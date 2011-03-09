Maddening. Liverpool make yet another record amount of turnover, £594m, making it the third richest club in the world, and generating a profit of £7.5m, and the first thing people start talking about are the wages. "Ooh, wages have gone up, we need to get them down". To what exactly? 40/60? 50/50? At what ratio are people happy to start spending at? Because currently Liverpool's ratio is 61%, which is one of the lowest in the division. In other words, Liverpool's peers are happy to absorb a higher wage-to-revenue ratio, without coming unstuck.



More to the point, the rise in wages is down to success, so it's not baked in to the system. With a number of players contracts up this summer, it will also fall in the next set of accounts, unbless playing staff change. People keep talking about wages as if they are some permanent number that can only ever be reduced using deflationary methods. Wages change all the time because contracts are short and players turnover is rapid.



You have to stop looking at these returns in isolation, like an accountant, or someone trying to balance a household budget. This is a business, and if you are so inflexible as to refuse to allow wages to fluctuate up and down, and are always pushing to bring them down, your business will end up losing value.



People have no problem with a significant chunk of revenue being spent on infrastructure, because they understand that it adds value and strengthens the club. But buying playing staff and keeping the club competitve is also designed to add value and strengthen the club, through onfield success. Liverpool are in danger of having a lovely, big stadium and a trim squad, with a marvellous wage-to-turnover ratio, the only problem being they are mid-table because their players are either old or bang average.



I also don't buy this "one in, one out" notion, I think that is Klopp putting a brave face on it and toeing the party line. The truth is, if Klopp left tomorrow, the new manager would not only get investment for new players, they would also be allowed drop key players and their wages would be accepted as a cost of transition. Yet, here we are, with the finest manager in the world for the club right now, and we as a fanbase are cheerfully accepting all the pressure being placed on him because we are amateur accounting it and going "ooh, they are right, those wages..."



Well, let's think about the next set of accounts, shall we? This season has been a disaster, so that will mean a hit to revenue. And the season after will likely have no CL football, so another hit to revenue. So wages-to-revenue will also need to keep coming down to match failure, right? What then? Are people going to keep accepting the need to flush wages as Liverpool inevitably sink down the table due to a lack of investment? The fact is, those higher wages are a result of success. There is plenty scope for investment in the squad if we accept that a] we don't need to make a profit in every set of accounts, b] wages can temporarily be increased during a transitional period for the team, c] debt is not a bad thing at a time when the club needs to revitalise it's senior squad.