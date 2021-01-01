« previous next »
Offline Qston

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #240 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

AKA 'The Bellingham Paradox' ?
Online cdav

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

Its got to be one of the main priorities to get a leaner squad that performs to the size of the wage bill this summer. We have loads of players who are kept because we don't trust (injuries, youngsters, etc) our options. Number of players leaving needs to be more than incomings for me
Offline Samie

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:30:02 pm »
Well we're a well run club that's what it tells me.  :D
Online Draex

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:27:28 pm
Its got to be one of the main priorities to get a leaner squad that performs to the size of the wage bill this summer. We have loads of players who are kept because we don't trust (injuries, youngsters, etc) our options. Number of players leaving needs to be more than incomings for me

Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!
Online Draex

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:25:28 pm
AKA 'The Bellingham Paradox' ?

I live and hope mate! He'd be Van Dijk/Alisson levels of multipliers for this team I think.
Online cdav

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!

That is base pay not close to actual outgoings I think. But as an example given 5 year contracts that funds two £50m players on £100k per week
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
United earn about £15m more than us. Seems reasonable.

City earn about £50m more than United. Seems questionable.
Online Draex

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:35:37 pm
That is base pay not close to actual outgoings I think. But as an example given 5 year contracts that funds two £50m players on £100k per week

Or one Bellingham! Not as far as I thought..
Online MD1990

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Agreed, I think £650k or so should come off come the summer (based on https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/ not sure how reliable that is)

Milner - £60k
Oxlade - £120k
Keita - £120k
Firmino - £180k
Phillips - £60k
Matip - £100k

With how transfers are structured I'd expect we have fair bit of flexibility to reinforce, but I'm no expert!
Fabinho needs to loaned or sold in the summer too
We also need to loan Jones he needs gametime.
Offline Jookie

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:22:55 pm
The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!

I've said it a for a few years now but from what I've heard Liverpool's contracts are base pay plus bonuses. The bonuses are linked to all kinds of different tangible targets (not just winning trophies). They may include league placing, group stage progression in CL etc..

Anything that involves money coming into the club through sporting achievement is proportionally passed on to the players. It's the caveat for having what looks like quite a low base pay when our top players are compared with other clubs. The overall effects is that wages to revenue ratio stays about 65-70%, no matter what the success on the pitch.

That means there is always 30-35% left to pay for everything else (approx 175M). That includes costs to run the club, training ground, infrastructure improvements (including loan repayments), agent fees, transfer fees etc..

When you have a number of infrastructure implements on-going or still being paid for then that 175M dwindle down pretty quickly. Our net spend over the last 2 seasons has been about 50M per season.

The finances are much more complex than stated above. However, the main question for me, in the confines of our self-sustaining model, is whether we are getting the best bang for our buck in terms of wages. We have one of the highest wage bills in World Football. Therefore, irrespective of the pros and cons of transfer spend, we are investing cumulatively (wages + net transfer spend) a huge amount in our playing squad. Arguably Top 5 in World football. Definitely Top 10. That's how we've (out)performed in the last 5 years. However, this season less so.
Online Fruity

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm »
The "wage" bill, is that staff and players? Or say could John Henry and Tom Werner be on the wage bill? Is there an actual breakdown of that bill.
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:11:32 pm
The "wage" bill, is that staff and players? Or say could John Henry and Tom Werner be on the wage bill? Is there an actual breakdown of that bill.

There will be a breakdown in the accounts. Directors are accounted for separately and from memory no one from FSG has taken a wage.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:40:21 pm

Anything that involves money coming into the club through sporting achievement is proportionally passed on to the players.


SHARE THE WEALTH!

Love it!

 :)
Offline jambutty

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:48:43 pm »
Has anyone checked down the back of John Henry's sofa to see if there's a few million quid?
Online Red Beret

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
The biggest issue I see is if the club fail to make the most of the upcoming transfer window we will begin to see a contraction in the club's fortunes that will ultimately be reflected in the books. Less competitive on the field restricts our ability to offer competitive wages to transfer targets off it.

Financial stability is the dominion of the mid-table club just looking to get by. A club looking to compete for top honours, by definition, has to take risks.

That may mean offloading players to shrink the wage bill in the summer, whilst some of them still have some resale value. Whatever happens, hard choices await the club in the summer.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm »
Revenue is largely irrelevant as most transfers are funded by debt/pockets of owners anyway. The reason were not spending is because we dont want additional debt. When people say but we make this much revenue why dont they let us spend it - its irrelevant.

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:11:32 pm
The "wage" bill, is that staff and players? Or say could John Henry and Tom Werner be on the wage bill? Is there an actual breakdown of that bill.

Players and staff. The owners wouldnt be included in that - that would be drawings.
Online Fruity

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:03:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:41:11 pm
There will be a breakdown in the accounts. Directors are accounted for separately and from memory no one from FSG has taken a wage.

cheers. so really its a case of losing some players off the wage bill and losing the infrastructure costs to increase transfer spend. I guess there will be an increase in ticket income once anfield road is complete but we may lose CL income.

Just looking at our best case scenario - if we were to remove infrastructure payments say and forecast in the extra ticket income of Anfield road and say we also had CL football. What would be our realistic transfer budget per season?

Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:58:00 pm
The biggest issue I see is if the club fail to make the most of the upcoming transfer window we will begin to see a contraction in the club's fortunes that will ultimately be reflected in the books. Less competitive on the field restricts our ability to offer competitive wages to transfer targets off it.

Financial stability is the dominion of the mid-table club just looking to get by. A club looking to compete for top honours, by definition, has to take risks.

That may mean offloading players to shrink the wage bill in the summer, whilst some of them still have some resale value. Whatever happens, hard choices await the club in the summer.

Did I just fall asleep in 2016 and wake up seven years later....?  :o
Offline Samie

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:13:00 pm »
Lobo you were a dickhead in 2016, still one now FYI.  :wave
Online Al 666

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:59:50 pm
In the last five years, we have invested over £250million ($301.6m) in infrastructure and created world-class facilities for our players, staff and supporters.

Well there's your extra 50 million per year net spend right there

Unfortunately, it isn't.

They may have spent £250m of the club's revenues on infrastructure. However, the question is how much of that spending came directly from club revenues and how much of that spending was financed by debt that still has to be repaid. We may still have several years left of making substantial debt repayments to fund the existing infrastructure costs.
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:14:47 pm
Unfortunately, it isn't.

They may have spent £250m of the club's revenues on infrastructure. However, the question is how much of that spending came directly from club revenues and how much of that spending was financed by debt that still has to be repaid. We may still have several years left of making substantial debt repayments to fund the existing infrastructure costs.

We've never made "substantial" debt repayments - it's ranged from zero to £14m max.
Online Al 666

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:17:51 pm
We've never made "substantial" debt repayments - it's ranged from zero to £14m max.

You don't know that Craig.

We know about the inter-company loan. However, we don't know how much of the revolver has been used to finance infrastructure and how quickly that has been repaid.
Online Draex

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:14:47 pm

They may have spent £250m of the club's revenues on infrastructure. However, the question is how much of that spending came directly from club revenues and how much of that spending was financed by debt that still has to be repaid. We may still have several years left of making substantial debt repayments to fund the existing infrastructure costs.

Or an invester could come in and clear those debts? Yes I appreciate the Red Bird investment into FSG didn't put money into the club but the current links are to direct investment into LFC..
Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:13:00 pm
Lobo you were a dickhead in 2016, still one now FYI.  :wave

SamLad, look he's doing it again. Tell him. Get him.
Online Al 666

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:22:53 pm
Or an invester could come in and clear those debts? Yes I appreciate the Red Bird investment into FSG didn't put money into the club but the current links are to direct investment into LFC..

I think that is what they are hoping for.

My point is that there seems to be an assumption that we have somehow finished paying for the infrastructure costs and that the money that would have gone on infrastructure costs can now be diverted to the transfer budget.
Online clinical

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:02 pm
Well we're a well run club that's what it tells me.  :D

We're currently paying players who are always injured a lot of money. Arthur, Ox, Keita to name a few.

We also gave Trent a one year extension and a huge pay rise. He's only got two years left despite signing a new deal last year. So we'll have to spend another wedge of money getting him on a new deal soon.

We're ran sensibly but there's room for improvement.

We're also about to lose 3 or 4 players on frees this summer.
Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:37:04 pm
We're currently paying players who are always injured a lot of money. Arthur, Ox, Keita to name a few.

We also gave Trent a one year extension and a huge pay rise. He's only got two years left despite signing a new deal last year. So we'll have to spend another wedge of money getting him on a new deal soon.

We're ran sensibly but there's room for improvement.

I hate to break it to you....all clubs do. The pinnacle of well run clubs actually signed Adam Lallana ffs.
Online clinical

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:53 pm
I hate to break it to you....all clubs do. The pinnacle of well run clubs actually signed Adam Lallana ffs.

Adam Lallana will be earning a lot less than Arthur, Keita or Ox.
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:50:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:48:32 pm
Adam Lallana will be earning a lot less than Arthur, Keita or Ox.

All relative to be honest (also, he's on about £90k a week according to reports).
Online clinical

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:50:42 pm
All relative to be honest (also, he's on about £90k a week according to reports).

Yeah. I guess our problem is we seem to have quite a few at the minute. Most will be leaving in the summer, sadly on frees.

Assume he's on a decent amount there because he was signed on a free.
Online El Lobo

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:48:32 pm
Adam Lallana will be earning a lot less than Arthur, Keita or Ox.

I suspect he's probably not, but as ever that thing sailing far above your head is the point :D

Having a few high earning but 'injury prone' players is neither here nor there. Doesn't mean you're not a well run club. United got about half a good season out of four from Owen Hargreaves when they were at their 'well run' best. It happens.
Online Fruity

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:17:51 pm
We've never made "substantial" debt repayments - it's ranged from zero to £14m max.

This may be unrealistic in the business world but why can't we be "interest only" on those loans. So FSG get some money back (presuming they loaned the money to the club) in interest but the principle amounts are paid back when the club is sold. They have mentioned they plan on selling the club at some point at at 4 billion (even 2 billion) they are getting their layout back with plenty on top.

Online pl_kop_1969

Re: LFC financial results
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:53 pm
I hate to break it to you....all clubs do. The pinnacle of well run clubs actually signed Adam Lallana ffs.

Is that the Lallana that we let go because he was getting old and his legs had gone or the Lallana that ran rings round our midfield a few weeks back? I always get those two confused  :)
