« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC financial results  (Read 24420 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,786
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:47:30 am
Under FRS102 the loan relationships due greater than one year need discounting (effectively a "paper" interest charge) or actual interest being applied so it might just have been a paper adjustment but there could have been a reduction in interest charged on that basis

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:01:13 am »
When you've been up since 6 trying to get some accounts finalised that are prepared under IFRS a little return to the joys of FRS102 could be considered a party...
Logged

Offline BaZ87

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:23:30 am
Why would paying down the Main stand debt have increased the profit when the inter company loan is interest free.
Because it wasn't always interest free and wasn't in the 17/18 season - interest was charged at 2.4% that season. FSG borrowed the money and the club were charged the rate of interest that FSG incurred - this varied from around 1.2 to 2.4%. It's important to point out that although interest was charged, it doesn't mean that it was actually paid. In the 17/18 season the clubs total interest bill (this includes all bank debts as well as the FSG loan) was £6m however it only paid out £1.8m. From that you can reasonably assume that the club didn't physically pay any of the interest on the money from FSG however the interest did reduce the bottom line profit, even though it was unpaid.

The loan only became interest free from the 18/19 season.

So to answer your question, had the club paid off the FSG loan with the profit they had already spent, the club would have saved £x in interest (whether paid or otherwise) from a P&L point of view and the profit would have increased.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,786
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:01:13 am
When you've been up since 6 trying to get some accounts finalised that are prepared under IFRS a little return to the joys of FRS102 could be considered a party...

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,947
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:15:45 am »
Fucking get to the chase ianburns252 and tell us do we have £250m to spend or not?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,122
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 10:07:23 am
Because it wasn't always interest free and wasn't in the 17/18 season - interest was charged at 2.4% that season. FSG borrowed the money and the club were charged the rate of interest that FSG incurred - this varied from around 1.2 to 2.4%. It's important to point out that although interest was charged, it doesn't mean that it was actually paid. In the 17/18 season the clubs total interest bill (this includes all bank debts as well as the FSG loan) was £6m however it only paid out £1.8m. From that you can reasonably assume that the club didn't physically pay any of the interest on the money from FSG however the interest did reduce the bottom line profit, even though it was unpaid.

The loan only became interest free from the 18/19 season.

So to answer your question, had the club paid off the FSG loan with the profit they had already spent, the club would have saved £x in interest (whether paid or otherwise) from a P&L point of view and the profit would have increased.

Thanks for that.

I seem to remember though that FSG paid money into the club that offset the interest payments. Wouldn't that count as income and offset any effect on the bottom line.

Obviously that wouldn't count for FFP.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline BaZ87

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:23:04 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:19:14 am
Thanks for that.

I seem to remember though that FSG paid money into the club that offset the interest payments. Wouldn't that count as income and offset any effect on the bottom line.

Obviously that wouldn't count for FFP.
I have no recollection of that nor does it make any sense. And any money FSG put into the club, short of going into the club store and whacking £5m through the credit card machine, wouldn't be classed as income. Money would either go in as equity or further directors loans.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:45 am
Fucking get to the chase ianburns252 and tell us do we have £250m to spend or not?

If we all hold hards and just wish hard enough then...maybe
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,947
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:30:09 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:24:22 am
If we all hold hards and just wish hard enough then...maybe

Is that what accountants do when they all really want something?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,122
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 10:23:04 am
I have no recollection of that nor does it make any sense. And any money FSG put into the club, short of going into the club store and whacking £5m through the credit card machine, wouldn't be classed as income. Money would either go in as equity or further directors loans.

I seem to remember the sum was £1.3m and FSG paid it to the club to cover the interest payments.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:09 am
Is that what accountants do when they all really want something?

It isn't even as if n and r are near each other to blame fat fingers!!

We all just whip out our calculators and bash those keys

The serious answer to your earlier semi serious question is that the full accounts haven't been released on Companies House just yet (will check again today but takes up to 10 days from receipt for them to be published) and that might give us an idea of the overall health last year and then extrapolation can be done to where we might expect to be now

I think the answer is going to be that we could spend £250 for FFP but we would have to ensure it was heavily weighted towards installments and achievement based payment and that will be what stops us
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:50:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:34:26 am
I seem to remember the sum was £1.3m and FSG paid it to the club to cover the interest payments.

Can you remember which year this happened in? Would be interesting to have a read of the accounts to see what the mechanism was as it would be stupid to send £1.3m out and then receive it back in but there may be reasons behind it and I'd like to see if those are made clearer
Logged

Offline BaZ87

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:53:39 am »
Full accounts are now available. The point you make regarding heavily weighted future installments is a good one and is what many of our peers have done. IIRC Arsenal have a net transfer debt of approx £140m, Spurs around £230m and Utd around £250m. We've historically not gone down that route however.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #413 on: Today at 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: BaZ87 on Today at 10:53:39 am
Full accounts are now available. The point you make regarding heavily weighted future installments is a good one and is what many of our peers have done. IIRC Arsenal have a net transfer debt of approx £140m, Spurs around £230m and Utd around £250m. We've historically not gone down that route however.

