Author Topic: LFC financial results  (Read 20635 times)

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:26:20 pm
I mean sure, but you're ignoring the countless other people at the club who earn a wage :D

Well thats what I said yes
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
Well thats what I said yes

That's about 700+ people though :D
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm
That's about 700+ people though :D

Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm
Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week

Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm
That logic only works if we pay success bonuses when they don't have success.
Winning without winning? Sounds like a club not too far away ;D
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 07:56:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Theres probably the thick end of £50m in there in respect of employers NICs too.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.

I believe Swiss Ramble has stated that it's pretty well accepted that at least 90% of the listed amount is for the first team players and coaches. Anecdotally this makes sense in that when jobs are posted for LFC such as data analyst or physio it's never for an amount exceeding much more than £100k per year.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm
Great set of results well done John. Almost top of the league, shame we cant match that on the pitch

Right, some fag packet accountancy here. Im going to ignore the likes of the furlough worthy tea lady, stewards, shop workers etc and focus on the big hitters because these lowly people are probably a drop in the ocean pay wise. So lets put the finger in the air and say we have 25 big hitters who equally share the 366m (wages plus bonus), which gives them all a weekly salary of 281k. Sounds quite high to me!

I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm
I believe Swiss Ramble has stated that it's pretty well accepted that at least 90% of the listed amount is for the first team players and coaches. Anecdotally this makes sense in that when jobs are posted for LFC such as data analyst or physio it's never for an amount exceeding much more than £100k per year.

You aren't posting the jobs for HoD though.

The jobs posted will be for staff that are further down in these departments. If a data analyst, doing more routine work is getting 100k per year, then what is the Head of Analytics getting? 500k per year? 1M a year?

Hard to know but I would be surprised if those HoD jobs at a big football club where getting 100k per year. The opportunity for them in football dictates the wages would be much more than that. Some of these types of jobs have skills that would be sort after in other industries also. People who are leaders in their field (and a specialist field in an industry awash with money) tend to earn more than 100k per year IMO.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm »
We do have a big opportunity to reduce the wage bill in the summer to try to balance it out a bit. Its one of the reasons I think we should be letting the likes of Bobby and Milner go. Any opportunity to let players go who are on decent to top wages and are not first choice should be taken.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).

Yeah, seem about right to me on your bigger fag packet
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm »
Before anyone starts making their summer sell list, go listen to the embargo part of the Palace prematch presser.

Jurgen says, if a player doesn't want to go, we can't sell. Then there isn't a spot available for a new player.

He points out we need players to leave before we can get a player in. That is not sell to buy, perse.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
Before anyone starts making their summer sell list, go listen to the embargo part of the Palace prematch presser.

Jurgen says, if a player doesn't want to go, we can't sell. Then there isn't a spot available for a new player.

He points out we need players to leave before we can get a player in. That is not sell to buy, perse.

Good job then that we have a lot of players who can leave on a free. At least 5 in the first team squad.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer

Is it not disingenuous for them to say we maintain ,our position ..with significant investment  I dont know too much of the figures but from what I understand they actually dont invest in the club as such.. they have offered loans that are paid back , maybe interest free or what ever.
Why would they say this when they are practicing a sustainable self sufficient club  or am I missing something ? 
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:56:18 am »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm
The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer

Is it not disingenuous for them to say we maintain ,our position ..with significant investment  I dont know too much of the figures but from what I understand they actually dont invest in the club as such.. they have offered loans that are paid back , maybe interest free or what ever.
Why would they say this when they are practicing a sustainable self sufficient club  or am I missing something ? 


Look at it this way.

Would you have preferred the New Main stand, redevelopment of Kirkby training facilities, and the new Anny Road End have been paid for by using the clubs money? How much less would Jurgen have got to spend?

By using interest free loans from FSG, they were able to increase the Main Stand capacity, soon to be ARE capacity, and get Jurgen what he wanted with a world class training facility where the youth and senior teams can train. This also meant the "transfer kitty" wasn't as severely impacted. ( I believe someone posted the most they've been paid back per year is £14M. But during covid, they didn't take any out. I'm sure someone will correct me if i'm wrong or off by £1M..lol)

The other option would have been to load outside debt on the club with interest by getting loans for that work. Which costs the club even more money annually to pay back and effects the transfer kitty that much more. So FSG did the prudent thing and loaned the club money.



Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:21:04 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:18 am
Look at it this way.

