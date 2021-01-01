Thanks for the clarification Ian - very much not my area, so it's good to be properly informed.



Seeing how LFC reported it in its own accounts, felt relatively assured that it was ok to talk in those same terms [especially as the context was correcting 4pools misconception that FSG had provided an interest free loan, to specifically avoid things like interest repayments on that loan/facility]



No worries mate - I have this part of the year highlighted in my calendar as I do enjoy reading and dissecting the club's accounts!The loan from FSG for the main stand is a funny one in that they did initially say it would be interest free. What I think has happened there is that, as it was due in more than one year they have had to take one of two options as part of the accounting treatment:1) discount the loan to its value at the repayment date (right ballache for the audit team to do)2) charge a market interest (which the level charged was) on the loan in order to not have to adjust itThere is option 3 of showing it due within more than one year but the audit team would have pulled that apart quite easily and they may not have wanted to do it that way either as it would reduce the club's Net Current Assets (or even put them in a liability position - would have to check back to see how healthy the BS was then) which might have impacted the ability to obtain other funding.The treatment was relatively new at the time (I believe) due to the change to FRS102 so the owners and advisors may not have been aware/fully versed when making the loan and only found out when the auditors came in and ruined everyone's day