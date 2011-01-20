« previous next »
Author Topic: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties  (Read 26807 times)

Online duvva

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #920 on: Today at 09:12:58 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 09:00:33 am
He was on the pitch at the end. He looked a bit forlorn. Someone, possible Hendo, went to grab him for a photo but he looked pretty sad to me.
Really feel for Joe. Im sure he and Curtis will be first names on the team sheet against Norwich along with some of those on the bench or didnt play the full game yesterday.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #921 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:07:55 am
I thought some of Tuchel's touchline dramatics were hilarious. Getting on his knees and giving the Wembley turf a good spanking was funny, but him running off to celebrate a goal and then having to suddenly cut it short was a classic - like he was trying to pretend to 90,000 people that nothing happended.

Nope, didnt want to catch that bus anyway.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #922 on: Today at 09:14:18 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:20:14 am
still absolutely buzzing, I know its only league cup but there really is nothing like winning stuff

Winning trophies is very addictive, it makes the players keen to do it again & again. Now if you're an Everton player though......... :(
Offline 12C

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #923 on: Today at 09:26:25 am »
Millie and Hendo looking for Rudiger to see if he still wants to play the hard man

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1498026834402942983?s=21
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Adz LFC

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #924 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
:champ
JFT97

Offline 12C

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #925 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
https://twitter.com/caoimhesport/status/1498052000705126400?s=21

Milner making eye contact with someone in the Chelsea huddle. :lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Sorted!!

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #926 on: Today at 09:29:58 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:07:55 am
I thought some of Tuchel's touchline dramatics were hilarious. Getting on his knees and giving the Wembley turf a good spanking was funny, but him running off to celebrate a goal and then having to suddenly cut it short was a classic - like he was trying to pretend to 90,000 people that nothing happended.

At one point, I think it may have been Lukaku's disallowed goal when he ran off in front of our bench and you can momentarily see Peter Krawietz shushing him away back to his dugout as you'd do a housefly!
We'll visit the Folies Bergeres,
They like to see the Scousers there,
The women are lovely with skin like a peach,
But no one can move it like Kenny Dalglish.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #927 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
oh sweet, sweet irony.

Russia this is what your money went on.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Sangria

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #928 on: Today at 09:34:51 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:48 am
oh sweet, sweet irony.

Russia this is what your money went on.

Surface to Air Missile defences?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online El Lobo

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #929 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:12:58 am
Really feel for Joe. Im sure he and Curtis will be first names on the team sheet against Norwich along with some of those on the bench or didnt play the full game yesterday.

He's been ever so unlucky last and this season, for different reasons. Last season he'd have been ever-present with Virgs injury. And now he's fit again you'd almost put money on Joel breaking down at some point before now, and here we are! And additionally we've (rightly) added another quality young CB who has really grabbed his chances when he's played. Being a 4th choice CB and none of the others getting injured is pretty thankless but I still think he'll have a big part this season.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online fowlermagic

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #930 on: Today at 09:42:11 am »
A nice distraction from the craziness going on in the world. We just are so lucky to be able to enjoy a cup win as they are very rare and hopefully we can have one or two more of those moments this season.

YNWA Ukraine.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Online NarutoReds

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #931 on: Today at 09:49:26 am »
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online nil three four nil

Kepa Mindgames
« Reply #932 on: Today at 09:49:35 am »
If I was Ref, a keeper who is not on the line when the penalty taker is ready gets a yellow card. It's not the keeper who decides when a penalty is taken, it's me (the ref) and the taker who decide.

I was really impressed with our lads not getting caught into all the mindgames of that keeper. I shat my pants on every shot we had to take, and I was 1000 miles away. How they could keep so cool... propably well prepared by our coaching staff, also psychological.
Also, I agree that the camera perspective makes it look much more difficult for the striker. The goal seems so much smaller, and the keeper so much bigger, this is really making rhe whole shootout a more intense experience. That's from a German who is supposed not to fear penalties...
Online nil three four nil

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:52:08 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:49:26 am
Beautiful Wembley standoff! No one blinking, no one making a false move. If it wasn't for Elliot, they still could stand there waiting for the other one to blink, or headnut, first.
Online cheesemason

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #934 on: Today at 09:52:48 am »
Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:49:35 am
If I was Ref, a keeper who is not on the line when the penalty taker is ready gets a yellow card. It's not the keeper who decides when a penalty is taken, it's me (the ref) and the taker who decide.

I was really impressed with our lads not getting caught into all the mindgames of that keeper. I shat my pants on every shot we had to take, and I was 1000 miles away. How they could keep so cool... propably well prepared by our coaching staff, also psychological.
Also, I agree that the camera perspective makes it look much more difficult for the striker. The goal seems so much smaller, and the keeper so much bigger, this is really making rhe whole shootout a more intense experience. That's from a German who is supposed not to fear penalties...

That's what I was saying all the way through - book him and it stops. He had to tell him EVERY SINGLE TIME, which is ridiculous
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
Thanks for the good wishes and nice comments folks.

And I hope someone, somewhere can pass on to whoever made that Ukraine flag with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on it, that such a simple gesture really does make someone, somewhere feel, well, like they're not walking alone.

I was proud of it and my lady was moved.

Heartfelt thanks.

(Now to soak in every bit of the game I can find.)

edit: Perhaps the mods could change the thing under my name? I know it was just a joke from a few weeks ago, but now seems wrong. We're more like 'bombed in' to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:47 am by Barrow Shaun »
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kennys from heaven

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #936 on: Today at 10:01:38 am »
I had to go Club Wembley to watch it - apart from not having my scarf and all that (what utter bollocks that was) the atmosphere around me was superb and well worth it.

Stayed until they'd all done their interviews and soaked it in. What I loved was TAA waiting until Linda and JH has had their pictures with the trophy then taking it over to have a picture taken with his family that were there. Also afterwards watching him and Robbo sat away from everyone just looking into the crown and chatting. Such a group of men we have here. They loved every minute of it.

As for the game... it was not a boring 0-0 was it?!?! Can't believe that we never finished that off in normal time. We all called that Kepa would fuck up in some way and so it rang true. What an utter bellend trying those mind games with our lot. Felt the best peno of them all was Stan's as it showed the arrogant twat the utter comtempt he deserved. Awesome.

I've seen some comments in here about Jo-el's goal and yet I cannot recall any referee being asked to go to a screen for an offside decision ever? What the absolute FUCK was all that about? And I watched it on the train on the way back and I still cannot see where Virg is offside? He's nowhere near play and had absolutely nothing to do with the runup. Abysmal. I said at the time that the ref and the VAR lot had a bet on for it being 0-0 after normal time so no way was that going to be given.

Word for Lukaku here: Carthorse. My god, he's awful. Makes Benteke look like Pele. Anyway, Luis Diaz. We have one helluva player here. The man is indestructable and utterly relentless. What a buy.

Still buzzing even now. Was with my eldest lad and said to him walking to Wembley Park station that this was what it's all about. Anfield South is Red again and let's have many more.

Norwich Wednesday - let's see the momentum continue. Still plenty to improve on (second balls, sloppy passing) but overall, we're looking pretty good all said and done. 
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online welshred1976

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
« Reply #937 on: Today at 10:02:14 am »
Was the Matip sub tactical and any news on Thiago?
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers
