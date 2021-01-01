« previous next »
LFC financial results

Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:33:00 am
But its all relative though, isnt it?  We have much higher revenues than Villa or West Ham, so can afford to pay higher wages.  While being able to spend as much, if not more than them, on transfer fees too

West Hams wage to revenue is quite low compared to other clubs (about 50%). They also got gifted a brand new stadium so infrastructure improvements are minimal.

I do think theres a proportional element to it that I agree with. However the nuances around each clubs finances and spend is different. Its why gross comparisons dont necessarily work or make sense on face value.

Additionally I think you need to look at finances over a number of years rather than 1 or 2. What happens in 1 year may not be reflective when comparing clubs. Even on the isolated example of West Hams transfer spend. Was that so high in 2022 because they know they are getting 100M in 2023 for Rice? Is it because they could supplement transfer spend with reduced wage costs? Have they taken out loans (like Arsenal and Spurs) to partly fund transfer spend? Or none of the above?

I think you are best looking at Liverpools finances in isolation rather than trying to compare against a snapshot of others. The big question if FSG shouldnt be about providing more money for transfer. It should really be about whether they should underwrite some/all of the infrastructure spend. That would be within ffp rules and in a self sustains model increase available resources to be spent elsewhere. Thats the pertinent question, not necessarily why have we spent less than clubs x, y and z.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 01:44:23 pm

What you are bizarely trying to argue is that owning a chunk of a parent company doesn't mean you own a chunk of the parent companies assets.

This isnt right
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
Before anyone starts making their summer sell list, go listen to the embargo part of the Palace prematch presser.

Jurgen says, if a player doesn't want to go, we can't sell. Then there isn't a spot available for a new player.

He points out we need players to leave before we can get a player in. That is not sell to buy, perse.

Thats the main downside when players wages keep rising until the point when they are paid much more to stay than they would get at a new club.

There are probably quite a few players who are happy to be on the fringes but are getting a very good wage.

These are the ones that we need to offload so that new players can be brought in on lower wages.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:35:54 pm
This isnt right

Don't get him started again. He's been told over and over again.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:58:42 am
No, but given you were correcting factually incorrect (the phrase you used) pieces of information from 4pool I thought it was wise to point out you, also, were factually incorrect with what you were correcting him with...

"And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end" is simply not true.
You'll have to read it back. And read the tweet I cited. And the club's documents.

Maybe you think I meant all of the debt was added this financial year they, which I didn't mean because yes that'd be factually incorrect it's over many years and it's fluctuated (including interest rates rising from 1.2% to to 2%).

And obviously the credit/loan serves other purposes too, for example previous accounts state much of the increase was related to the build of the new training ground facility in Kirkby. This year it's reportedly the Annie Rd end that's responsible for (as I cited Lynch saying)

If it's the use of "Bank Loan" that's bothering you, have a look at how the club itself refers to the debt [link below] - check out pg 34 (among others) of last years publication where they refer to the facility as "Secured bank loan" and state that it's £128mil
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/financial-information

Appreciate the attention to detail/scrutiny, which is important in matters like this, but unless you're saying LFC cooked the books it wouldn't be wise on this occasion to say mine and Lynch's messages are incorrect.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:18:07 pm
You'll have to read it back. And read the tweet I cited. And the club's documents.

Maybe you think I meant all of the debt was added this financial year they, which I didn't mean because yes that'd be factually incorrect it's over many years and it's fluctuated (including interest rates rising from 1.2% to to 2%).

And obviously the credit/loan serves other purposes too, for example previous accounts state much of the increase was related to the build of the new training ground facility in Kirkby. This year it's reportedly the Annie Rd end that's responsible for (as I cited Lynch saying)

If it's the use of "Bank Loan" that's bothering you, have a look at how the club itself refers to the debt [link below] - check out pg 34 (among others) of last years publication where they refer to the facility as "Secured bank loan" and state that it's £128mil
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/financial-information

Appreciate the attention to detail/scrutiny, which is important in matters like this, but unless you're saying LFC cooked the books it wouldn't be wise on this occasion to say mine and Lynch's messages are incorrect.

Christ, talk about doing some Al levels of flip flopping to try to avoid saying "you know what, I got that bit wrong". I genuinely don't remember you always being like this, but the last 12 months it seems every single post if anyone pulls you up on anything you resort to this sort of reply - it's weird.

