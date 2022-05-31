« previous next »
LFC financial results

Re: LFC financial results
Reply #360
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
If someone told me in the mid 80s that there would be pages where fans could passionately argue about revenue streams, finances, profits, losses, interest rates and loans then I'd have thought you were fucking bonkers :D
and geopolitics.  don't forget the geopolitics !

it's all so bloody tedious.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #361
Think the rise of social media (and the internet as a whole) has definitely made it more evident that people do speak about these things and almost concentrated it so it stands out more
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #362
Quote from: ianburns252
Think the rise of social media (and the internet as a whole) has definitely made it more evident that people do speak about these things and almost concentrated it so it stands out more
disagree.  without the internet spewing this stuff out 24/7, nobody would give much of a shit about it.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #363
Quote from: SamLad
disagree.  without the internet spewing this stuff out 24/7, nobody would give much of a shit about it.

Nah, not true. People have spoken about the ownership behind clubs for decades.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #364
Quote from: CraigDS
Nah, not true. People have spoken about the ownership behind clubs for decades.
disagree.  at this level of detail?

btw footie boards have been around for decades. 
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #365
Quote from: SamLad
disagree.  without the internet spewing this stuff out 24/7, nobody would give much of a shit about it.

To Al's point though there must have been people discussing it and caring about it when there were things like share issues to raise funds for the Centenary Stand - there will have always been this interest, but as with many things, people are more aware of it and so it has a wider reach.

I care about it more than most, probably, due to finding it interesting as a result of my job but, especially with the H&G era and coming so close to going out of business, there has always at the least been an undercurrent of interest
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #366
Quote from: Al 666
Would that be the 80's when fans owned shares in the club and money was raised for things like the Centenary stand by having a rights issue to existing shareholders ?

Yeah and I had mates that owned shares but they didn't tend to stand in pubs quoting interest rates or share deals or celebrate fluctuations in the shares market.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #367
Quote from: SamLad
disagree.  at this level of detail?

btw footie boards have been around for decades.

Yeah to this level. Although with the introduction of foreign / Govt owners (rather than local as most used to be) the types of discussions have obviously evolved.

It's just more visible now because you see the opinions of 1000's of fans rather than the handful you know in your local pub.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #368
Quote from: Hysterical Fool
Not you, Craigs real name is Ian

So Ian and Craig arguing is a massive redundancy?
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #369
No repayments to FSG for the loan that funded the Main Stand development so debt to them still stands at 71m. Debt to external parties has come down from 127m to 88m. And cash in the bank down from 32m to 13.4m. So net debt down to 145.6m from 167m.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #370
Well catching up since I last posted.

First off, apologize as I am not an accountant.

Second off, damn glad i'm not an accountant.

Resume normal services.  :P
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #371
Quote from: 4pool
Well catching up since I last posted.

First off, apologize as I am not an accountant.

Second off, damn glad i'm not an accountant.

Resume normal services.  :P

Are you called Ian though?
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #372
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks?
No repayments to FSG for the loan that funded the Main Stand development so debt to them still stands at 71m. Debt to external parties has come down from 127m to 88m. And cash in the bank down from 32m to 13.4m. So net debt down to 145.6m from 167m.

They aren't the most recent numbers, are they?  ???
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #373
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Yeah and I had mates that owned shares but they didn't tend to stand in pubs quoting interest rates or share deals or celebrate fluctuations in the shares market.

Spot on.

I owned a single share in the club in the 90s and into the new century (about £5k's worth back then) - I had to sell when Mr Moores did the deal with H&G *spits* :(

I never paid any mind to its value (until I was forced to sell) - I used to enjoy going to the AGMs though - very 'cottage industry', tea and buffet affairs back then. :)

(Steve Morgan (Redrow/Wolves) was the second largest shareholder back then IIRC - he regularly questioned Mr Moores' running of the club).


[EDIT] My name's not Ian. :)

Re: LFC financial results
Reply #374
Quote from: SamLad
and geopolitics.  don't forget the geopolitics !

it's all so bloody tedious.

You forgot predictable... most threads nowadays just contain circular, dull arguments and largely from the same users. Used to be great and sometimes really insightful and engaging on RAWK but it's effectively just the same as social media now, without the bots. Which is to say that its increasingly just a bunch of people shouting (typing) the same thing at each other repeatedly until bedtime.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #375
Quote from: Al 666
It is very much semantics though Craig.

Given there are no actual fixed-term infrastructure loans in the accounts. Then there are two likelihoods for me either infrastructure such as the AXA and ARE are being funded directly in real-time from club Revenues or the Club is using the revolver as a kind of overdraft to temporarily fund the infrastructure.

The Athletic who just happen to have been leaked a look at the accounts and a statement from the club previously stated that there was no inter-company loan for the training ground and Anfield Road expansion and that the club were funding them.

This was in the article about the potential Liberty Media investment.  Not sure what it means to be honest. 

Quote
However, FSG would look at either option if it was in the interests of raising investment for the club. In March 2021, the group, which also owns the famous Boston Red Sox franchise, of Major League Baseball, among other assets, announced the sale of 10 per cent of FSG to the private investment firm, RedBird.

The deal meant that other investors in Liverpool, including the fabled NBA basketball professional LeBron James, could take a stake in FSG. It also provided the funding for the second stage of Anfields long overdue development as overseen by FSG. The £60 million Anfield Road stand will open next season.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #376
Quote from: CraigDS
They aren't the most recent numbers, are they?  ???

Not the graphic from SwissRamble which only cover the accounts up to the end of the 20/21 season. But the figures I stated are from The Athletic article from yesterday covering the most recent set of accounts up to 31/05/22. 
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #377
Quote from: stewy17
You forgot predictable... most threads nowadays just contain circular, dull arguments and largely from the same users. Used to be great and sometimes really insightful and engaging on RAWK but it's effectively just the same as social media now, without the bots. Which is to say that its increasingly just a bunch of people shouting (typing) the same thing at each other repeatedly until bedtime.

Well of course they do - we are all called Ian and actually these are just multiple dummy accounts created for the sole purpose of arguing about this stuff to drive you all mad
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #378
Quote from: Suareznumber7
This was in the article about the potential Liberty Media investment.  Not sure what it means to be honest. 


I wouldn't read too much into that article since they couldn't even get the percentage right. FSG sold 11% to RedBird not the 10% they stated. They also couldn't get the cost of the ARE right either.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #379
Quote from: Draex
Are you called Ian though?

Iain.  :P
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #380
I am Spartacus !
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #381
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #382
Quote from: afc turkish
So Ian and Craig arguing is a massive redundancy?

Theyre different Ians. CraigDS is the current CEO of Nashville SC. Ianburns is an auditor by training.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #383
Quote from: Hysterical Fool
Theyre different Ians. CraigDS is the current CEO of Nashville SC. Ianburns is an auditor by training.

That does sound terribly anti climatic mate
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #384
Quote from: ianburns252
That does sound terribly anti climatic mate

An auditor by training, and a noir hero fighting crime by night...
