CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:14:21 pm
Be fair. There's a lot of pages. ;D

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 10:10:32 pm
That felt titanic, a colossal battle played by a truly wonderful Liverpool team.
Hope we dont meet them in any other competitions this season. Theyve really pushed us recently.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Hope you stay safe man..good luck

Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 10:11:55 pm
He's just scared of it being saved and his muscle memory just collapses.
unlike the other 21 players before him?

LOL who gives a shit anyway, we won and that pen was fukking hilarious.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:27:22 pm
I'd go as far to say, Tuchel's Chelsea are a good side and infinitely less infuriating to play against (except Azpilicueta and, at times, Alonso) than any Chelsea side since pre-Mourinho.

Yes they are a good side and he is a good coach.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Best of luck to you and yours. Stay safe.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Stay safe mate.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:21:04 pm
Best of luck to you and yours. Stay safe.

Agreed. Take care and stay safe.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

hope you and the lady stay safe!! Best wishes.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Would have missed the penalty shoot out if my plane wasn't delayed. Thanks BA!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
When Divock leaves can I nominate Tmisikas as our new Cult hero ;D
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Get the fuck in. So glad for Jurgen and the team, and for reds around the world.

That was as good a 0-0 as I've seen in ages - just a great match with both teams having a proper go.

Hope Thiago is OK - those tears at the start were hard to watch and we really missed him at times. Our defence was outstanding and caught them offside constantly - Lukaku and Werner cost £150m and are both dogshit. On the rare occasions we were breached, Mount couldn't hit a barn door.

The shootout wasn't good for my heart but ended perfectly - a shit £75m keeper brought on to win it for Chelsea, who behaves like an utter bellend throughout, and then puts his penalty into a galaxy far, far away.

Up the reds  8)
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
That was a great match, really high quality football aside from the finishing.
Fabinho immense again
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:37:50 pm

What's next? Your tit or your willy's offside!?

To be fair, you can score with both.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Today at 10:44:30 pm
To be fair, you can score with both.

Boasting.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
How good was Milner?

He ran the midfield for us after Hendo was taken off. Disrupted their rhythms and kept our midfield running like a well oiled machine.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Always nice to increase the numbers to the Champions Wall.

Fingers crossed they leave it to the end of the season just in case a few others increase. 8)


What a team, what a manager.  :wellin


fc
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Big fucking hug mate..we all love Reds wining but you situation is bigger YNWA
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
We really swarmed Kante. He couldnt really get into the game thanks to our midfield.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Ha ha. Lindas post on Insta is boss.

Tick Tick Boom!!!!

Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
League Cup always has a special place in my heart as its the first (and still so far only) cup Ive seen us lift in person in 2012.

Todays game though had a wonderful conclusion. After the injustice of our disallowed goal, the constant threat of a Chelsea goal, the relief of their goals being disallowed for offside, the thoughts of were losing this, the officials have decided already, the world class saves at both ends not a single goal in 120 mins.

 Up steps Tommy Turtle with his stroke of genius, taking off Eduard Mendy (who had put in the best goalkeeping performance at Wembley since Caomhin Kelleher in 2022) for the much maligned Kepa who was a penalty specialist. Chelsea score their pens, and celebrate by shushing the travelling Kop. The penalty specialist tries to outwit our players only to concede 11 penalties including a Panenka, a balls of steel pen from VVD and a lovely finish by our goalkeeper. Up steps the specialist, and twats his spot kick towards the top of the shard.

First trophy for Thiago, Jota, Konate and co - with everything left to play for  :champ :champ :champ :champ
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Thoughts are with you mate.
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:01:10 pm
I'm stuck in Ukraine. It was a nice diversion, this game. But you've all no idea, I have a beautiful and innocent Ukranian lady here and our beautiful cat and we're a bit lost and freaked out right now.

Never cared less about Liverpool in a final since my first snippet of coverage in 1978. (Forest, ripped off by a dodgy penalty)

But fucking delighted.

Ah mate, I wish you werent going through this shit.  I hope today gave you some small escape. Keep posting on here so we know youre okay!
Re: CC: Chelsea 0:vs 0Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:42:49 pm
Kepa image
Damn that is hilarious!!! It would have been a great rugby conversion to be fair.