Would you have preferred the New Main stand, redevelopment of Kirkby training facilities, and the new Anny Road End have been paid for by using the clubs money? How much less would Jurgen have got to spend?
They have been? The club pays back loans, they aren't gifts.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:18 am
By using interest free loans from FSG, they were able to increase the Main Stand capacity, soon to be ARE capacity, and get Jurgen what he wanted with a world class training facility where the youth and senior teams can train.
Unfortunately this misrepresents facts a little. The Loan from FSG wasn't interest free. It started at around 1.2%, then in 2017 it rose to 2.4% interest that FSG charged LFC. Then became interest free in 2019/20


Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:18 am
The other option would have been to load outside debt on the club with interest by getting loans for that work. Which costs the club even more money annually to pay back and effects the transfer kitty that much more. So FSG did the prudent thing and loaned the club money.
Also factually incorrect, or at least misrepresenting facts.

Because FSG did take that option in the past, and continue to do that. There's repayments (and interest payments) to external (bank) loans every year in the accounts.

And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end, not a favourable loan from FSG (and certainly not interest free)
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1630508194643492864

Not really sure you do FSG much good by misrepresenting them as having been more prudent in aiding the club with infrastructure investment.

And again, just to reemphasise, the redevelopments certainly have been paid for by the club despite the protestation.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:23:35 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).

Also think that the 280 million is inflated due to us having a successful season. The base pay would be significantly lower otherwise, especially given Salah's new contract was only.signed in the summer. We have a lot of 100k+ wages on the books that'll move on in the summer with Ox, Naby, Milner, Bobby and potentially Joel leaving. That frees atleast 35-40 million in base salary. Also, since the fy end date, we sold Mane, Origi and Taki and got in Cody and Darwin, which I think overall would have reduced some of the wages if not by a lot. The newer lads have all started on lower salaries because that's how we usually function with the expectation that they get a big raise when they extend after having performed well.
Given these numbers, it might also be sensible to entertain a decent offer for Fabinho, who's another on big wages that might not be worth it anymore. Regardless, the figures show a lot of possibiltiies in the summer, especially as we dont expect to pay out much in bonuses, if any at all after this travesty of a season, so I can see there being plenty of money to invest in players. I think we'll need to get around 6 players or so in with the expected outgoings. I do think that we wont sign more than a couple players that command big wages from the start though, and the remaining would be players coming from lesser leagues who'd have more reasonable wages but plenty of potential.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:29:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:18 am
Look at it this way.

Would you have preferred the New Main stand, redevelopment of Kirkby training facilities, and the new Anny Road End have been paid for by using the clubs money? How much less would Jurgen have got to spend?

By using interest free loans from FSG, they were able to increase the Main Stand capacity, soon to be ARE capacity, and get Jurgen what he wanted with a world class training facility where the youth and senior teams can train. This also meant the "transfer kitty" wasn't as severely impacted. ( I believe someone posted the most they've been paid back per year is £14M. But during covid, they didn't take any out. I'm sure someone will correct me if i'm wrong or off by £1M..lol)

The other option would have been to load outside debt on the club with interest by getting loans for that work. Which costs the club even more money annually to pay back and effects the transfer kitty that much more. So FSG did the prudent thing and loaned the club money.





There haven't been inter-company loans for the Training ground or Anfield Road End. So the club is paying for those two directly from revenues plus paying back the inter-company loan for the Main Stand at some point.

So the nightmare scenario you are looking to portray is actually the one we are in. As well as paying back the debt accrued from COVID.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:03:07 am »
Mo Chatra gives some insight into our latest financial results on Grizz Khan's channel if anyone is interested.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE</a>
« Reply #299 on: Today at 07:21:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:58:00 pm
The biggest issue I see is if the club fail to make the most of the upcoming transfer window we will begin to see a contraction in the club's fortunes that will ultimately be reflected in the books. Less competitive on the field restricts our ability to offer competitive wages to transfer targets off it.

Financial stability is the dominion of the mid-table club just looking to get by. A club looking to compete for top honours, by definition, has to take risks.

That may mean offloading players to shrink the wage bill in the summer, whilst some of them still have some resale value. Whatever happens, hard choices await the club in the summer.

Why would FSG actively reduce the value of the club?
« Reply #300 on: Today at 07:26:04 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:03:07 am
Mo Chatra gives some insight into our latest financial results on Grizz Khan's channel if anyone is interested.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE</a>

What a load of bollocks.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:33:43 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:03:07 am
Mo Chatra gives some insight into our latest financial results on Grizz Khan's channel if anyone is interested.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wX2_pIC88xE</a>

Grizz Khan is a lier who makes money off lying about Liverpool things, utter bottom feeder.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:23:52 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:26:04 am
What a load of bollocks.
Thanks for heads up. I was going to watch but the glowing reviews on here put me off.
I used to look at the odd bit from him on Twitter until I realised I could come up with similar figures after thinking about the available information for about 5 minutes.

So no insights of any interest then?

What I have noticed though is that theres lots of people whove raised their profiles over the years on the back of talking about LFC, and seem to be quite happy to stick the boot in when it suits too.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #303 on: Today at 08:56:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:43 am
Grizz Kahn is a lier who makes money off lying about Liverpool things, utter bottom feeder.

 ;)
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:19:09 am »
Maddening. Liverpool make yet another record amount of turnover, £594m, making it the third richest club in the world, and generating a profit of £7.5m, and the first thing people start talking about are the wages. "Ooh, wages have gone up, we need to get them down". To what exactly? 40/60? 50/50? At what ratio are people happy to start spending at? Because currently Liverpool's ratio is 61%, which is one of the lowest in the division. In other words, Liverpool's peers are happy to absorb a higher wage-to-revenue ratio, without coming unstuck.

More to the point, the rise in wages is down to success, so it's not baked in to the system. With a number of players contracts up this summer, it will also fall in the next set of accounts, unbless playing staff change. People keep talking about wages as if they are some permanent number that can only ever be reduced using deflationary methods. Wages change all the time because contracts are short and players turnover is rapid.

You have to stop looking at these returns in isolation, like an accountant, or someone trying to balance a household budget. This is a business, and if you are so inflexible as to refuse to allow wages to fluctuate up and down, and are always pushing to bring them down, your business will end up losing value.

People have no problem with a significant chunk of revenue being spent on infrastructure, because they understand that it adds value and strengthens the club. But buying playing staff and keeping the club competitve is also designed to add value and strengthen the club,  through onfield success. Liverpool are in danger of having a lovely, big stadium and a trim squad, with a marvellous wage-to-turnover ratio, the only problem being they are mid-table because their players are either old or bang average.

I also don't buy this "one in, one out" notion, I think that is Klopp putting a brave face on it and toeing the party line. The truth is, if Klopp left tomorrow, the new manager would not only get investment for new players, they would also be allowed drop key players and their wages would be accepted as a cost of transition. Yet, here we are, with the finest manager in the world for the club right now, and we as a fanbase are cheerfully accepting all the pressure being placed on him because we are amateur accounting it and going "ooh, they are right, those wages..."

Well, let's think about the next set of accounts, shall we? This season has been a disaster, so that will mean a hit to revenue. And the season after will likely have no CL football, so another hit to revenue. So wages-to-revenue will also need to keep coming down to match failure, right? What then? Are people going to keep accepting the need to flush wages as Liverpool inevitably sink down the table due to a lack of investment? The fact is, those higher wages are a result of success. There is plenty scope for investment in the squad if we accept that a] we don't need to make a profit in every set of accounts, b] wages can temporarily be increased during a transitional period for the team, c] debt is not a bad thing at a time when the club needs to revitalise it's senior squad.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:21:04 am
And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end, not a favourable loan from FSG (and certainly not interest free)
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1630508194643492864

What hes referring to is the revolving credit facility. Its not a new bank loan.

And its a bit strange for him to say thats whats funding the build, because ultimately what is funding it is our own cash and that revolving facility is being used as it always has been (and to similar levels as without the Anny Rd build).
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:19:09 am
Maddening. Liverpool make yet another record amount of turnover, £594m, making it the third richest club in the world, and generating a profit of £7.5m, and the first thing people start talking about are the wages. "Ooh, wages have gone up, we need to get them down".

Quite. Anyone would think wages didn't count as spending.
I've always thought some of the transfer junkies on here value transfer spend more than wage spend. "why are villa and west ham spending more than us?" While completely ignoring that we are running with a wage bill that's probably twice theirs - at least.

Remember when every summer we were fearing which of our players would be cherry picked? That's stopped, and the ability to pay big wages is the major reason why.

What the likes of Arsenal still have to navigate is the increased costs of keeping that squad together. Of course they can do a Spurs and do it on the relative cheap - but win nothing. Or they can pay the going rate. Which in the longer term needs to be matched by revenue.
« Reply #307 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:33:14 am
What he’s referring to is the revolving credit facility. It’s not a new bank loan.
Correct, but it is credit from a bank, so I used language from the accounts to refer to that as external debt (not from FSG, as was being intimated) which is (I'm guessing) why Lynch and Swiss Ramble and others use "bank loan" to describe the debt.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:33:14 am
And it’s a bit strange for him to say that’s what’s funding the build, because ultimately what is funding it is our own cash and that revolving facility is being used as it always has been (and to similar levels as without the Anny Rd build).
Yep it's not ideally phrased but can forgive him that in tweets, but the credit facility was reported to have been extended on account of Anny Rd costs (Simon Hughes/Athletic reported extension to around £250mil in Oct 2021).

What matters in the context of disproving the bedtime story 4pool was telling about FSG's prudence in giving interest fee loans to avoid external debt interest. Thanks for backing me up with regards to my first point - it's LFC's money funding it, despite 4pool's protestation that wasn't the case
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #308 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
So have we only jumped Utd in the revenue chart due to our recent success?  They'll likely overtake us again in the next yearly results?
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #309 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:21:30 am
Why would FSG actively reduce the value of the club?

