disagree. without the internet spewing this stuff out 24/7, nobody would give much of a shit about it.



To Al's point though there must have been people discussing it and caring about it when there were things like share issues to raise funds for the Centenary Stand - there will have always been this interest, but as with many things, people are more aware of it and so it has a wider reach.I care about it more than most, probably, due to finding it interesting as a result of my job but, especially with the H&G era and coming so close to going out of business, there has always at the least been an undercurrent of interest