Cheers for the heads up - when I checked yesterday could see they were received but hadn't yet been published.

Will take a look and see if I can get anything interesting out of them later.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:03 am

:lmao

Literally laughed out loud at that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:31:22 pm »
This is just a very, very basic skim of the numbers and by no means something to be relied on too much as these are first impressions rather than researched opinions.

1) We have a substantial net current liability position - could be possible that the covenants on loans available to us are suitably strict that, until we reduce it/turn it into a net current asset position we can't get the finance at a rate the owners are happy with?

2) Cash in the business has dropped about £136m over the last two years - from £149.3m to £13.5m. There is clearly no question, therefore, that the club is spending the money it has (remember people, cash not profits). No repayment of the I/C loan for a number of years now so that isn't impacting us (effectively FSG have paid for half the main stand and we paid the other half, assuming they don't recommence the repayments) but we are spending on infrastructure (£34m over the last two years on Tangible FA) or one Diaz which shall now be the currency in which we work.

3) Over that period we have only recouped about £67m (just under 2 Diaz's) in sales whilst spending £187m in the same length of time - sell to buy? Arguments can be made for having sold more previously and whether we bought/sold well but the numbers don't lie - net spend of £120m over 2 years feels fair to me

4) Repaid 110m in bank loans in this two year period - could this money have been used for other purposes? Quite possible that we are choosing to pay down debt now with a view to getting the balance sheet in check to utilise a greater finance option for this summer's purchases? Probably unlikely but if it is a revolving facility why not spend that money on 3 Diaz's rather then bring down debt?

5) Interest is likely immaterial - seeing as how Deloitte's power league is all turnover based I will assume materiality is based on t/o too which would put it somewhere around 1.5% (roughly mid-point of accepted range for turnover based materiality) of £594m = £8.9m so can't see us having tried to be clever with loan repayments to reduce it

6) Last year's figures were restated but that was literally just to show disposals above Op Prof rather than below

7) The I/C loan is also now classed as payable on demand and interest free - it was previously interest bearing up to 2018 but no interest charged since 2019 where it was stated to not be interest bearing anymore

8) After May 2022 we have spent £50.9m (net) - see Note 26 in the accounts - there is also profit on sale of players after that point of £36m. I can't remember exactly when Mane went but that amount there matches up to reports. We spent a reported £40mish on Gakpo but then leaves £46m of player acquisitions unaccounted for. I think that must need rejigging a bit to cover Nunez (June 2022) as he is reported at £64m ish so maybe there are some add ons that haven't been capitalised for both.

9) Carrying on from point 3 that brings our 3 year net spend to c. £170m which whilst not mind blowing is a lot more than implied by some

10) We have £49m of Anny Road end committed to which lets assume is £25m this year and £24m next which will need to be funded

11) £55m due in from sales, £93m due out so a fair whack but overall not a huge amount owed (and not clear when due - assuming over 2 years (so 3 year total period which seems reasonable to pay for a player) that means we have net £20m due in 2023 and same in 2024 which won't massively impact us I don't think

12) I'm tired now and, weirdly, slightly turned on from doing this
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:32 pm by ianburns252 »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,892
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Thanks Ian. I don't understand it. But I'm glad there are fellow fans that do .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm »
No worries mate - feel free to ask anything at all if you want clarification etc
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:50:20 pm
No worries mate - feel free to ask anything at all if you want clarification etc
Can you expand on point 1 please
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 12:56:27 pm
Can you expand on point 1 please

Basically we owe out more in the next 12 months than we are owed (£327m creditors vs £172m debtors).

When you get commercial loans there are normally covenants in place around the level of current debt and total debt you can have on your balance sheet. This would then mean that, if we are in a worse position than banks are happy about that we would struggle to get further finance/affordable finance.

Noted though that £71m of the creditors is the amounts due to FSG and so it isn't "real" debt - actual net amounts payable within 12m (so up to May 23) are more like £85m before anything committed to/for post year end
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,943
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:50:20 pm
No worries mate - feel free to ask anything at all if you want clarification etc

Just how excited are you per point 12. Asking for a friend.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:44:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:32:44 pm
Just how excited are you per point 12. Asking for a friend.

I wouldn't quite go full Cat from Red Dwarf where all 6 of my nipples are tingling but, I dunno, maybe a 4, 4.5...
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:55:46 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:44:13 pm
I wouldn't quite go full Cat from Red Dwarf where all 6 of my nipples are tingling but, I dunno, maybe a 4, 4.5...

Genuinely lol'd at that!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
So weve no cash because weve built a main stand, new training ground and Annie road end is that right?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:16:34 pm »
Not really as we haven't repaid anything on the Main Stand since 2018/19.

Considering over two years we have spend £120m net on players and cash has moved £136mish in the same period I think that is the bigger driver
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 