Anyway, you know which bit you got wrong but we both know if I explained again you'd just find another way to flip flop, so I'll leave it.
Re: LFC financial results for year to 31st May 2021
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:46:31 pm
Don't get him started again. He's been told over and over again.

Page 78 of the FSG thread on 8 Nov 22

Can we just put it to bed.

You're both right. Red Bird does not legally own 11% of LFC.

Under English law, as a shareholder, they arguably have beneficial rights to 11% of all of FSG's holdings, which includes the proceeds of any sale of LFC. So they beneficially own 11% of LFC.

See, that works to resolve both your positions.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:57:50 am
no FSG thread right now, so ...

Liverpools owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking at major media companies as potential investors to take a minority stake in the club, Telegraph Sport understands.

The clubs US ownership group has announced this month that it is examining a partial sale which it is expected to use to fund the next stage in the clubs development in what is likely to be another crucial transfer window this summer. Last May, the US business analysts Forbes valued Liverpool at £3.6 billion and a sale of the stake would give FSG an idea of how the market currently values the club.

FSG declined to comment on potential investors or indeed the sector from which they might come, other than to say it was still in the process of evaluating the suitability of minority partner options. John W Henry, the principal owner at FSG, said last week that the club were talking with investors and that there would not be a full sale.

One such contender could be the US media giant Liberty Media, which owns Formula One as well as the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball. It was Libertys acquisition of Formula One, and assorted subsidiaries from private equity group CVC, finalised in January 2017 at an equity value of 4.4 billion (£3.6 million), that announced it as a global player in major sporting brands. It also owns the SiriusXM radio group in the US. Liberty Media declined to comment on interest in Liverpool or FSG.

Considering we're not going to get investors in who put money in whilst FSG are here this is the next best thing. As they can help the club grow commercially. I don't really see how this benefits us this summer unless there's an agreement that they will only invest if FSG agree to put some of it back into the club?
Re: LFC financial results
Is their shareholding not in the US entity (being FSG) though?

Regardless - even were Liverpool to be sold they would not automatically receive 11% of the sales proceeds, but rather the company in which they have shares would receive it and, subject to director/exec ratification, they would then have the rights to distributions from this.

Very much splitting hairs with this but only because were the club to be sold it is more likely to be to fund the purchase of a new entity and so Redbird would not necessarily receive anything on the sale.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is their shareholding not in the US entity (being FSG) though?

Regardless - even were Liverpool to be sold they would not automatically receive 11% of the sales proceeds, but rather the company in which they have shares would receive it and, subject to director/exec ratification, they would then have the rights to distributions from this.

Very much splitting hairs with this but only because were the club to be sold it is more likely to be to fund the purchase of a new entity and so Redbird would not necessarily receive anything on the sale.

I think it's a stake in the club not FSG this time. But FSG under normal circumstances don't have to give the club a penny of that investment. If they did it will because they know we're fucked without it or will be T&C of Liberty (or another investor) to do so.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:25:10 pm
Christ, talk about doing some Al levels of flip flopping to try to avoid saying "you know what, I got that bit wrong". I genuinely don't remember you always being like this, but the last 12 months it seems every single post if anyone pulls you up on anything you resort to this sort of reply - it's weird.

Anyway, you know which bit you got wrong but we both know if I explained again you'd just find another way to flip flop, so I'll leave it.
Nice ad hominen, can take that as tacit acceptance that you were mistaken.

Although little ironic that you can't just admit you got it wrong despite your moral grandstanding (and odd character analysis) - projecting onto me hasn't serve you well here.

Since you make a weird reference to me 'knowing what I got wrong', let me leave you with a simple visual from the club's accounts, since being provided with the source didn't seem to help you.

Last years accounts:
Pleasure talking to you Craig - glad you're nice and chilled after your holiday ;D
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:44:42 pm
I think it's a stake in the club not FSG this time. But FSG under normal circumstances don't have to give the club a penny of that investment. If they did it will because they know we're fucked without it or will be T&C of Liberty (or another investor) to do so.

Sorry yes - I was reply to Historical's point on Redbird rather than the current one.


