Author Topic: LFC financial results  (Read 25688 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 05:15:47 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
My guess would be that once the ARE is paid for they will start trying to recover the remaining loan balance.

They could opt to forgive the loan (although this comes at a "cost" in that it would be recognised as "income" and be taxed as such) but I doubt that happens.

Al is correct that they have made the business decision to assist the club through COVID and while the new stand and training ground are constructed - I disagree to an extent about "FSG ultimately own(ing it)" but that is a technicality in that the club owns it and FSG get the future benefits on sale of their shares that increased investment in infrastructure provides but this is very much splitting hairs

4pool - kind of but the money initially injected has long since been spent. More a case of not reducing our current cash reserves further so that they can be used for day to day expenditure but the gist of your point stands


I am not sure about assisting us through COVID. They leaked to the Echo from a senior source at the club that money had been borrowed at FSG level to help the club through COVID. That wasn't true. They drew down almost all of the Revolver and used that to meet day-to-day expenditures.

Indeed during the first COVID-affected season, the Club repaid £7.9m of the inter-company loan as well as making significant investment towards the training ground.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:15:47 pm
I am not sure about assisting us through COVID. They leaked to the Echo from a senior source at the club that money had been borrowed at FSG level to help the club through COVID. That wasn't true. They drew down almost all of the Revolver and used that to meet day-to-day expenditures.

Indeed during the first COVID-affected season, the Club repaid £7.9m of the inter-company loan as well as making significant investment towards the training ground.

What I mean is that they may have chosen to discontinue repayments to allow otherwise contracted payments to be made due to reduced cash as a result of COVID. So it wasn't directly to help but more to not make anything worse

Also it would be fair to assume that the reduction of £7.9m happened before COVID really took hold and that they would have looked to take the remaining portion later in the season had COVID not happened
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm »
What are shareholders funds? Theyre around £200m

What does that mean?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,559
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:15:47 pm
I am not sure about assisting us through COVID. They leaked to the Echo from a senior source at the club that money had been borrowed at FSG level to help the club through COVID. That wasn't true. They drew down almost all of the Revolver and used that to meet day-to-day expenditures.


What leak Al?

I posted the article before from The Echo and there was no senior source leak. Just a piece of speculation by the author.

I'm sure you have the article saved, so should be easy to produce it.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
What are shareholders funds? Theyre around £200m

What does that mean?

That will be the capital and reserves - this is made up of the value (as per Companies House) of share capital i.e. total shares x issue value; the value of any premium paid on them (so if a share = £1 but is bought for £2 then the extra £1 goes to share premium); Retained loss + Accumulated OCI - total of all profits/losses since the dawn of time; Capital contribution reserve - this looks to have been an initial "investment" by the owners in 2011 representing money injected into the club for equity rather than as a loan. The last time it moved was in 2019 and the amount is close to the reduction in the I/C so could have been a transfer from one to the other.

Overall this represents the funds from which dividends could be taken and is essentially the "break up" value of the club whereby if the club ceased to operate tomorrow and everything was sold/repaid at book value the owners would walk away with this amount
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 05:58:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:47:15 pm
What leak Al?

I posted the article before from The Echo and there was no senior source leak. Just a piece of speculation by the author.

I'm sure you have the article saved, so should be easy to produce it.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/redbird-liverpool-fsg-investment-breaking-20298651

The ECHO understands a portion of the new investment will be additional capital for FSG to reduce debts incurred over the past 12 months during a time when Liverpool have been without any match-day revenue.

Liverpool have endured an estimated loss off around £120m over the last year and that figure will only increase while supporters are unable to attend games inside the 54,000 Anfield.

In that time, the club's owners chose to carry these spiralling costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool itself, but the additional support from RedBird will be viewed as a major coup for the Americans.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,559
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:58:24 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/redbird-liverpool-fsg-investment-breaking-20298651

The ECHO understands a portion of the new investment will be additional capital for FSG to reduce debts incurred over the past 12 months during a time when Liverpool have been without any match-day revenue.

Liverpool have endured an estimated loss off around £120m over the last year and that figure will only increase while supporters are unable to attend games inside the 54,000 Anfield.

In that time, the club's owners chose to carry these spiralling costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool itself, but the additional support from RedBird will be viewed as a major coup for the Americans.