Has anyone mentioned actively looking to reduce the value of the club. They are risk averse. The question should be are they willing to take risks to allow the club to reach its full potential. Or will they continue with a conservative approach and rely on the odd successful season to continue growth the way they have at the Red Sox.

The thing is with a ESL or the advent of streaming they can massively increase the value of the club without any risk.

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #310 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:42:12 am
Quite. Anyone would think wages didn't count as spending.
I've always thought some of the transfer junkies on here value transfer spend more than wage spend. "why are villa and west ham spending more than us?" While completely ignoring that we are running with a wage bill that's probably twice theirs - at least.


This is correct - the media (and us as fans) quoting fees without wages is a nonsense and is something that should change (Haaland was a bargain etc)
From a footballing point of view changing our focus of spending to wages made sense 4 years ago ... this now isn't the case and we need to make significant capital investment in the team because of where it is in the cycle.
I'm of the opinion that they'll do it because it makes financial sense, but understand that people are more cynical 
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #311 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Its interesting that match day revenues are nearly £20m less than Man Utd and Spurs. Its a relatively small part of total revenues but it would be good to get those up.
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #312 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:19:32 am
This is correct - the media (and us as fans) quoting fees without wages is a nonsense and is something that should change (Haaland was a bargain etc)
From a footballing point of view changing our focus of spending to wages made sense 4 years ago ... this now isn't the case and we need to make significant capital investment in the team because of where it is in the cycle.
I'm of the opinion that they'll do it because it makes financial sense, but understand that people are more cynical

Haaland who is actually earning £900k a week? City and their cheating has totally skewed what is running a football club succesfully should look like.

It's a complete joke they are even listed in any sort of financial reporting, apparantly their wage bill is lower than ours..
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #313 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:22:54 am
Haaland who is actually earning £950k a week? City and their cheating has totally skewed what is running a football club succesfully should look like.

yeah that's my point - wasn't that clear?
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #314 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:24:55 am
yeah that's my point - wasn't that clear?

Yep was just giving the actual eye watering number :D
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #315 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:19:09 am

I also don't buy this "one in, one out" notion, I think that is Klopp putting a brave face on it and toeing the party line. The truth is, if Klopp left tomorrow, the new manager would not only get investment for new players, they would also be allowed drop key players and their wages would be accepted as a cost of transition. Yet, here we are, with the finest manager in the world for the club right now, and we as a fanbase are cheerfully accepting all the pressure being placed on him because we are amateur accounting it and going "ooh, they are right, those wages..."

This is strange. All clubs seem to tighten purse strings before bringing in a new manager . Then giving the new guy a bunch to spend.
It's a bit like not giving someone a pay rise when they threaten to leave, and then when they leave, paying the new person more than the original asked for.
Maybe it's 'shiny new manager' is better for a club in some way.  Maybe there's an element that if the current manager is 'failing' with the current budget, they shouldn't be truseted with more (clearly in Klopp's case, he's shown he can be trusted).
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #316 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:42:12 am
Quite. Anyone would think wages didn't count as spending.
I've always thought some of the transfer junkies on here value transfer spend more than wage spend. "why are villa and west ham spending more than us?" While completely ignoring that we are running with a wage bill that's probably twice theirs - at least.
But its all relative though, isnt it?  We have much higher revenues than Villa or West Ham, so can afford to pay higher wages.  While being able to spend as much, if not more than them, on transfer fees too
Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #317 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:23:35 am
Also think that the 280 million is inflated due to us having a successful season. The base pay would be significantly lower.

Definitely this will happen. Its why bonuses wont just be linked to trophy wins. They could be linked to any achievement that brings the club increased revenue. There will also be some personal bonuses - for example goals scored -which are indirectly linked to success.

The key here is that the club have flexibility in wage expenditure when revenues may fluctuate based on on field success. Id guess the aim is to keep the wage to revenue ratio at about 60-70%. It can fluctuate within that range year on year but there is control in normal circumstance. Things like a global pandemic and loss in revenue are more unforeseen.

I think the overall conclusions I would take are:

1. Most of the clubs spend, with the current constraints of a self-sustaining model, on the playing squad is via wages. Proportionally its similar spend to other clubs (based on % of revenue)
2. Likely, within constraints of self sustaining model, wages, agent fees, rising costs and infrastructure improvements account for most of the spend. Doesnt leave a lot of excess for transfer spend unless funds are provided via loan or owner input to underwrite infrastructure improvements.
3. Aim shouldnt be to reduce wage bill to <60% revenue. However theres a genuine question about if we are currently getting best out of a huge spend on wages. Must be close or in Top 5 wage bill in Europe. We got bang for our buck recently. Need to get back to that point. If wage bill is reduced too far itll probably reflect the quality of the squad.
