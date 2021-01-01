95 Nothing really happening, the players taking a break from the mad pace of the game.
nothing happening Jill?Ive had to call paramedics!
If Chelsea had Kepa in goal we'd be lifting that Cup about now.
I hope I'm wrong, but I can't see us scoring. Mendy is just amazing at the moment.
97 Lukkaku is in behind, he checks back, beats Konate and scores.Hes given offside, Im not sure he was
He was by a tiny margin.Kante booked. No idea why
