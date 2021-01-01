Great set of results well done John. Almost top of the league, shame we cant match that on the pitch



Right, some fag packet accountancy here. Im going to ignore the likes of the furlough worthy tea lady, stewards, shop workers etc and focus on the big hitters because these lowly people are probably a drop in the ocean pay wise. So lets put the finger in the air and say we have 25 big hitters who equally share the 366m (wages plus bonus), which gives them all a weekly salary of 281k. Sounds quite high to me!



I think when analysis has been done at other clubs about 90% or more of the clubs wages go on playing staff and coaching/support staff.For Liverpool that would mean about £35M going to the majority of club staff (i.e. non-footballing side) and the other 320M going to players and coaching staff. Got to remember that the players extends far beyond the players we would call 1st team players (which is generally about 25-28 players). It potentially includes wages for U23, U18s as well. Not going to be lots of money but will be some (<5M).The coaching and support staff will be on a fair whack. Klopp will be on 10M a season. His coaching staff are likely to be on 2M per year as a minimum. Think you could easily be talking 15-20M for Klopp and his core coaching staff per year,HoD at the Academy, in data analytics, nutrition, physiotherapy are leading people in their field. As such they'll be paid a fair amount on their own. They are also potentially likely to get bonuses based on performance. I know, 1st hand, that this is the case at another leading PL club. The bonus amounts were eye wateringly high, even for staff not connected directly with 1st team (e.g. Head of Youth Development). Each department they have staff within them also. All packed with absolute world class leaders in their field. A field where you need to pay to get the best talent,I still think the 1st team playing staff would account for most of the reported wage spend. But maybe in the region of 280-300M rather than the full 366M. 280M across 28 players gets you to 10M a year per player (or about 200k p/w). Obviously not all players are picking that up but there were reports a while back saying Salah was on about 400k p/w when bonuses where factored in during a season. If you think some of the leading 1st team players may be picking up +300k p/w when bonuses are factored in. Seasons of good performance, with likely extensive bonuses, mean the numbers start to make more sense (even in the generic terms I described). Both in terms of the total wage bill and when comparing to leading players wages at other clubs (ethere's been an argument from some that when comparing base pay our players seem underpaid and the wage bill doesn't make sense in totality when you look at base salary on the likes of Sportrac).