The Echo understands has nothing to do with "senior" sources.

What is in that article is the actual information from FSG about Redbird and not one piece of information relating to any of the Redbird money going to LFC.


An FSG statement read: "Over the years, Fenway Sports Group has been able to attract a dedicated group of executives and partnerships seeking to compete for titles in the most challenging and rewarding landscapes.

"Our strategic partnership with Gerry and the entire team at RedBird will enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities in a more accelerated way but with the same selectiveness that has served us so well.

We are also pleased to welcome to our ownership group LeBron, Maverick and Paul, with whom we have enjoyed a successful collaboration for well over a decade.

"Their addition is an important milestone for FSG and expands and deepens a longtime friendship and relationship that began in 2010."

To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us.

"The growth of FSG as an organization allows us to further strengthen our resources and commitment to the communities we serve, and we look forward to having these talented new partners join us in the next chapter of FSGs evolution.

It is all spelled out there that Redbirds money strengthens FSG.

The Echo spun things into where money "may" go to help LFC. Not one piece of direct information from a club source. Then or since.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm »
If that investment meant that FSG no longer asked for payments on the main stand, then ot might well be true nes pas?
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm
If that investment meant that FSG no longer asked for payments on the main stand, then ot might well be true nes pas?

I wonder though, if that was the case, whether they would have already transferred the balance to the Capital Reserve as they had done in the past?

We don't have the information to confirm either way but if that was their plan then I'd have thought it would have happened already.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm
I wonder though, if that was the case, whether they would have already transferred the balance to the Capital Reserve as they had done in the past?

We don't have the information to confirm either way but if that was their plan then I'd have thought it would have happened already.
Yeah, well, thats beyond my knowledge of accountancy to be honest ;D

What you said
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:57:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm
If that investment meant that FSG no longer asked for payments on the main stand, then ot might well be true nes pas?

They couldn't ask for payments because the club was knee-deep in paying for the training ground and ARE. Even during the first COVID-affected season we paid £7.9m of the Main Stand loan whilst paying for the training ground.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:57:54 pm
They couldn't ask for payments because the club was knee-deep in paying for the training ground and ARE. Even during the first COVID-affected season we paid £7.9m of the Main Stand loan whilst paying for the training ground.

It is something I hadn't considered on my first read through (and this is not to be taken as certain by any stretch) but the movement in Capital Reserve is around £6-7m and so it would make sense that this is part of the reduction.

You are right about the likely reason they haven't taken further payments on it but my instinct is that the two movements are connected.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:00:44 pm
It is something I hadn't considered on my first read through (and this is not to be taken as certain by any stretch) but the movement in Capital Reserve is around £6-7m and so it would make sense that this is part of the reduction.

You are right about the likely reason they haven't taken further payments on it but my instinct is that the two movements are connected.

I think the biggest issue is looking at LFC's accounts in isolation.

What we should look at is FSG looking to sell off 11% of FSG to RedBird previously and now looking to sell a chunk of the club to a prospective investor.

My guess is that the management board of FSG are making LFC as attractive to investors as possible
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
I think the biggest issue is looking at LFC's accounts in isolation.

What we should look at is FSG looking to sell off 11% of FSG to RedBird previously and now looking to sell a chunk of the club to a prospective investor.

My guess is that the management board of FSG are making LFC as attractive to investors as possible

Rarely a wiser word spoken - they won't be manipulating the figures as such but likely making decisions that will improve the balance sheet.

Agreed that the accounts can't be looked at without considering the wider environment (although for the sake of giving it a quick overview it is easier to take at face value)
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,102
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm »
If FSG is only going to use investor's money to redress shortcomings in the balance book rather than invest in the club, they had better be prepared for all hell to break loose in the summer. The club needs players and Jurgen didn't sign a contract extension to watch the club stagnate.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,481
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
My guess would be that once the ARE is paid for they will start trying to recover the remaining loan balance.

They could opt to forgive the loan (although this comes at a "cost" in that it would be recognised as "income" and be taxed as such) but I doubt that happens.
That seems like a sensible bet. relieved to see that my reading of the situation wasn't outlandish, to someone who actually understands the details
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm
If FSG is only going to use investor's money to redress shortcomings in the balance book rather than invest in the club, they had better be prepared for all hell to break loose in the summer. The club needs players and Jurgen didn't sign a contract extension to watch the club stagnate.