Think it was the FSG thread where I posted the various mechanisms for direct investment - if it is a dilution of share capital rather than a sale of share cap then the club gets the money (assume 100 shares, issue 25 more, FSG own 80%, new owner 20%, club gets money) whereas a share cap sale (assume 100 shares, FSG sell 20, FSG own 80%, new owner 20%, FSG gets money) so would have to wait and see what they chose to do there
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:49:25 pm
Nice ad hominen, can take that as tacit acceptance that you were mistaken.

Although little ironic that you can't just admit you got it wrong despite your moral grandstanding (and odd character analysis) - projecting onto me hasn't serve you well here.

Since you make a weird reference to me 'knowing what I got wrong', let me leave you with a simple visual from the club's accounts, since being provided with the source didn't seem to help you.

Last years accounts:
Pleasure talking to you Craig - glad you're nice and chilled after your holiday ;D

It is a technicality whereby it is not a loan in the way one would normally think of it (get lump sum, repay over period) but rather a credit facility (which is a loan for legal purposes) on which they can drawdown or repay as and when but that only comes due on a certain date (2025 here) and so you pay interest on it but don't have monthly repayments.

Stat purposes (as Classcarra) says it is a loan and that is how it would be shown on the Bank Audit Letter rec'd by the auditors also
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is their shareholding not in the US entity (being FSG) though?

Regardless - even were Liverpool to be sold they would not automatically receive 11% of the sales proceeds, but rather the company in which they have shares would receive it and, subject to director/exec ratification, they would then have the rights to distributions from this.

Very much splitting hairs with this but only because were the club to be sold it is more likely to be to fund the purchase of a new entity and so Redbird would not necessarily receive anything on the sale.

Yes youre right of course. I missed that layer in decoding the dispute between Ian and Al at that time, which was repeated at pages 2 and 3 in this thread.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:44:42 pm
I think it's a stake in the club not FSG this time. But FSG under normal circumstances don't have to give the club a penny of that investment. If they did it will because they know we're fucked without it or will be T&C of Liberty (or another investor) to do so.

If it's Liberty Media, then it'd have to be an investment in LFC and not FSG as Liberty already own the Atlanta Braves.  So, investing in FSG would mean them also owning part of the Red Sox which would be against MLB rules. 
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:54:23 pm
It is a technicality whereby it is not a loan in the way one would normally think of it (get lump sum, repay over period) but rather a credit facility (which is a loan for legal purposes) on which they can drawdown or repay as and when but that only comes due on a certain date (2025 here) and so you pay interest on it but don't have monthly repayments.

Stat purposes (as Classcarra) says it is a loan and that is how it would be shown on the Bank Audit Letter rec'd by the auditors also
Thanks for the clarification Ian - very much not my area, so it's good to be properly informed.

Seeing how LFC reported it in its own accounts, felt relatively assured that it was ok to talk in those same terms [especially as the context was correcting 4pools misconception that FSG had provided an interest free loan, to specifically avoid things like interest repayments on that loan/facility]
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:57:03 pm
Yes youre right of course. I missed that layer in decoding the dispute between Ian and Al at that time, which was repeated at pages 2 and 3 in this thread.

Have I had this debate with Al already? Does ring a bell from this time last year to be fair!
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:58:19 pm
If it's Liberty Media, then it'd have to be an investment in LFC and not FSG as Liberty already own the Atlanta Braves.  So, investing in FSG would mean them also owning part of the Red Sox which would be against MLB rules.

Yeah. I think a fair deal would be them buying say 20% but wanting some of that invested back into the team. The selling point to FSG would be Liberty then increasing commercial side of the business. Everyone wins then. I still want FSG out to be honest,  but I think this is an okay compromise.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Have I had this debate with Al already? Does ring a bell from this time last year to be fair!

Not you, Craigs real name is Ian
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:00:49 pm
Yeah. I think a fair deal would be them buying say 20% but wanting some of that invested back into the team. The selling point to FSG would be Liberty then increasing commercial side of the business. Everyone wins then. I still want FSG out to be honest,  but I think this is an okay compromise.

FSG did say that they are looking for a strategic partner so if Liberty does invest and is able to help with increasing commercial deals then it definitely could be a win/win. 

Although, for those who are hoping for someone to inject money into the club, Liberty are very much like FSG when it comes to the Braves.  They let the team invest what it earns but they do not inject money into the team.  Similar to FSG, they try to increase the teams revenue's so that the team can spend more. 
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:59:15 pm
Thanks for the clarification Ian - very much not my area, so it's good to be properly informed.

