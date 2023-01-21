https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/redbird-liverpool-fsg-investment-breaking-20298651



The ECHO understands a portion of the new investment will be additional capital for FSG to reduce debts incurred over the past 12 months during a time when Liverpool have been without any match-day revenue.



Liverpool have endured an estimated loss off around £120m over the last year and that figure will only increase while supporters are unable to attend games inside the 54,000 Anfield.



In that time, the club's owners chose to carry these spiralling costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool itself, but the additional support from RedBird will be viewed as a major coup for the Americans.







An FSG statement read: "Over the years, Fenway Sports Group has been able to attract a dedicated group of executives and partnerships seeking to compete for titles in the most challenging and rewarding landscapes. Our strategic partnership with Gerry and the entire team at RedBird will enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities in a more accelerated way but with the same selectiveness that has served us so well. We are also pleased to welcome to our ownership group LeBron, Maverick and Paul, with whom we have enjoyed a successful collaboration for well over a decade. Their addition is an important milestone for FSG and expands and deepens a longtime friendship and relationship that began in 2010. To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us. The growth of FSG as an organization allows us to further strengthen our resources and commitment to the communities we serve, and we look forward to having these talented new partners join us in the next chapter of FSG's evolution."