FSG has bought two institutions in the Red Sox and LFC.

The two clubs that don't need to be successful to generate profits. 

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Rarely a wiser word spoken - they won't be manipulating the figures as such but likely making decisions that will improve the balance sheet.

Also worth taking into account that potential buyers won't just be looking at the bottom line when making their decisions too. There is a wider picture (club and beyond) they'd look at.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm
Also worth taking into account that potential buyers won't just be looking at the bottom line when making their decisions too. There is a wider picture (club and beyond) they'd look at.

Very true - but the first point of call will be to do a review of the balance sheet (and the accounts as a whole) to identify high risk balances/areas before progressing the DD work any further.

You are right that then the less tangible elements, and the forecasting, come into play
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
Very true - but the first point of call will be to do a review of the balance sheet (and the accounts as a whole) to identify high risk balances/areas before progressing the DD work any further.

You are right that then the less tangible elements, and the forecasting, come into play

Also depends who is buying, cos certain parties will be very much less worried by perfect books - arguably most of those who are willing to splash $5bn on a club :D
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,481
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Also depends who is buying, cos certain parties will be very much less worried by perfect books - arguably most of those who are willing to splash $5bn on a club :D
Probably some (see Abu Dhabi/Saudi sportswash types), but most of these people exist to make money. Just look at FSG - worth more than $10bn (and its owners cumulative wealth absolutely vast beyond that) and yet they still wanted to make a fair few million in interest from LFC for what they loaned.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm
Probably some (see Abu Dhabi/Saudi sportswash types), but most of these people exist to make money. Just look at FSG - worth more than $10bn (and its owners cumulative wealth absolutely vast beyond that) and yet they still wanted to make a fair few million in interest from LFC for what they loaned.

But they'd not even be thinking of buying a PL club for $4-5bn, obviously. Which was my point.
Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:01:52 pm
Basically we owe out more in the next 12 months than we are owed (£327m creditors vs £172m debtors).

When you get commercial loans there are normally covenants in place around the level of current debt and total debt you can have on your balance sheet. This would then mean that, if we are in a worse position than banks are happy about that we would struggle to get further finance/affordable finance.

Noted though that £71m of the creditors is the amounts due to FSG and so it isn't "real" debt - actual net amounts payable within 12m (so up to May 23) are more like £85m before anything committed to/for post year end
Thanks
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,481
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #463 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm
But they'd not even be thinking of buying a PL club for $4-5bn, obviously. Which was my point.
I mean, one of their shareholders spend a billion on a club in Italy so who knows whether they'd be willing to spend more for a PL club (if they weren't already here) - not really following that argument on your point that most loaded people/businesses wouldn't concern themselves with the books.
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:28:43 am »
Thanks Ian (burns) for the figures and Ian (Ayre) for the clarification debates. Learnt a lot.

Is redbyrdz already in the PL?
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
  • YNWA
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:31:10 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:01 am
I mean, one of their shareholders spend a billion on a club in Italy so who knows whether they'd be willing to spend more for a PL club (if they weren't already here) - not really following that argument on your point that most loaded people/businesses wouldn't concern themselves with the books.

OK
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #466 on: Today at 05:13:49 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:01 am
I mean, one of their shareholders spend a billion on a club in Italy so who knows whether they'd be willing to spend more for a PL club (if they weren't already here) - not really following that argument on your point that most loaded people/businesses wouldn't concern themselves with the books.

I think the arguement is that were an oil state or similar be looking the purchase the club then their focus is not so much going to be on how much bank debt there is or anything like that but rather it will be on the intangibles such as fan numbers, global profile etc

The clubs total assets are "only" £200m on a £3-4bn valuation so, unless the team doing the due diligence detect a significant underlying issue that has been hidden, the book value is of less concern.

Conversely, I think if we are talking about a Redbird situation where they are buying a non controlling percentage (yes that was in FSG, not the club but it will be a similar approach) then they will be much more concerned about the health of the business as they have little/no power to change the direction of travel and also want to guarantee a return so don't want to be waiting around for Banks and so on to take the club's money first
