Reply #280 on: Today at 06:59:01 pm
CraigDS:
I mean sure, but you're ignoring the countless other people at the club who earn a wage :D

Well thats what I said yes
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm
McSquared:
Well thats what I said yes

That's about 700+ people though :D
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm
CraigDS:
That's about 700+ people though :D

Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:33:20 pm
McSquared:
Earning how much on average? Its a drop in the ocean compared to the big hitters 30-50m is being generous unless the likes of henry are taking a salary. Also, we dont have 25 big hitters do we, unless were paying ben doak 300k a week

Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:50:27 pm
CraigDS:
That logic only works if we pay success bonuses when they don't have success.
Winning without winning? Sounds like a club not too far away ;D
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:56:08 pm
CraigDS:
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.
Theres probably the thick end of £50m in there in respect of employers NICs too.
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:17:51 pm
CraigDS:
Well in last accounts (we don't have this one yet), we had 686 full time admin, commercial and "other" staff, 218 players, managers and coaches, and 60 ground and maintenance staff. On top of this 945 part-time (under 20hrs per week) staff (vast majority likely for match days).

Director's wages add up to £3.13m in those accounts.

So it would be pretty impossible to do even semi-accurate fag packet maths to worth out an avg player salary.

I believe Swiss Ramble has stated that it's pretty well accepted that at least 90% of the listed amount is for the first team players and coaches. Anecdotally this makes sense in that when jobs are posted for LFC such as data analyst or physio it's never for an amount exceeding much more than £100k per year.
