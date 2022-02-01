Chelsea match up well against our style...have done for a fair few years now. I hate our matches with them but they are always fascinating...last night's one was very entertaining.They're all pricks, from the owners down to the players (Kante apart) and the fans. Especially their fans.They should have buried one of 3 chances, last of which was early in the 2nd half and we had Mane's, Salah's chances as well as the scramble from our corner. Couple of half chances and a lot of offsides from them inbetween....We had zero composure in the box all night and the one time we did it was a ridiculous decision to chalk off Matip's goalThe ref let them get away with countless fouls in the middle of the park...was adamant not to show a card when he clearly should have a couple of times. Therefore, Chelsea got away with many situations where we were breaking 3v2 and 3v3..very annoying. Just ref what you see, how hard is it?!I thought we dominated the first half for about 30 minutes after a dodgy opening spell. Chelsea looked more dangerous again until Salah's chance....and then we tired later on. We needed a change and the subs provided the legs but we couldn't wrestle back control of the game. Chelsea dominated ET.Then came the pens and that prick KepaMost of the pens were top quality, my favs were Fab's VVD's and Kelleher's. All were great however, Kepa's miss was just perfectSilverware is so important.Getting that winning mentality means having these moments, even if it is considered a "lesser" competition, it's great to win and enjoyLots to do and more to play for, can't wait