the subs provided the legs but we couldn't wrestle back control of the game. Chelsea dominated ET.

Then came the pens and that prick Kepa :lmao

Most of the pens were top quality, my favs were Fab's VVD's and Kelleher's. All were great however, Kepa's miss was just perfect

Silverware is so important.
Getting that winning mentality means having these moments, even if it is considered a "lesser" competition, it's great to win and enjoy

Lots to do and more to play for, can't wait
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #973 on: Today at 11:30:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:25:02 am
Haha indeed, the state of Mount. Expected to be wearing braces and carrying a Filofax around with him. Proper 80s yuppie look.

I know footballers have weird fashion sense, but Chelsea exude an air of Knightsbridge chic.
Someone told me that when Abramovic first arrived and the big names started rocking up on the gravy train, he would arrange for the high end stores to open special hours so that the players and their wives could luxury shop without being bothered by the unwashed millionaires who frequent such places.
The London experience (along with the huge wages) was what attracted these players and of course their wives. Apparently John Terry was very much the main mover in this initiative
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #974 on: Today at 11:31:50 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:26:09 am
The very definition of head and shoulders above him. ;D

Dont you push my childhood hero Trent, you Chelsea knob
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #975 on: Today at 11:32:24 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:08:13 am
Just watched the penalties again, and it's worth nothing what an 'honest' shootout it was from us.

Kelleher is on his line before any Chelsea player puts the ball on the spot. Kepa had to be told 11 times to get back.

Kelleher stays almost completely still, whereas Kepa is pointing, waving, standing off-centre, or moving up and down his line like a coked-up space invader.

All our players took traditional penalties using power or placement. Havertz, Lukaku, Jorginho, and even Silva all did a varation of a delay, skip, or a feint before striking the ball, with Kelleher already committed.

For me, the sooner the rules are changed on penalties the better. Hesitating so that the keeper starts their dive is basically cheating. The rule should be an uninterrupted movement towards the ball before striking it - anything else skews the odds massively in the takers favour, and isn't in the spirit of the game or what a penalty shootout is meant to be.

The shootout sums up one of the key differences between how each team approaches football and what's needed to win. The fact that 4 of Chelsea's 11 players took penalties like that just shows what a bunch of plastic shithouse cowards they truly are.
Kepa's antics annoyed me too. When the referee calls the 2 keepers together, before the start of the penalties, any directions should include the warning that ANY delaying of the kick, due to the keeper not being on his line, will result in a yellow card. A further discretion will result in another yellow card, and therefore a red. It's the only way to stamp out this poor sportsmanship.
I think schmeical (spelling) was worse. He insisted on holding on to the ball, and handing it to our penalty taker at the penalty spot.
This is easy to stop. And it must.
Our honesty, and winning the correct way, is a testament to our manager.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #976 on: Today at 11:32:51 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:08:13 am
The trend of keepers not staying on their line is annoying because its so easily preventable. What was the point of the ref even telling Kepa to go back every single time if he knows hes not going to get punished?

A simple solution. Why cant the referee book the keeper after say, the second time doing it? Give him a yellow and tell him if he does it again, hell get sent off and the penalties get taken into an empty net. See if they carry on after that.

Glad we didnt stoop to that level.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Reply #977 on: Today at 11:35:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:04:48 am
Would be great if someone could do a video montage of all our penos.
Think this was on Reddit:
https://streamgg.com/v/2hqbf07x

Includes theirs too.