Seeing how LFC reported it in its own accounts, felt relatively assured that it was ok to talk in those same terms [especially as the context was correcting 4pools misconception that FSG had provided an interest free loan, to specifically avoid things like interest repayments on that loan/facility]

No worries mate - I have this part of the year highlighted in my calendar as I do enjoy reading and dissecting the club's accounts!

The loan from FSG for the main stand is a funny one in that they did initially say it would be interest free. What I think has happened there is that, as it was due in more than one year they have had to take one of two options as part of the accounting treatment:

1) discount the loan to its value at the repayment date (right ballache for the audit team to do)
2) charge a market interest (which the level charged was) on the loan in order to not have to adjust it

There is option 3 of showing it due within more than one year but the audit team would have pulled that apart quite easily and they may not have wanted to do it that way either as it would reduce the club's Net Current Assets (or even put them in a liability position - would have to check back to see how healthy the BS was then) which might have impacted the ability to obtain other funding.

The treatment was relatively new at the time (I believe) due to the change to FRS102 so the owners and advisors may not have been aware/fully versed when making the loan and only found out when the auditors came in and ruined everyone's day
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:59:15 pm
Thanks for the clarification Ian - very much not my area, so it's good to be properly informed.

Seeing how LFC reported it in its own accounts, felt relatively assured that it was ok to talk in those same terms [especially as the context was correcting 4pools misconception that FSG had provided an interest free loan, to specifically avoid things like interest repayments on that loan/facility]

The term "loan" wasn't my issue.

My issue was the bolded bit "And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end"

They didn't. It's a revolving facility we've had for a long time (renewed every so many years) - this latest one renewed on 31st Jan 2020 (building work for the Anny Rd started end Sept 2021 for reference).
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:02:57 pm
Not you, Craigs real name is Ian

Ah, that isn't confusing at all!
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:06:07 pm
The term "loan" wasn't my issue.

My issue was the bolded bit "And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end"

They didn't. It's a revolving facility we've had for a long time (renewed every so many years) - this latest one renewed on 31st Jan 2020 (building work for the Anny Rd started end Sept 2021 for reference).

It would be right to say that they "renewed" the loan - again, this is a hair splitter but technically what they will have had to do is take a new loan and repay the old one but it is in reality a roll over from one facility to the next
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Ah, that isn't confusing at all!

Even more confusing is it's actually John.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Even more confusing is it's actually John.

Is that due to the old Celtic translation effect? I know the names are synonomous effectively (and you then have John going to Ivan as you move out East)
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:06:07 pm
The term "loan" wasn't my issue.

My issue was the bolded bit "And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end"

They didn't. It's a revolving facility we've had for a long time (renewed every so many years) - this latest one renewed on 31st Jan 2020 (building work for the Anny Rd started end Sept 2021 for reference).
Could have mentioned that in the reply before, instead of going off on one - the message you replied to kind of clarified that exact point (my lack of the word "currently", as Lynch had used in what I cited, apparently being the issue - my mistake not adding that for additional clarity).

Again though, I think from the context of the discussion (and my posts/the sources I'd cited) it was pretty clear, and it required being taken almost in bad faith to get to the point you got so aggravated.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:19:45 pm
Could have mentioned that in the reply before, instead of going off on one - the message you replied to kind of clarified that exact point (my lack of the word "currently", as Lynch had used in what I cited, apparently being the issue - my mistake not adding that for additional clarity).

I literally did, my first reply... "What hes referring to is the revolving credit facility. Its not a new bank loan."

 ???

Either way, glad you understand now.



Re: LFC financial results
Liverpool Grand Prix I'm so there for that.
Re: LFC financial results
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:24:02 pm
I literally did, my first reply... "What hes referring to is the revolving credit facility. Its not a new bank loan."

 ???
Haha, you've misunderstood - I wasn't talking about your first reply I said "the reply before".

I said that you quoted me making the clarification (without acknowledging it) in your post where you flew off the handle here:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351870.msg18753617#msg18753617

Glad you've moved passed the weird fascination with the semantics of my post now anyway - as it was to start with, the points made to 4pool were correct and I'm pleased to have you back on board
