This is just a very, very basic skim of the numbers and by no means something to be relied on too much as these are first impressions rather than researched opinions.1) We have a substantial net current liability position - could be possible that the covenants on loans available to us are suitably strict that, until we reduce it/turn it into a net current asset position we can't get the finance at a rate the owners are happy with?2) Cash in the business has dropped about £136m over the last two years - from £149.3m to £13.5m. There is clearly no question, therefore, that the club is spending the money it has (remember people, cash not profits). No repayment of the I/C loan for a number of years now so that isn't impacting us (effectively FSG have paid for half the main stand and we paid the other half, assuming they don't recommence the repayments) but we are spending on infrastructure (£34m over the last two years on Tangible FA) or one Diaz which shall now be the currency in which we work.3) Over that period we have only recouped about £67m (just under 2 Diaz's) in sales whilst spending £187m in the same length of time - sell to buy? Arguments can be made for having sold more previously and whether we bought/sold well but the numbers don't lie - net spend of £120m over 2 years feels fair to me4) Repaid 110m in bank loans in this two year period - could this money have been used for other purposes? Quite possible that we are choosing to pay down debt now with a view to getting the balance sheet in check to utilise a greater finance option for this summer's purchases? Probably unlikely but if it is a revolving facility why not spend that money on 3 Diaz's rather then bring down debt?5) Interest is likely immaterial - seeing as how Deloitte's power league is all turnover based I will assume materiality is based on t/o too which would put it somewhere around 1.5% (roughly mid-point of accepted range for turnover based materiality) of £594m = £8.9m so can't see us having tried to be clever with loan repayments to reduce it6) Last year's figures were restated but that was literally just to show disposals above Op Prof rather than below7) The I/C loan is also now classed as payable on demand and interest free - it was previously interest bearing up to 2018 but no interest charged since 2019 where it was stated to not be interest bearing anymoreAfter May 2022 we have spent £50.9m (net) - see Note 26 in the accounts - there is also profit on sale of players after that point of £36m. I can't remember exactly when Mane went but that amount there matches up to reports. We spent a reported £40mish on Gakpo but then leaves £46m of player acquisitions unaccounted for. I think that must need rejigging a bit to cover Nunez (June 2022) as he is reported at £64m ish so maybe there are some add ons that haven't been capitalised for both.9) Carrying on from point 3 that brings our 3 year net spend to c. £170m which whilst not mind blowing is a lot more than implied by some10) We have £49m of Anny Road end committed to which lets assume is £25m this year and £24m next which will need to be funded11) £55m due in from sales, £93m due out so a fair whack but overall not a huge amount owed (and not clear when due - assuming over 2 years (so 3 year total period which seems reasonable to pay for a player) that means we have net £20m due in 2023 and same in 2024 which won't massively impact us I don't think12) I'm tired now and, weirdly, slightly turned on from doing this