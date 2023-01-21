I mean, one of their shareholders spend a billion on a club in Italy so who knows whether they'd be willing to spend more for a PL club (if they weren't already here) - not really following that argument on your point that most loaded people/businesses wouldn't concern themselves with the books.
I think the arguement is that were an oil state or similar be looking the purchase the club then their focus is not so much going to be on how much bank debt there is or anything like that but rather it will be on the intangibles such as fan numbers, global profile etc
The clubs total assets are "only" £200m on a £3-4bn valuation so, unless the team doing the due diligence detect a significant underlying issue that has been hidden, the book value is of less concern.
Conversely, I think if we are talking about a Redbird situation where they are buying a non controlling percentage (yes that was in FSG, not the club but it will be a similar approach) then they will be much more concerned about the health of the business as they have little/no power to change the direction of travel and also want to guarantee a return so don't want to be waiting around for Banks and so on to take the club's money first