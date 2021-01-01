« previous next »
LFC financial results

Re: LFC financial results
Reply #280
Quote from: CraigDS
I mean sure, but you're ignoring the countless other people at the club who earn a wage :D

Well thats what I said yes
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #281
Quote from: McSquared
Well thats what I said yes

That's about 700+ people though :D
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #282
Quote from: CraigDS
That's about 700+ people though :D

Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #283
Quote from: McSquared
Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week

Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #284
Quote from: CraigDS
That logic only works if we pay success bonuses when they don't have success.
Winning without winning? Sounds like a club not too far away ;D
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #285
Quote from: CraigDS
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Theres probably the thick end of £50m in there in respect of employers NICs too.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #286
Quote from: CraigDS
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.

I believe Swiss Ramble has stated that it's pretty well accepted that at least 90% of the listed amount is for the first team players and coaches. Anecdotally this makes sense in that when jobs are posted for LFC such as data analyst or physio it's never for an amount exceeding much more than £100k per year.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #287
Quote from: McSquared
Great set of results well done John. Almost top of the league, shame we cant match that on the pitch

Right, some fag packet accountancy here. Im going to ignore the likes of the furlough worthy tea lady, stewards, shop workers etc and focus on the big hitters because these lowly people are probably a drop in the ocean pay wise. So lets put the finger in the air and say we have 25 big hitters who equally share the 366m (wages plus bonus), which gives them all a weekly salary of 281k. Sounds quite high to me!

I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #288
Quote from: Dave McCoy
I believe Swiss Ramble has stated that it's pretty well accepted that at least 90% of the listed amount is for the first team players and coaches. Anecdotally this makes sense in that when jobs are posted for LFC such as data analyst or physio it's never for an amount exceeding much more than £100k per year.

You aren't posting the jobs for HoD though.

The jobs posted will be for staff that are further down in these departments. If a data analyst, doing more routine work is getting 100k per year, then what is the Head of Analytics getting? 500k per year? 1M a year?

Hard to know but I would be surprised if those HoD jobs at a big football club where getting 100k per year. The opportunity for them in football dictates the wages would be much more than that. Some of these types of jobs have skills that would be sort after in other industries also. People who are leaders in their field (and a specialist field in an industry awash with money) tend to earn more than 100k per year IMO.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #289
We do have a big opportunity to reduce the wage bill in the summer to try to balance it out a bit. Its one of the reasons I think we should be letting the likes of Bobby and Milner go. Any opportunity to let players go who are on decent to top wages and are not first choice should be taken.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #290
Quote from: Jookie
I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).

Yeah, seem about right to me on your bigger fag packet
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #291
Before anyone starts making their summer sell list, go listen to the embargo part of the Palace prematch presser.

Jurgen says, if a player doesn't want to go, we can't sell. Then there isn't a spot available for a new player.

He points out we need players to leave before we can get a player in. That is not sell to buy, perse.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #292
Quote from: 4pool
Before anyone starts making their summer sell list, go listen to the embargo part of the Palace prematch presser.

Jurgen says, if a player doesn't want to go, we can't sell. Then there isn't a spot available for a new player.

He points out we need players to leave before we can get a player in. That is not sell to buy, perse.

Good job then that we have a lot of players who can leave on a free. At least 5 in the first team squad.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #293
The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer

Is it not disingenuous for them to say we maintain ,our position ..with significant investment  I dont know too much of the figures but from what I understand they actually dont invest in the club as such.. they have offered loans that are paid back , maybe interest free or what ever.
Why would they say this when they are practicing a sustainable self sufficient club  or am I missing something ? 
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #294
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill
The cost of running a football club does continue to rise. But we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer

Is it not disingenuous for them to say we maintain ,our position ..with significant investment  I dont know too much of the figures but from what I understand they actually dont invest in the club as such.. they have offered loans that are paid back , maybe interest free or what ever.
Why would they say this when they are practicing a sustainable self sufficient club  or am I missing something ? 


Look at it this way.

Would you have preferred the New Main stand, redevelopment of Kirkby training facilities, and the new Anny Road End have been paid for by using the clubs money? How much less would Jurgen have got to spend?

By using interest free loans from FSG, they were able to increase the Main Stand capacity, soon to be ARE capacity, and get Jurgen what he wanted with a world class training facility where the youth and senior teams can train. This also meant the "transfer kitty" wasn't as severely impacted. ( I believe someone posted the most they've been paid back per year is £14M. But during covid, they didn't take any out. I'm sure someone will correct me if i'm wrong or off by £1M..lol)

The other option would have been to load outside debt on the club with interest by getting loans for that work. Which costs the club even more money annually to pay back and effects the transfer kitty that much more. So FSG did the prudent thing and loaned the club money.



Re: LFC financial results
Reply #295
Quote from: 4pool
Look at it this way.

Would you have preferred the New Main stand, redevelopment of Kirkby training facilities, and the new Anny Road End have been paid for by using the clubs money? How much less would Jurgen have got to spend?
They have been? The club pays back loans, they aren't gifts.

Quote from: 4pool
By using interest free loans from FSG, they were able to increase the Main Stand capacity, soon to be ARE capacity, and get Jurgen what he wanted with a world class training facility where the youth and senior teams can train.
Unfortunately this misrepresents facts a little. The Loan from FSG wasn't interest free. It started at around 1.2%, then in 2017 it rose to 2.4% interest that FSG charged LFC. Then became interest free in 2019/20


Quote from: 4pool
The other option would have been to load outside debt on the club with interest by getting loans for that work. Which costs the club even more money annually to pay back and effects the transfer kitty that much more. So FSG did the prudent thing and loaned the club money.
Also factually incorrect, or at least misrepresenting facts.

Because FSG did take that option in the past, and continue to do that. There's repayments (and interest payments) to external (bank) loans every year in the accounts.

And these latest accounts show they took a ~£128 million loan from a bank for the Annie Road end, not a favourable loan from FSG (and certainly not interest free)
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1630508194643492864

Not really sure you do FSG much good by misrepresenting them as having been more prudent in aiding the club with infrastructure investment.

And again, just to reemphasise, the redevelopments certainly have been paid for by the club despite the protestation.
Re: LFC financial results
Reply #296
Quote from: Jookie
I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.

For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff.  Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).

The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,

HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,

I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M.  280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).

Also think that the 280 million is inflated due to us having a successful season. The base pay would be significantly lower otherwise, especially given Salah's new contract was only.signed in the summer. We have a lot of 100k+ wages on the books that'll move on in the summer with Ox, Naby, Milner, Bobby and potentially Joel leaving. That frees atleast 35-40 million in base salary. Also, since the fy end date, we sold Mane, Origi and Taki and got in Cody and Darwin, which I think overall would have reduced some of the wages if not by a lot. The newer lads have all started on lower salaries because that's how we usually function with the expectation that they get a big raise when they extend after having performed well.
Given these numbers, it might also be sensible to entertain a decent offer for Fabinho, who's another on big wages that might not be worth it anymore. Regardless, the figures show a lot of possibiltiies in the summer, especially as we dont expect to pay out much in bonuses, if any at all after this travesty of a season, so I can see there being plenty of money to invest in players. I think we'll need to get around 6 players or so in with the expected outgoings. I do think that we wont sign more than a couple players that command big wages from the start though, and the remaining would be players coming from lesser leagues who'd have more reasonable wages but plenty of potential.
