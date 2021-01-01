League Cup always has a special place in my heart as its the first (and still so far only) cup Ive seen us lift in person in 2012.Todays game though had a wonderful conclusion. After the injustice of our disallowed goal, the constant threat of a Chelsea goal, the relief of their goals being disallowed for offside, the thoughts of were losing this, the officials have decided already, the world class saves at both ends not a single goal in 120 mins.Up steps Tommy Turtle with his stroke of genius, taking off Eduard Mendy (who had put in the best goalkeeping performance at Wembley since Caomhin Kelleher in 2022) for the much maligned Kepa who was a penalty specialist. Chelsea score their pens, and celebrate by shushing the travelling Kop. The penalty specialist tries to outwit our players only to concede 11 penalties including a Panenka, a balls of steel pen from VVD and a lovely finish by our goalkeeper. Up steps the specialist, and twats his spot kick towards the top of the shard.First trophy for Thiago, Jota, Konate and co - with everything left to play for