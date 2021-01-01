League Cup always has a special place in my heart as its the first (and still so far only) cup Ive seen us lift in person in 2012.
Todays game though had a wonderful conclusion. After the injustice of our disallowed goal, the constant threat of a Chelsea goal, the relief of their goals being disallowed for offside, the thoughts of were losing this, the officials have decided already, the world class saves at both ends
not a single goal in 120 mins.
Up steps Tommy Turtle with his stroke of genius, taking off Eduard Mendy (who had put in the best goalkeeping performance at Wembley since Caomhin Kelleher in 2022) for the much maligned Kepa who was a penalty specialist. Chelsea score their pens, and celebrate by shushing the travelling Kop. The penalty specialist tries to outwit our players only to concede 11 penalties including a Panenka, a balls of steel pen from VVD and a lovely finish by our goalkeeper. Up steps the specialist, and twats his spot kick towards the top of the shard.
First trophy for Thiago, Jota, Konate and co - with everything left to play for