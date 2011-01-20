I had to go Club Wembley to watch it - apart from not having my scarf and all that (what utter bollocks that was) the atmosphere around me was superb and well worth it.



Stayed until they'd all done their interviews and soaked it in. What I loved was TAA waiting until Linda and JH has had their pictures with the trophy then taking it over to have a picture taken with his family that were there. Also afterwards watching him and Robbo sat away from everyone just looking into the crown and chatting. Such a group of men we have here. They loved every minute of it.



As for the game... it was not a boring 0-0 was it?!?! Can't believe that we never finished that off in normal time. We all called that Kepa would fuck up in some way and so it rang true. What an utter bellend trying those mind games with our lot. Felt the best peno of them all was Stan's as it showed the arrogant twat the utter comtempt he deserved. Awesome.



I've seen some comments in here about Jo-el's goal and yet I cannot recall any referee being asked to go to a screen for an offside decision ever? What the absolute FUCK was all that about? And I watched it on the train on the way back and I still cannot see where Virg is offside? He's nowhere near play and had absolutely nothing to do with the runup. Abysmal. I said at the time that the ref and the VAR lot had a bet on for it being 0-0 after normal time so no way was that going to be given.



Word for Lukaku here: Carthorse. My god, he's awful. Makes Benteke look like Pele. Anyway, Luis Diaz. We have one helluva player here. The man is indestructable and utterly relentless. What a buy.



Still buzzing even now. Was with my eldest lad and said to him walking to Wembley Park station that this was what it's all about. Anfield South is Red again and let's have many more.



Norwich Wednesday - let's see the momentum continue. Still plenty to improve on (second balls, sloppy passing) but overall, we're looking pretty good all said and done.