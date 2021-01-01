« previous next »
Author Topic: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool  (Read 3286 times)

Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:20:40 pm »
92 We get another corner after some good work from Jota. Three times it goes in three times the ball is cleared. We just can't get this in the n et.
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm »
Think Reece-James got one in the 'nads there...ouch
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm »
94 It is our entire team against the Chelsea defence at the moment.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:21:41 pm »
Fucking hell.
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm »
Now Kelleher saves a point blank one - what a game by the keepers
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:23:12 pm »
95 Nothing really happening, the players taking a break from the mad pace of the game. Then Chelsea break and Kelleher makes a great save.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:23:12 pm
95 Nothing really happening, the players taking a break from the mad pace of the game.
nothing happening Jill?

Ive had to call paramedics!
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:24:23 pm »
96 Extra time.
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:49 pm
nothing happening Jill?

Ive had to call paramedics!
You're not alone in that!!!
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:24:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:49 pm
nothing happening Jill?

Ive had to call paramedics!

Talk about clicking at the wrong time!  ;D
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
If Chelsea had Kepa in goal we'd be lifting that Cup about now.
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:25:38 pm
If Chelsea had Kepa in goal we'd be lifting that Cup about now.

I hope I'm wrong, but I can't see us scoring. Mendy is just amazing at the moment.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:29:18 pm »
90 Konate replaces Matip.  Injury or to fight Lukkaku?

Could well be the later.
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:28:16 pm
I hope I'm wrong, but I can't see us scoring. Mendy is just amazing at the moment.
Nah, we will score against him.


I predict Salah - Salah still owes him for the Afcon
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Diaz is running on fumes
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
93 Dias flies down the left, but the pass is just ahead of him looks dead on his feet to be honest.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:32:45 pm »
4 Werner tries a chip, but its over. Its given offside for Lukkau earlier  not sure he was.
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm »
Chelsea with the upper hand following the same pattern as the beginning of the other two halves.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
96 Werner cuts acids the area, plays it to Kante on the right of the area who fires over


Origi is coming on for Dias.


Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
Watch out Origi is coming on.  ;D
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:35:30 pm »
It's Divock time - Diaz played superbly but his legs have gone
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:36:34 pm »
97 Lukkaku is in behind, he checks back, beats Konate and scores.


Hes given offside, Im not sure he was

He was by a tiny margin.

Kante booked.  No idea why
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
:lmao

Yet another goal chalked off - this time for Chelsea by a hair

Cheers Lukaku
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:37:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:34 pm
97 Lukkaku is in behind, he checks back, beats Konate and scores.


Hes given offside, Im not sure he was

He was by a tiny margin.

Kante booked.  No idea why
Fouled Robbo
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
99 free kick out wide for the reds, played into the area VVD wins it but they win the second ball
Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:38:53 pm »
I have to say Konate has done well since coming on an extra pair legs at the moment.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm »
102 free kick on halfway as Konate  wrestles Lukkaku  I will take that all day Lomb, 
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:41:39 pm »
103 all Chelsea here, but theyre not doing much with the possession right now.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:44:02 pm »
105 cross from their left but its over Werners head 6 yards  out.

TAA and Havertz booked for a bit of silliness in the corner.

Online jillc

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:45:29 pm »
Chelsea have a load of horrible arses playing for them.  ::)
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm »
Out... on.....their....feet...

Handbags - Elliot feisty

Rudiger asshole - doesn't know how to calm down after Milner tells him to calm the fuck down
Online Rush 82

Re: CC: Chelsea vs Liverpool
« Reply #151 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
Fuck me - 15 more minutes of torture
