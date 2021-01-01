The good news is with winning nothing this year our wages will probably drop £100mil! Silver linings and all that jazz!



I've said it a for a few years now but from what I've heard Liverpool's contracts are base pay plus bonuses. The bonuses are linked to all kinds of different tangible targets (not just winning trophies). They may include league placing, group stage progression in CL etc..Anything that involves money coming into the club through sporting achievement is proportionally passed on to the players. It's the caveat for having what looks like quite a low base pay when our top players are compared with other clubs. The overall effects is that wages to revenue ratio stays about 65-70%, no matter what the success on the pitch.That means there is always 30-35% left to pay for everything else (approx 175M). That includes costs to run the club, training ground, infrastructure improvements (including loan repayments), agent fees, transfer fees etc..When you have a number of infrastructure implements on-going or still being paid for then that 175M dwindle down pretty quickly. Our net spend over the last 2 seasons has been about 50M per season.The finances are much more complex than stated above. However, the main question for me, in the confines of our self-sustaining model, is whether we are getting the best bang for our buck in terms of wages. We have one of the highest wage bills in World Football. Therefore, irrespective of the pros and cons of transfer spend, we are investing cumulatively (wages + net transfer spend) a huge amount in our playing squad. Arguably Top 5 in World football. Definitely Top 10. That's how we've (out)performed in the last 5 years. However, this season less so.